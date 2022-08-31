IOWA CITY, Iowa – Mandy Gardner has been named an assistant coach with the Iowa Softball program, head coach Renee Gillispie announced on Tuesday. Gardner joins the Hawkeyes after a stint as an assistant coach at UC San Diego. In the 2022 season, she helped the Tritons’ pitching staff lead the Big West Conference in strikeouts and was second in ERA. Gardner coached two pitchers to Big West All-Conference team honors in her one year at UCSD. One of those pitchers being Jada Cecil, who was named the conference’s Pitcher of the Year and was a Top 10 Finalist for Schutt Sports/NFCA Division I Freshman of the Year after winning 20 games and posting a 1.88 ERA in her rookie season.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 9 HOURS AGO