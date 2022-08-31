DULUTH, Minn. – Labor Day means different things to different people across the country. Here in the Northland, there is no Labor Day without the word labor. That solidarity was on full display Monday at Bayfront Festival Park. The annual event is hosted by the Duluth Central Labor Body. Whether you like food or politicians, it was the place to be. Organized labor is an important part of DFL Governor Tim Walz’s base. He said there had been a decline in union participation over the decades, but not recently.

