Don't miss these unique ethnic restaurants in GreensboroThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
My review of driving for DoorDash in the TriadThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Missing 81-Year-Old Grandma With Dementia Last Seen on Eerie Doorbell Cam FootageFatim HemrajHigh Point, NC
Cutting Flight Time In Half With Boom Supersonic's Overture Aircraft!InyerselfGreensboro, NC
5 Great Pizza Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
North Carolina YouTube star MrBeast opens restaurant in New Jersey mall
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — He may be one of the biggest names out of Greenville, North Carolina, but that’s not where YouTube star MrBeast decided to open his first brick-and-mortar restaurant. Jimmy Donaldson, better known by his YouTube moniker MrBeast, started his channel in 2012. Today, his channel has more than 100 million followers. He […]
WDBJ7.com
BeeBee’s Spot restaurant opens in South Boston as takeout only
SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A new takeout-only restaurant just opened it’s doors in South Boston. BeeBee’s Spot celebrated its official grand opening with a ribbon-cutting Friday morning. Brandon Coleman partnered with his friend Jamal Early and other family members to open the made-from-scratch restaurant in his hometown.
Don't miss these unique ethnic restaurants in Greensboro
Greensboro is a haven for a variety of cuisines from around the world with a lot of wonderful options, especially if you love Vietnamese food. One big reason for that influence here is that outside of Vietnam, Greensboro has the largest Montagnard (hilltribe people from Vietnam) community in the world. You can read more about that history and their resettlement in North Carolina here. Whether you're partial to Asian cuisine or prefer other options like Peruvian or African, there is something on this list for everyone!
elonnewsnetwork.com
Local Gibsonville business to celebrate one year opening
When she found herself sitting in a hospital supporting her loved ones through chemotherapy treatment, Gibsonville resident and small business owner Tina Mardis said she needed something to keep her mind and hands busy. A lifelong crafter, Mardis decided not to turn to books or games, but to her love of crafting, to help her through the dark moments.
News Argus
Longtime Greensboro Grasshopper host 'Spaz' leaving team after 18 years
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Dan Mackey has brought laughs and smiles to thousands of fans during his 18-year tenure as an on-field host for the Greensboro Grasshoppers. The nearly two-decade run ended Sunday night. Mackey, better known as "Spaz," hosted his final game at First National Bank Field. Mackey's alter-ego...
News Argus
soultracks.com
"Mockingbird" hitmaker Inez Foxx dies at age 79
(September 6, 2022) We’ve just learned of the death of singer Inez Foxx, one-half of the brother-sister duo Inez & Charlie Foxx, in West Compton, California. She was 79. Inez & Charlie Foxx were best known for the top 10 hit “Mockingbird” in 1963, but had a string of additional moderate hits running to the mid-70s.
Central Carolina Fair returns to Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The annual Central Carolina Fair will return to the Greensboro Coliseum Complex beginning Friday, September 9. There will be rides, carnival food and games, and attractions for all ages to enjoy. Regular admission is $6. Children under 42", seniors, valid college and military ID are all...
Greensboro’s cheapest gas falls to $3 per gallon, among best prices in North Carolina
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The cheapest gas in Greensboro has hit a magic number — $3 a gallon — and the better news is that prices continue to fall. That’s what we learned this week from GasBuddy, the fuel price monitoring service that examines hundreds of fuel outlets in the area and millions nationwide. GasBuddy […]
North Carolina high school football game canceled early due to several fights
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police responded to fights at a Dudley High School football game on Friday night. Dispatch officials tell FOX8 officers were called to the game around 9 p.m. The game was between Dudley High School and Hillside High School, which is located in Durham. There is no word on injuries or charges […]
Bridge in Winston-Salem set to permanently close as part of Northern Beltway project
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The bridge on Oak Grove Church Road in Winston-Salem is set to permanently close in two weeks. The closure is part of the Winston-Salem Northern Beltway project, which is aimed at alleviating traffic and improving safety along U.S. 421/Salem Parkway and U.S. 52. Many people living in the area take the […]
Take a look inside Greensboro’s ‘hidden treasure’: Blandwood Mansion
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Blandwood is “a treasure and a jewel and sort of a hidden treasure” in the eyes of Greensboro Executive Director Benjamin Briggs, and it’s connected to a name you’ve likely heard dozens of times across the state. “Blandwood is the ancestral home of the Morehead family, so this was the home […]
Fire crews put out Trinity mobile home fire
TRINITY, N.C. (WGHP) — A mobile home caught fire on Monday in Randolph County, according to the Guil-Rand Fire Department. Fire crews responded to Marlbrook Court in Trinity and put out the fire at the abandoned mobile home. As of 12:05 p.m., no injuries have been reported. This is a developing story.
Several people taken to hospital after crash on Trade Street in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Several people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Winston-Salem, according to Winston-Salem police. On Monday morning, Winston-Salem police and fire, as well as the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, responded to a crash in the area of Trade Street, near Northwest Boulevard. Forsyth County EMS said that multiple people […]
elonnewsnetwork.com
Elon University students package more than 27,000 meals to be distributed globally
Elon volunteers packaged more than 27,00 nutritious meals at the Rise Against Hunger event in Alumni Gym Sept. 3. Elon University students gathered in Alumni Gym Sept. 3 to package more than 27,000 nutritious meals to be distributed globally. This Rise Against Hunger event was sponsored by Campus Kitchen and the Kernodle Center for Civic Life.
Shopping carts creating hazards in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro city council members have heard your complaints and witnessed the problem of shopping carts in the middle of streets and on sidewalks for themselves. Now they are talking about changing the ordinance to get this problem under control. It didn’t take FOX8 crews long to find carts from your favorite […]
elonnewsnetwork.com
African Diaspora of Elon welcomes students with waist bead event
The African Diaspora of Elon hosted its first event of the academic year Sept. 4, welcoming new and returning students back to campus with “Waist Beads, Culture and Community.”. Waist beads represent weight gain, loss, fertility, womanhood and charity, according to sophomore and club president Khairi Morrow. Each color...
Seriously...? A Winston-Salem man gets collection notice after paying off a credit card and then canceling it
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Charles Hemrick needed a few new items around the house. He was in the market for a washer and dryer along with a new mattress. Hemrick opened up a new credit card with preferred financing. “My payments were like $150 a month,” Hemrick said. After...
charlottemagazine.com
Why the Aggie-Eagle Classic in Charlotte Was More Than Just a Game
“Good morning,” said Dr. Charles Johnson. The group of about 30, perhaps still groggy from the Friday night step show, responded with insufficient enthusiasm. “Good morning,” Johnson said. The greeting came back a bit stronger. “Aggies and Eagles together,” Johnson remarked. “The quiet before the storm.”...
