Mandy Gardner Named Assistant Softball Coach
IOWA CITY, Iowa – Mandy Gardner has been named an assistant coach with the Iowa Softball program, head coach Renee Gillispie announced on Tuesday. Gardner joins the Hawkeyes after a stint as an assistant coach at UC San Diego. In the 2022 season, she helped the Tritons’ pitching staff lead the Big West Conference in strikeouts and was second in ERA. Gardner coached two pitchers to Big West All-Conference team honors in her one year at UCSD. One of those pitchers being Jada Cecil, who was named the conference’s Pitcher of the Year and was a Top 10 Finalist for Schutt Sports/NFCA Division I Freshman of the Year after winning 20 games and posting a 1.88 ERA in her rookie season.
Taylor Named B1G Special Teams Player of the Week
IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa junior punter Tory Taylor has been named Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week following Iowa’s 7-3 win over South Dakota State. The announcement was made Monday by the Big Ten Conference office. Taylor played a key role for the...
Iowa Closes Out Fighting Irish Classic
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The University of Iowa men’s golf team moved up to 12th place to finish play at the Fighting Irish Classic on Monday afternoon. Senior Mac McClear continued to ascend the leaderboard, shooting 69 (-1) in the third round to finish one-under par (209) for the tournament.
No. 5 Iowa Scores Season-High 6 Goals in Shutout Win
IOWA CITY, Iowa – Four different Hawkeyes scored a season-high six goals to lead the fifth-ranked University of Iowa field hockey team to a 6-0 shutout victory over Saint Louis on Sunday afternoon at Grant Field. The win moves Iowa’s record to 3-1 this season. Sophomore Annika Herbine...
Hawkeyes Through 2 Rounds at Fighting Irish Classic
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The University of Iowa men’s golf team teed off the season on Sunday at Warren Golf Course for the Fighting Irish Classic. Iowa is in 13th place heading into the final round. Senior Mac McClear leads the way at even par, bouncing back from...
