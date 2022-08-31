Read full article on original website
Free Access to Twin Port YMCA’s for Welcome Week
DULUTH, Minn. — If you’ve ever thought about getting a membership at the YMCA, now is the time to try before you buy. It’s Welcome Week at the Twin Port YMCA locations. In other words, you can try out the facilities for free. Group classes, the fitness...
Duluth Labor Day Picnic Brings Laborers Together
DULUTH, Minn. – Labor Day means different things to different people across the country. Here in the Northland, there is no Labor Day without the word labor. That solidarity was on full display Monday at Bayfront Festival Park. The annual event is hosted by the Duluth Central Labor Body. Whether you like food or politicians, it was the place to be. Organized labor is an important part of DFL Governor Tim Walz’s base. He said there had been a decline in union participation over the decades, but not recently.
Superior Labor Day
SUPERIOR, Wis. – It was more than Labor Day for Superior, as Fourth of July festivities postponed due to that holiday’s weather were brought back to Barkers Island Monday. Along with the car and motorcycle show and fireworks, Superior decided to extend pride weekend by adding a family-friendly drag show to the roster. Organizers say the show is put on the create visibility for all communities and featured performances from Tank Top Off and the Original Eve.
Coffee Conversation: Superior Porchfest Hosts ‘Fireside Jam’ Sept. 8
DULUTH, Minn. — Superior Porchfest is hosting one last community music event of the season with The Fireside Jam this Thursday, Sept. 8 at Girl Scout Point in Superior’s Billings Park. Boedigheimer Bergsven Duo stopped by the morning show Tuesday to help preview the event and play a...
Duluth Parks and Recreation Releases 2022 Fall Programming Guide
DULUTH, Minn.–The Duluth Parks and Recreation team is ready to start their fall programming. Every season Parks and Rec. puts together a programming guide for all their different recreational opportunities. For the fall, they have options for all ages from toddlers to senior citizens. Some programs include festive events like a Halloween hike and pumpkin carving day. They’re offering a range of activities from card games, to adult kickball leagues, and even BINGO.
All-Ages Pride Themed Drag Show Brings Supporters and Protestors to Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Flame held an all-ages drag show to wrap up pride weekend. The show brought in both supporters and protestors. This is the second kid-friendly drag show the flame has put on and featured performances from kids, drag queens, and kings. Performers lip-synced to popular songs while dressed up in costumes such as Disney Princesses.
Hundreds of People Come out to Celebrate at the Pride Parade
SUPERIOR, Wisc.– Hundreds of people lined Tower Avenue in Superior for the annual Duluth-Superior Pride Parade. Groups and organizations marched in solidarity on Sunday alongside the LGBTQ+ community. Showing their support by waving flags, dancing, and giving everyone a chance to show off their individuality however they see fit.
Dangers of Back-to-School Posts on Social Media
DULUTH, Minn. — Posting back-to-school photos is a tradition for many parents, but the harmless act can have harmful results if too much information is shared. The Duluth Police Department is reminding parents to be cautious with what they post online. It can be common to upload a first...
Stella Maris Academy Opens New High School
DULUTH, Minn. — Tuesday was the first day of school for many students, and some stepped foot inside Stella Maris Academy’s new High School for the first time. Nestled away in the woodland neighborhood, sits a new Stella Maris Academy High School. About 5 years ago, all of...
A Labor Day Tradition: Cloquet Labor Day Parade
CLOQUET, Minn. – Labor Day is the final holiday of the summer season, and people across the Northland are getting out to enjoy a beautiful weather day with a wide range of events. That included the traditional activities in Cloquet, kicked off by an annual parade. Fox 21 photojournalist...
People Come to Cloquet To Enjoy Labor Day Car Show
CLOQUET, Minn. – A wide array of activities were part of Cloquet’s Labor Day festivities. One of them was the annual car show that gave people a chance to see cars from a time when not every one of them looked alike!. This year featured every make, style...
‘Water is Life’ Festival Makes its Way to Bayfront
DULUTH, Minn.– “We wanted to have just a full throated, full hearted celebration of clean water, sustainability, and looking towards caring for our planet for future generations,” artistic director and performer at the ‘Water is Life Festival’, David Huckfelt, said. Northlanders made their way back...
“The Cedar House” Available for Rent Above The Cedar Lounge
SUPERIOR, Wisc.– As part of Earth Rider’s Cedar Lounge, owners are now offering a place for people to stay the night. The upper portion is now a three bedroom, furnished space available to rent on VRBO. This offers locals, and tourists, a unique way to experience downtown Superior...
City: Duluth’s Tourism Tax Revenue Up ‘Significantly’
DULUTH, Minn. — New financial numbers show Duluth’s tourism tax revenue is up “significantly” so far this year compared to 2021, according to the city’s Treasury Division. The city’s hotel, motel, food and beverage taxes through July are ahead nearly a $1 million compared to...
Families Enjoy Last Bit of Summer Before School Year is in Full Swing
DULUTH, Minn.–Tomorrow is an exciting day for any Duluth school student as they begin classes for the fall. Get your backpacks zipped and filled with supplies to ensure a successful first day back. The last day of summer vacation landed on a holiday this year. Canal Park was filled...
Knowing Your Neighbors: Mama T’s Smokin’ Eats
SUPERIOR, Wis. – Here in the Northland we are always looking for a new place to eat. Now a literal “family” has taken over the restaurant space in Superior that was once The Hacienda. We introduce you to the new menu, and the new name–Mama T’s Smokin’...
Marcus Duluth Cinema Celebrates National Movie Day
DULUTH, Minn.– It was “National Cinema Day” across the nation, which meant movie tickets were only three dollars all day Saturday. For the first year ever the Marcus Duluth cinema joined in on the national trend. Tickets were selling out the door as locals swarmed in like flies to see the big screen, for a small price.
Mckenzies Bar and Grill Puts State Fair-Like Food on Menu
HERMANTOWN, Minn.–Been craving State Fair food but haven’t been able to get to the fairgrounds? A local bar and grill can help satisfy your cravings!. Mckenzie’s Bar and Grill have decided to embrace the love for fried food. Since the end of August they’ve been serving different types of dishes that are typically served as fair food. According to a Facebook post, they have “Fried faves with everything but the stick!”.
Rip Current Warning In Effect For Park Point Beaches
DULUTH, Minn. –The Duluth Fire Department has put a red flag warning in place to warn swimmers of the high risk of rip currents at Park Point beaches. The warning lasts until 10 a.m. Monday but could be extended. The fire department urges people to stay out of the...
The 31st Great Northern Classic Rodeo Comes to a Close
SUPERIOR, Wisc.– The people of Superior were saddling up for the last day of the 31st annual Great Northern Classic Rodeo. This year rounded up hundreds of people who wanted got a taste of what it meant to be a cowgirl or boy. The GNC Rodeo brought in three full days of events like bull riding, mutton bustin’, and calf chasing.
Comments / 0