ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pirates reinstate JT Brubaker from paternity list

By Justin Guerriero
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xlhg6_0hcmoxnx00
Pittsburgh Pirates starter JT Brubaker pitches against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh. AP

The Pittsburgh Pirates reinstated starting pitcher JT Brubaker from the paternity list Wednesday afternoon.

Brubaker and his wife, Darci, welcomed a son Aug. 28.

On the year, Brubaker (3-11) owns a 4.39 ERA over 24 starts.

In a corresponding move, the Pirates recalled right-hander Miguel Yajure from Triple-A Indianapolis.

Yajure, 24, was on the Pirates’ Opening Day roster before being sent down to the Indians and later was called up again briefly in late June.

In 16 games (14 starts) with the Indians this year, Yajure is 4-4 with a 6.09 ERA.

To make room for Yajure on the 26-man active roster, the Pirates optioned left-handed pitchers Eric Stout and Cam Vieaux to Indianapolis.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
12K+
Followers
399
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy