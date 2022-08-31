ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDBJ7.com

BeeBee’s Spot restaurant opens in South Boston as takeout only

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A new takeout-only restaurant just opened it’s doors in South Boston. BeeBee’s Spot celebrated its official grand opening with a ribbon-cutting Friday morning. Brandon Coleman partnered with his friend Jamal Early and other family members to open the made-from-scratch restaurant in his hometown.
SOUTH BOSTON, VA
The Planking Traveler

Don't miss these unique ethnic restaurants in Greensboro

Greensboro is a haven for a variety of cuisines from around the world with a lot of wonderful options, especially if you love Vietnamese food. One big reason for that influence here is that outside of Vietnam, Greensboro has the largest Montagnard (hilltribe people from Vietnam) community in the world. You can read more about that history and their resettlement in North Carolina here. Whether you're partial to Asian cuisine or prefer other options like Peruvian or African, there is something on this list for everyone!
GREENSBORO, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Local Gibsonville business to celebrate one year opening

When she found herself sitting in a hospital supporting her loved ones through chemotherapy treatment, Gibsonville resident and small business owner Tina Mardis said she needed something to keep her mind and hands busy. A lifelong crafter, Mardis decided not to turn to books or games, but to her love of crafting, to help her through the dark moments.
GIBSONVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elon, NC
Lifestyle
City
Elon, NC
News Argus

2966 Saint Marks Rd #F

Updated 3 Bed 2.5 Bath 3 Level Townhome off Bolton Street in Westminster Place - Updated 3 Bed 2.5 Bath 3 Level Townhome off Bolton Street in Westminster Place. Convenient to shopping, restaurants hospitals and highways. End unit with large private patio and partially finished basement with extra storage. Fireplace only decorative, not to be used.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
News Argus

438 S Hawthorne Rd

Winston Salem 1 bedroom apartment 100 ft from Wake Forest Baptist Hospital - Work or go to school at Wake Forest Baptist Medical? These 1 bedroom apartments are a stones throw from the hospital making It Convenient for anyone that is there on a regular basis. They are the closest available apartments to the entire hospital. These units are configured like town homes and offer great space. Living room and kitchen are on the 1st floor with a large loft style bedroom upstairs. Water, sewer, trash and parking all included.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
soultracks.com

"Mockingbird" hitmaker Inez Foxx dies at age 79

(September 6, 2022) We’ve just learned of the death of singer Inez Foxx, one-half of the brother-sister duo Inez & Charlie Foxx, in West Compton, California. She was 79. Inez & Charlie Foxx were best known for the top 10 hit “Mockingbird” in 1963, but had a string of additional moderate hits running to the mid-70s.
GREENSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Fried Chicken#Chick#Food Drink#Elon University#Elon News Network
WFMY NEWS2

Central Carolina Fair returns to Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The annual Central Carolina Fair will return to the Greensboro Coliseum Complex beginning Friday, September 9. There will be rides, carnival food and games, and attractions for all ages to enjoy. Regular admission is $6. Children under 42", seniors, valid college and military ID are all...
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
FOX8 News

Fire crews put out Trinity mobile home fire

TRINITY, N.C. (WGHP) — A mobile home caught fire on Monday in Randolph County, according to the Guil-Rand Fire Department. Fire crews responded to Marlbrook Court in Trinity and put out the fire at the abandoned mobile home. As of 12:05 p.m., no injuries have been reported. This is a developing story.
TRINITY, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Elon University students package more than 27,000 meals to be distributed globally

Elon volunteers packaged more than 27,00 nutritious meals at the Rise Against Hunger event in Alumni Gym Sept. 3. Elon University students gathered in Alumni Gym Sept. 3 to package more than 27,000 nutritious meals to be distributed globally. This Rise Against Hunger event was sponsored by Campus Kitchen and the Kernodle Center for Civic Life.
ELON, NC
FOX8 News

Shopping carts creating hazards in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro city council members have heard your complaints and witnessed the problem of shopping carts in the middle of streets and on sidewalks for themselves. Now they are talking about changing the ordinance to get this problem under control. It didn’t take FOX8 crews long to find carts from your favorite […]
GREENSBORO, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

African Diaspora of Elon welcomes students with waist bead event

The African Diaspora of Elon hosted its first event of the academic year Sept. 4, welcoming new and returning students back to campus with “Waist Beads, Culture and Community.”. Waist beads represent weight gain, loss, fertility, womanhood and charity, according to sophomore and club president Khairi Morrow. Each color...
ELON, NC
charlottemagazine.com

Why the Aggie-Eagle Classic in Charlotte Was More Than Just a Game

“Good morning,” said Dr. Charles Johnson. The group of about 30, perhaps still groggy from the Friday night step show, responded with insufficient enthusiasm. “Good morning,” Johnson said. The greeting came back a bit stronger. “Aggies and Eagles together,” Johnson remarked. “The quiet before the storm.”...
GREENSBORO, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy