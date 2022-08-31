ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 8

Jeffrey W Bryson
6d ago

If they never took prayer and paddling out the schools and put it back and let the parents spank thatA💲💲 again and not having kids call the cops on the parents and have 11pm curfew Would not have all this going on with these kids and teens spare the rod spoil the child

Reply(1)
9
Carrie Carter
6d ago

I’m very glad to hear this it’s a step in the right direction for the juvenile center and for parents I applaud 👏 you parents for standing up and doing the right thing getting them better direction keep up the work

Reply
7
Random Access
6d ago

Sometimes you gotta give 'em tough love. They might not understand it at the time, but they will when they get older.

Reply(1)
9
 

WSYX ABC6

Car crashes into north Columbus home, catches fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are searching for a suspect after a car crashed into a north Columbus home Tuesday afternoon and caught fire. Police said the vehicle crashed into a building at East Dublin Granville Road and Ambleside Drive. Columbus fire said no one in the vehicle...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

15-year-old Chillicothe student arrested after making school threat

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 15-year-old student in Chillicothe was arrested Tuesday after threatening to "shooting up the school," police said. Chillicothe police said the student was arrested and charged with inducing panic after an investigation by Chillicothe City School Resource Officers and the Chillicothe Police Detective Division. Police...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WSYX ABC6

Thief steals gun from gas station customer's pocket

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are looking for a man who was seen in a surveillance photo stealing a gun out of a fellow gas station customer's pocket. Columbus police on Tuesday released the photo (above) of the man as he was in the act of stealing the gun from the unidentified customer.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

2 people injured following east Columbus hit-and-run

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people were injured in a hit-and-run on the east side Tuesday morning. Police said the accident happened just before 2:30 a.m. on East Livingston Avenue and Beechwood Road. One person was taken to Grant Medical Center and the other person was transported to Nationwide...
COLUMBUS, OH
wosu.org

Unrest in the wake of the Columbus police shooting of Donovan Lewis

The shooting, and subsequent death, of a 20-year-old Columbus man in his apartment, is getting national attention. The early morning incident involving multiple officers has raised questions about excessive force, police shootings, and stirred community outrage. We’ll discuss the latest news related to the aftermath of the Donovan Lewis shooting....
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Man critically injured in shooting near Polaris

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man is in critical condition after a shooting Monday night near Polaris Fashion Place. Columbus police the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Monday on Polaris Parkway. Police said a man was playing with a gun and it went off. When asked if the shooting...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman, 39, missing for three days found

UPDATE: Columbus police said Tuesday morning that Tamara Wilson was found. A previous report can be seen in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 39-year-old woman has been missing for the past three days from Polaris in north Columbus, according to police. Tamara Wilson was last seen on September 2 near Polaris […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

3 teens injured in South Franklinton shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Three teens suffered minor injuries after someone shot at their vehicle, but investigators aren't certain what happened. Columbus police said the shooting happened overnight near the 800 block of Greenfield Drive. The victims, ages 15, 16, and 18, reportedly gave police "evasive" and "inconsistent" descriptions...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Man in critical condition after shooting in Franklinton shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition Tuesday after a shooting in Franklinton. Police said the shooting happened around 4 p.m. Friday near Sullivant and Princeton avenues. The victim was shot in the leg and officers applied a tourniquet before he was...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

15-year-old girl missing from Gahanna found

UPDATE: Gahanna police said Tuesday afternoon that Lanie Starr has been located. GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — A 15-year-old girl has been missing from her home in Gahanna for the past three days, according to police. Police say Lanie Starr left her home in the area of Stygler Road and McCutcheon Road at night on Friday, […]
GAHANNA, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Community mourns death of girl, 4, found in pond

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus community is mourning after a four-year-old girl was found dead in a retention pond this weekend. Ester Mutivito was reported missing Friday and found Saturday in a retention pond in the area of Belcher Drive and Dresden Street. A memorial sits near the pond in the apartment complex, with […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

OSHP reports 4 fatal crashes over Labor Day holiday weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported four fatal traffic crashes over the Labor Day holiday weekend. Troopers arrested 405 drivers for OVI and issued 1,992 safety belt citations. In addition, 221 drug arrests were made and 94 felony apprehensions. Over 16,800 traffic enforcement stops were...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man shot eight times by 22-year-old under house arrest

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 22-year-old man under house arrest is accused of shooting another man overnight Saturday in the Hilltop neighborhood in west Columbus, according to police According to Columbus police, officers responded to the 900 block of Forest Creek Drive at 1:45 a.m. and found a 36-year-old man with eight gunshot wounds. The […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

CPD: Body of missing girl, 4, found

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The body of a 4-year-old reported missing Friday afternoon has been recovered, according to Columbus police. According to Columbus police social media post, the body of Ester Mutivito was found Saturday. Columbus Fire Batallion Chief Jeffery Geiter confirmed a child was pronounced dead Saturday afternoon in the area of Belcher Drive […]
COLUMBUS, OH

