Jeffrey W Bryson
6d ago
If they never took prayer and paddling out the schools and put it back and let the parents spank thatA💲💲 again and not having kids call the cops on the parents and have 11pm curfew Would not have all this going on with these kids and teens spare the rod spoil the child
Reply(1)
9
Carrie Carter
6d ago
I’m very glad to hear this it’s a step in the right direction for the juvenile center and for parents I applaud 👏 you parents for standing up and doing the right thing getting them better direction keep up the work
Reply
7
Random Access
6d ago
Sometimes you gotta give 'em tough love. They might not understand it at the time, but they will when they get older.
Reply(1)
9
