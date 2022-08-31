Pirates reinstate JT Brubaker from paternity list

Pittsburgh Pirates starter JT Brubaker pitches against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh. AP

The Pittsburgh Pirates reinstated starting pitcher JT Brubaker from the paternity list Wednesday afternoon.

Brubaker and his wife, Darci, welcomed a son Aug. 28.

On the year, Brubaker (3-11) owns a 4.39 ERA over 24 starts.

In a corresponding move, the Pirates recalled right-hander Miguel Yajure from Triple-A Indianapolis.

Yajure, 24, was on the Pirates’ Opening Day roster before being sent down to the Indians and later was called up again briefly in late June.

In 16 games (14 starts) with the Indians this year, Yajure is 4-4 with a 6.09 ERA.

To make room for Yajure on the 26-man active roster, the Pirates optioned left-handed pitchers Eric Stout and Cam Vieaux to Indianapolis.