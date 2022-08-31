Read full article on original website
Natchez Democrat
Snapshots: Natchez, Jefferson County thrilling ‘dog fight’ game last week
NATCHEZ — Jefferson County had the lead for three quarters but Natchez scored two touchdowns in the second half to win 14-8 Friday night. Here are photos from Friday night’s action.
Natchez Democrat
Cathedral results from The Opener meet
CLINTON — Cathedral runners raced in The Opener Cross Country meet held at Choctaw Trails last Saturday. Owen Bertlesen from Cathedral turned in the best time for the boys 5K and Allie Grace McGehee of Cathedral turned in the best time for the girls 4K. Boys 5K. Cathedral. Bertlesen,...
Natchez Democrat
Registration begins for 2022 Natchez Open
NATCHEZ — Michael Arnaud won the Natchez Open last June by shooting -19 under par in the sweltering summer heat. Duncan Park Golf Course superintendent Greg Brooking announced the tournament will be played Nov. 4-6, 2022 and registration is open. The tournament field will be made up of 30...
Natchez Democrat
Kenneth Dwayne Enlow
NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Kenneth Dwayne Enlow, 48, of Brookhaven, MS, who died September 2, 2022, at River Bridge Specialty Hospital in Vidalia, LA will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Natchez, MS, with Bro. Leon Wallace officiating; burial will follow under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
Natchez Democrat
Weather Forecast: September 7, 2022
I want to know, have you ever seen the rain. Expect to see more rain this week. Wednesday is forecast to have a 70 percent chance of precipitation with showers and thunderstorms likely after 3 p.m. The high is 87 and the low is 69 with a S wind blowing 5-10 mph and becoming a northern wind in the afternoon.
Man wanted after shooting at Vicksburg Texaco
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is wanted in Vicksburg following a shooting at BG Jr. Texaco on Friday, September 2. Vicksburg Daily News reported police responded to the scene just before 5:00 p.m. on Clay near Barryman. Investigators said Eric Deshawn Jackson Jr., 23, has been involved in ongoing dispute with someone. Words were […]
Natchez Democrat
Judy Ann Adams
Services for Judy Ann Adams, 77, of Natchez who died Thursday September 01, 2022 in Cleveland, TX will be 10 a.m. Thursday September 08, 2022 at Stanton Baptist Church with Rev. Steve Purvis officiating. Burial will follow at Church Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral...
Natchez Democrat
Get ready! Best of Mowtown concert coming to Concordia Bank
VIDALIA, La. — Concordia Parish Library and Concordia Bank & Trust are gearing up to present the best of Motown with Tim Mitchell and vocalist Cara Black on Thursday, Sept. 8, at 7 p.m. in the Concordia Bank Lobby in Vidalia. The performance will feature many of the greatest...
vicksburgnews.com
Barge operators discover body in Mississippi River
On Sep. 1, barge operators found the body of an unidentified woman in the Mississippi River South of Natchez. Last Thursday around noon, the remains were found roughly 15 miles south of the Natchez bridge. Adams County Coroner James Lee was able to confirm the found remains were that of...
Multiple companies consider bringing air service back to this rural corner of Mississippi
One Mississippi community is looking to bring commercial air service back to its community and says it has multiple airlines looking to be the city’s next air carrier. Natchez has more than Southern Airways vying to be a commercial air carrier in Natchez, thanks to grant funds acquired and others that may come Natchez’s way soon.
Natchez Democrat
Centenarian: Julius Malcolm Carter celebrates his 100th birthday today
NATCHEZ — Sunday, Sept. 4, marks Julius Malcolm Carter 100th year of life. For his 30th birthday, Carter received a special gift. His daughter, Diane Carter Burns, was born on that day and shares a birthday with him, said her son and his grandson, Carter Burns. A private family...
Natchez Democrat
‘Meditative sweat dripping’ at Emily Moon’s new boxing gym
NATCHEZ — Emily Moon said she opened her boxing gym in Natchez to offer a “meditative sweat-dripping workout.”. Located at 108 N Union St, Union Boxing Studio opened in October 2021. Moon began her boxing career in 2015 in Hattiesburg to cope with the depression and aggression she felt after her mother was murdered.
Natchez Democrat
VIDEO: Happy 100th Birthday Julius Carter
NATCHEZ — Sirens blared as the Carter family waved at sheriff’s deputies, firemen and friends passing by their house at the end of Blair Court on Sunday morning. In front of the house, giant cardboard cutout letters spelled out the reason for the commotion, “Happy 100th Birthday Dad.”
vicksburgnews.com
Three shot at Circle K early Sunday morning
An altercation at a Circle K convenience store escalated into a shooting that injured three people, authorities say. Just after 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, a call came into Vicksburg Warren 911 of a person at Merit Health River Region who had been shot. Shortly thereafter, radio traffic indicated that three...
Body of unknown female found in Mississippi River, remains sent for autopsy
The body of an unknown woman was found by barge operators in the Mississippi River South of Natchez on Thursday. Adams County Coroner James Lee confirmed later Thursday evening that the unidentified remains are a female of unknown race or age. The remains have been transported to the state crime...
Natchez Democrat
Natchez woman wins a little extra spending money with Mississippi Lottery win
A Natchez woman has a little extra spending money this Labor Day weekend after she turned a $2 dollar ticket into $800 in winnings. The Mississippi Lottery announced on Wednesday that the woman won $800 in the Mississippi Cash 4 Fireball drawing,. Officials say the woman, who was not identified,...
Natchez Democrat
Adams County Road Department’s Terry Thompson-Floyd dies
NATCHEZ — An Adams County Road Department employee died unexpectedly on Monday afternoon at the Adams County Road Department Facility. Terry Lee Thompson-Floyd, 41, of Roxie, died of apparent natural causes. She was proud to be the first female hired for the Adams County road crew, her family said.
Natchez Democrat
Last week in Natchez: Aug. 29 to Sept. 5
NATCHEZ — Are you a subscriber to The Natchez Democrat? If not you should be because you do not want to miss all of our local content coverage digitally and in print. These are just some of the highlights of what you missed from August 29 to September 5, 2022. Stories are not limited to words and pictures printed on a page they are also featured in videos, photos and articles published daily on the web.
vicksburgnews.com
Shoot out at Bovina Grocery Sunday night
One man is behind bars and at least one other suspect is wanted by authorities after a shooting took place at a convenience store on Tiffentown Road Sunday night. Sheriff Martin Pace says that deputies were dispatched to Bovina Grocery at 10:20 p.m. in response to a call that shots were fired between two vehicles in the parking lot, a black Jeep and a white pickup truck.
vicksburgnews.com
Three ejected from vehicle in crash on 61S
Three individuals were ejected from a vehicle in a rollover crash on Highway 61 South near Jeff Davis Road, initial reports indicate. All three suffered injuries and were transported to a hospital for treatment. At least one was air lifted to UMMC with traumatic injuries including “an obviously broken femur,” according to radio traffic.
