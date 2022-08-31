Read full article on original website
The historical 1940 A & P building in St. Louis was a link to the Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company grocery chainCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
17 Years Later, Her Parents Still Don't Believe It Was SuicideJeffery MacFlorissant, MO
The 1958 Baby Tooth Survey studied baby teeth in the St. Louis metropolitan area to measure exposure to radiationCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Madison County Coroner’s Office Releases Names After Fatal Manhole IncidentMetro East Star Online NewspaperEdwardsville, IL
Body Viewing Reveals A Hidden Secret — The True Life Story Behind The Documentary The Silent TruthMary HolmanFlorissant, MO
Skaters Turned this Abandoned St. Louis Church into a Skate Park
Never underestimate the creativity of motivated individuals. That's never been more evident than what a group of skaters did when they discovered an abandoned St. Louis church. They converted it into a wild skate park. I just learned about this interesting Missouri building conversion on the Missouri sub-Reddit. The former...
Longtime St. Louis newsman Dick Ford passes away
St. Louis and the FOX 2 family have lost a legend in television news.
#VintageKSDK | Car bombs and shootings: When St. Louis crime families were at war
ST. LOUIS — This week, our Vintage KSDK looks back at a dark time in St. Louis history. From the late summer of 1980 to the fall of 1981, organized crime families were at war and mob violence shook our city. In a long series of reports from that...
St. Louis woman discovers mom’s past as a rock star in Vietnam
A St. Louis woman recently discovered that her month had a secret past as a rock star in Vietnam. Their family fled Saigon almost 50 years ago, and, for decades, her mother never spoke of her recordings and intense following. But now, a new album has been released with the recordings that have been dug up from the 1960s and 1970s. As Emily Woodbury reports from St. Louis, discovering her mother's past has created a deep connection with Vietnamese culture for her daughter.
KSDK
Vintage KSDK: Mob violence in St. Louis
Vintage KSDK takes a look back at a dark time in St. Louis history. From 1980-1981, organized crime families were at war, and mob violence shook our city.
KMOV
Meet the fearless 7-year-old on the path to becoming a Steve Irwin of the Midwest
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- “C’mon! Let’s go catch some snakes, lizards, toads, frogs, spiders and whatever else we can find today!”. “Don’t be afraid of any of them because they won’t hurt you. They like us! " Move over Jack Randall and Coyote Peterson. Welcome...
Rare St. Louis license plate sells for $8,500 at auction
A rare porcelain license plate, designed in the early days of automobiles in St. Louis, recently sold for $8,500 at an Illinois auction.
mymoinfo.com
St. Louis teenager injured in I-55 accident south of Festus
A St. Louis teenager was injured in a two-vehicle on I-55 south of Highway 61 early Friday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 21-year-old Isaiah Reddick of Herculaneum was driving a 2016 Mercedes Benz north on 55 and rear-ended a 2019 Volvo tractor trailer. While the driver of the truck was not injured, the passenger in the Mercedes, 19-year-old Cole Johnson, was taken by private conveyance to Mercy Hospital Jefferson with moderate injuries. The accident took place just after 3 o’clock Friday morning.
Nurse killed while driving for Uber in East St. Louis
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Illinois State Police confirmed on Thursday that a woman was driving for Uber before her body was dumped in East St. Louis. Officials stated that 49-year-old Harriet Childers' body was found in the street on the 1800 block of Gaty Avenue just after 6:30 a.m. on Saturday. The family told 5 On Your Side she lived in south St. Louis.
Jay's International Gets a Face Lift
The South Grand mainstay could be called "Trader Jay's" after new floor and other updates, owners joke
edglentoday.com
Naomi Jean Whalen
Naomi Jean Whalen, 91, passed away at 5:05 am, Thursday, September 1, 2022, at River Crossings Care Center in Alton. Born March 17, 1931, in East Alton, she was the daughter of George and Grace (Stevens) Vannoy. Naomi had worked as an Apartment Manager for Walter Hale Realty. On September...
Alderman Joe Vaccaro responds to rumors that he's next to be indicted
A poll recently circulated Twitter that had users thinking Alderman Joe Vaccaro might be the next St. Louis city official to face an indictment. Vaccaro responded to the rumors, saying he wasn’t worried because he hadn’t done anything.
Kia Boyz Use Kias, Hyundais to Smash Into Stores in St. Louis-Area Robberies
Thieves are now using the stolen cars in attempts to steal drugs and guns from local shops
The Best Things To Do in St. Louis During the Weekend, September 2 to September 4
Festivals abound this weekend
Burglars ram car into Osage County Guns
A car drove into the front of Osage County Guns in Wright City around 1:40 a.m.
A decline of officers in St. Louis raises concerns
There are mounting concerns about the number of officers leaving the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. A look at the numbers shows why calls to “defund the police” may soon be a thing of the past.
Officers help woman give birth in Glen Carbon, Illinois
GLEN CARBON, Ill. – Officers from the Glen Carbon Police Department successfully assisted a woman Wednesday in giving birth to her child. A call was made to 911 at 3:30 p.m. from an address on Lucinda Drive for a woman in active labor. The baby was born just six minutes later. Telecommunicator Kelsey Overholtz dispatched […]
Worker crushed and killed at Swansea, Illinois business
SWANSEA, Ill. – A worker was killed at Century Castings Corporation in Swansea, Illinois Friday morning. The Swansea Police Department said a 59-year-old man was crushed by hydraulic machinery at approximately 6 a.m. Police said officers arrived at the scene within one minute of the emergency and “ran towards the victim and the large machinery. […]
Controversial Developer Linked to New Apartment Proposal in the Loop
Lux Living’s St. Louis developments have generated complaints from residents and city officials
1 hurt, 1 arrested in Bethalto, Ill. shooting
One person was hurt and another person was arrested after a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Bethalto, Illinois.
