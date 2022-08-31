Read full article on original website
Mom seeks answers after daughter brutally assaulted at football game
Photo By Steve Carter/Special to the Gila Herald: While most fans were enjoying the high school football game between Thatcher and Pima, some juveniles were behaving like thugs. “They were out for blood. There was no reason. They didn’t know her. It disturbs me that kids that young have that...
Jail Booking Report for August 30 – September 5
Following is a listing of bookings from the Graham County Adult Detention Facility from Aug. 30 – Sept. 5, 2022. All information is gathered from the jail’s booking roster. While the following have been incarcerated, each person is considered innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
2nd grader reportedly brought two guns to Cochise Elementary School in Cochise County
COCHISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A second grader remains at home after bringing two handguns to a Cochise County school earlier this week. On Monday, deputies from the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office were called to Cochise Elementary School in Cochise on reports that a 7-year-old brought a handgun to school. The school staff was informed about the gun by another student who saw the weapon in the second grader’s backpack.
Punching game leads to real knock out
GRAHAM COUNTY — The choice of drink was apparently enough to start a fight and send a man to hospital. Graham County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a local bar south of Safford following a report of a man knocked unconscious. Witnesses said the victim and another man wagered...
What about Duncan’s failing river levees?
Walt Mares Photo/Gila Herald: Duncan Town Manager Terry Hinton points to an area on a map of the Duncan area where part of a levee was breached on the Gila River resulting in flood waters pouring into Duncan. In the foreground listening are U.S. Congressional candidate Kirsten Engle, left, and Arizona House of Representative candidate Sanda Clark. They met with Hinton in Duncan on Aug. 31.
PACC: Last day for free adoptions
The Pima Animal Care Center is offering free adoptions at its center. Using this coupon you can adopt any PACC pet for free.
Arizona Towns that will Take You Back in Time
My name is Abigail and I have been on many adventures. Check out my YouTube channel Abigail's Adventures. My recent travels are in Las Vegas and Rocky Point. Arizona is filled with a variety of beautiful and distinctive towns. Wilcox, Kingman, Bisbee, and Tombstone are all towns in Arizona that make you feel like you traveled back in time. They each have unique qualities about them that make you feel a glimpse of the past.
