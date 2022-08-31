Read full article on original website
abcnews4.com
Alleged Murdaugh co-conspirator Russell Laffitte granted bond change allowing local travel
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (9/6/22 at 1:15 p.m.) -- Laffitte's federal bond was modified to a "stand alone" GPS monitor rather than a home detention. This will allow him to travel in Hampton and Allendale counties. Laffitte testified he only had a business relationship with Alex Murdaugh and...
1 Person Hospitalized Following A Pedestrian Crash In Savannah (Savannah, GA)
Chatham County Police responded to a pedestrian crash that claimed a life. The crash happened in the 6000 block of Ogeechee road on Saturday before 9 p.m. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Georgia Drivers.
wtoc.com
Public feedback opportunities for I-95 project in Jasper Co.
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Labor Day travel has come to a close and that means Tuesday morning, construction and lane closures starts back up after pausing for the holiday. Jasper County has a big construction project coming to the area. We won’t see any orange barrels out here...
Funeral arrangements announced for fallen Savannah police officer
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Funeral arrangements have been announced for fallen Savannah police Officer Reginald Brannan, who recently died in a car crash. A public viewing will be held on Sept. 9 from 5-8 p.m. at First Tabernacle Baptist Church located at 310 Alice St. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Sept. […]
Savannah man drowns in Lake Jackson over weekend
JACKSON, Ga. (WSAV) — An elderly Savannah man died after he fell overboard and drowned in a Georgia lake early Sunday morning. Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said 72-year-old Deppish Kirkland fell overboard in Bear Creek around 2:30 a.m. DNR says the man was riding on the gunwale of a Sea Hunt Center console […]
WJCL
Missing in Savannah: Police searching for teenage boy not seen in a week
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Police in Savannah are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenage boy. Landon Pinckney, 17, was last seen August 30 around 11:40 p.m. leaving the 100 block of Grayson Avenue. Police issued a public notice about his disappearance on...
5 accused of doing burnouts on South Carolina bridge
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — Five people have been arrested for their alleged roles in a traffic incident last month on the Ravenel Bridge. Mount Pleasant police said multiple cars held up traffic, performed burnouts and drove recklessly while on the bridge. “The preliminary information shows that the vehicles traveled across the bridge into Mount […]
abcnews4.com
Suspect in King Street shooting released on $25K bond, put on house arrest
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Five people were left injured in a downtown shooting on the corner of Morris and King Street Saturday night. The injuries were not life threatening and victims were treated at a local hospital, police said. Two suspects- Tyvone Davis and a 16-year-old juvenile- were arrested...
counton2.com
Two-day operation leads to 27 arrests in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department and Georgia State Patrol conducted a two-day operation that led to more than two dozen arrests and the seizure of guns and drugs. Police called it “Operation Clean Sweep,” the second operation in a series of targeted operations that utilized resources...
blufftontoday.com
Town of Bluffton Police Chief resigned
The town of Bluffton has announced the resignation of Bluffton Chief of Police Stephenie Price after two years with the police department. The town announced her resignation on Aug. 16 through a media release. Her last day will be around Sept. 15; she was hired in October 2020. No reason was given for Price's resignation.
wtoc.com
Tybee Island Police investigating fire at bar as arson
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The Tybee Island Police Department is investigating a possible arson at a local bar on Labor Day. The Tybee Island Fire Department were called to the Sand Bar on Butler Avenue around 12:45 a.m. on Monday. The Fire Department requested an Arson Investigator respond to...
live5news.com
Dorchester Co. teacher accused of using derogatory term, holding cotton-picking exercise
LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Dorchester School District 2 mother is looking for answers after she says her son’s teacher used a derogatory word to describe another teacher – and made her son partake in a cotton-picking exercise. Lashanda Wiggins’ son goes to Oakbrook Middle School. She says...
Alleged burglar shot by South Carolina homeowner
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A homeowner shot a man in the arm early Saturday morning after the man allegedly broke into his home, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said. Lawrence Butler Jr., 37, was taken to the hospital after the shooting and is expected to be charged with first-degree burglary and cocaine possession after he […]
WJCL
Police in Bluffton issue warning after sightings of 8-foot alligator
BLUFFTON, S.C. — Above file video: Sun City woman killed in alligator attack. Police are warning people to stay alert following sightings of an 8-foot alligator in Old Town Bluffton. Officers say they've received reports of the alligator near the Calhoun Street Dock. That's not far from the Church...
Body found near South Carolina yacht club after boat spotted doing circles
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) — Crews located a body Monday morning near the James Island Yacht Club. According to Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, the Marine Patrol Unit responded about 8:15 p.m. Sunday to an unoccupied boat. Upon arrival, the boat was found “doing circles” without an operator in front of James Island Yacht Club. Crews […]
walterborolive.com
More drama unfolds in ongoing case against Murdaugh
Colleton County was the scene of another dramatic chapter in the internationally-publicized courtroom case involving accused murderer and disgraced attorney Alex Murdaugh. On Monday, August 29th, Murdaugh’s defense team, which consists of Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin, from Columbia, S.C., appeared in a Colleton County courtroom for what they are calling an alleged leak of information from the prosecutors involved in the case.
The Post and Courier
Hollywood woman identified as victim of fatal domestic dispute in North Charleston
Officials identified a 29-year-old Hollywood woman as the victim of a fatal domestic dispute inside a North Charleston apartment. Teresa Jenkins-Self died around midnight Sept. 2 from a gunshot wound, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O'Neal said Sept. 4. North Charleston police officers arrested a 25-year-old man hours after the...
72-year-old man drowns after falling off boat into Georgia lake
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia officials recovered the body of a man who fell overboard in a Georgia lake. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources responded to a drowning at 2:30 a.m. on Sunday in Bear Creek on Lake Jackson. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
wtoc.com
Savannah man facing charges related to “firebombing” of ex-wife’s vehicle asks to be released before trial
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - In a WTOC exclusive, a Savannah man appeared in U.S. District Court today, accused of detonating an explosive device he built and put in his ex-wife’s car while she was driving in Savannah. Attorney’s for Barry Wright, the defendant, are now asking a federal judge...
5 people injured, 2 arrested after downtown Charleston shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Five adults were injured by gunfire during a shooting in downtown Charleston early Sunday morning. Officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to the area of King Street and Morris Street around 12:55 a.m. where several people were struck by gunfire. Police say the victims are being treated at area hospitals […]
