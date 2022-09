You’ve most likely heard of the Desert Daze festival, a music and arts festival that has grown from a series of shows place at Desert Hot Springs bar/restaurant into a stacked, three-day fest at Lake Perris. Tame Impala, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard and Iggy Pop are set to headline this year’s edition of the festival, taking place Friday, Sept. 30, through Sunday, Oct. 2.

