Pedestrian Killed in Hit-And-Run in Northridge; Suspect Sought
Police sought the public’s help Tuesday to find the hit-and-run motorist responsible for fatally injuring a pedestrian in Northridge. The man, about 60, was struck about 7:40 p.m. Monday on Nordhoff Street near Wilbur Avenue, and he died at a hospital, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Information on his identity was not immediately available.
Driver Killed in Lancaster Rollover Crash ID’d
The coroner’s office Tuesday released the name of a driver killed in a rollover crash in Lancaster that also injured a passenger. Norvell Frierson was a 42-year-old Lancaster resident. The crash occurred at 1:27 a.m. Monday on 20th Street West and Avenue H, said Lt. Michael Prottung of the...
Authorities Identify Riverside Man Fatally Ejected From Vehicle
Authorities Tuesday identified a 21-year-old Riverside man who died after he lost control of and was ejected from his vehicle in Palm Springs. Officers responded to a report of a traffic crash at Garnet Avenue by Interstate 10 around 2:20 a.m. Monday, Officer Jason Montez with the California Highway Patrol told City News Service.
Person in Wheelchair Killed by Vehicle on Jurupa Valley Road
A male in a wheelchair was killed early Monday when he was struck by a vehicle while in the middle of a Jurupa Valley road. The accident occurred at about 3:15 a.m. on Hall Avenue north of El Rio Avenue, according to Sgt. Javier Morando of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
Brush Fire Burning Near Interstate 10 in Covina Area
A vehicle crash apparently sparked a two-acre brush fire Tuesday near the eastbound San Bernardino (10) Freeway in the Covina area. The crash was reported at about 12:45 p.m. near Via Verde, according to the California Highway Patrol. Firefighters were working an hour afterward to contain the flames, according to...
Missing Man, 53, Found, Say Huntington Beach Police
A 53-year-old man who went missing Monday in Huntington Beach has been found. Scott Hargan went missing at about 7:25 a.m. near Bolsa Chica Street and McFadden Avenue, according to the Huntington Beach Police Department. Police later reported that Hargan was located, but did not release any details about when,...
Pedestrian Killed in East Los Angeles Crash ID’d
A 60-year-old man killed in a hit-and-run collision in Whittier was homeless, authorities said Sunday. He was identified as 60-year-old Alberto Northrup, according to the coroner’s office. California Highway Patrol officers were called just before 11:20 p.m. Thursday to the area of 6506 Whittier Blvd. on reports of a...
Man Wounded in Long Beach Shooting
A man was wounded early Tuesday morning in a shooting in the Arlington area of western Long Beach and took himself to a hospital for treatment. The shooting was reported around 1 a.m. in the 3600 block of Santa Fe Avenue, according to Long Beach police Lt. Brian Fritz. Officers...
One Year Ago Today (September 6, 2021)…Parking Dispute May Have Led to Shooting Deaths of LB Man and Woman
One Year Ago Today (September 6, 2021)…An investigation continued into the shooting deaths of a man and woman on a Long Beach street that may have started with a parking dispute. “I was here to get my equipment and I saw there was, like, a fight, going on,” a...
Woman, 21, Reported Missing in Bellflower
Authorities sought the public’s help Tuesday to locate a 21-year-old woman who was reported missing in Bellflower. Catherine Buenaventura was last seen on Aug. 30 in the 17000 block of Lakewood Boulevard, near the Artesia (91) Freeway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Buenaventura is Hispanic,...
Gunmen in Rolls Royce Shoot, Kill Man Killed in Downtown Los Angeles
A man died early Tuesday morning when he was shot in the Downtown area of Los Angeles by suspects who left in a luxury automobile. The shooting was reported at 4:45 a.m. in the 800 block of West Olympic Boulevard, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Lizeth Lomeli. The...
Brush Fire Kills Two People, Engulfs Structures in Hemet
A fast-moving brush fire erupted just east of Hemet Monday, killing two people, destroying several structures and prompting evacuation orders as firefighters battled the blaze in triple-digit heat. The Fairview Fire was reported at a little after 2 p.m. on Fairview Ave. and Bautista Road, and had burned 2,000 acres...
Traffic Crash In Cathedral City Kills One
A 42-year-old man from Dana Point was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Cathedral City, authorities announced Monday. Cathedral City police and fire crews responded to the crash site about 8:30 a.m. Sunday at Date Palm Drive south of Varner Road, where they found one of the drivers dead at the scene.
Driver Killed, Passenger Injured in Lancaster Street-Racing Crash
A driver was killed and his passenger injured Monday morning in a rollover crash in Lancaster, possibly due to street racing. The crash occurred at 1:27 a.m. on 20th Street West and Avenue H, said Lt. Michael Prottung of the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station. The vehicle was northbound on 20th...
Authorities Arrest Suspect in Killing of Hemet Woman
Authorities have made an arrest in the killing of a Hemet woman this week, police announced Sunday. The suspect, a juvenile, was identified by Hemet police and taken into custody during an unrelated traffic stop by Riverside County Sheriff’s deputies, according to the Press Enterprise. Police have not released...
Man Wounded During Deputy-Involved Shooting In Lancaster
A man was wounded during a deputy-involved shooting Monday in Lancaster, authorities said. The incident occurred at approximately 8:36 a.m. in the 44400 block of Sierra Highway. Paramedics rushed the man to a hospital, where his condition was not immediately known, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported. No deputies were...
Man Fatally Shot by Deputy Near Inglewood ID’d
An armed suspect shot and killed by a deputy in an unincorporated area east of Inglewood was a Los Angeles resident, authorities said Sunday. Rushdee Anderson was 41-years-old, according to the coroner’s office. Deputies from the South Los Angeles Sheriff’s Station were called at approximately 11:39 p.m. Friday to...
Five People Hurt In Good Hope Crash
Five people were hurt Sunday in a two-vehicle crash in Good Hope. The crash occurred just before 8 p.m. at the intersection of Ellis Avenue and Burton Road, according to Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department. It was unclear how many vehicles were involved and how the crash happened. The injured...
2 Charged in Series of Daytime Robberies
Two men were charged Tuesday in a series of daytime robberies that allegedly targeted victims with expensive watches, jewelry and cash — primarily in the San Gabriel Valley and Glendale. Dangelo Thomas, 25, and Demoryie Watts, 21, are set to be arraigned Thursday in a Pomona courtroom on robbery...
Second Man Stabbed to Death in South LA ID’d
The second of two men stabbed to death in South Los Angeles was publicly identified Monday. Anthony Phillips Sr. was a 59-year-old Los Angeles resident, according to the coroner’s office, which earlier identified the other victim as 63-year-old Hosie Jackson of Los Angeles. The attack occurred at about 12:15...
