Beaufort County, SC

wtoc.com

Public feedback opportunities for I-95 project in Jasper Co.

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Labor Day travel has come to a close and that means Tuesday morning, construction and lane closures starts back up after pausing for the holiday. Jasper County has a big construction project coming to the area. We won’t see any orange barrels out here...
JASPER COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Savannah man drowns in Lake Jackson over weekend

JACKSON, Ga. (WSAV) — An elderly Savannah man died after he fell overboard and drowned in a Georgia lake early Sunday morning. Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said 72-year-old Deppish Kirkland fell overboard in Bear Creek around 2:30 a.m. DNR says the man was riding on the gunwale of a Sea Hunt Center console […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WBTW News13

5 accused of doing burnouts on South Carolina bridge

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — Five people have been arrested for their alleged roles in a traffic incident last month on the Ravenel Bridge. Mount Pleasant police said multiple cars held up traffic, performed burnouts and drove recklessly while on the bridge. “The preliminary information shows that the vehicles traveled across the bridge into Mount […]
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Two-day operation leads to 27 arrests in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department and Georgia State Patrol conducted a two-day operation that led to more than two dozen arrests and the seizure of guns and drugs. Police called it “Operation Clean Sweep,” the second operation in a series of targeted operations that utilized resources...
SAVANNAH, GA
blufftontoday.com

Town of Bluffton Police Chief resigned

The town of Bluffton has announced the resignation of Bluffton Chief of Police Stephenie Price after two years with the police department. The town announced her resignation on Aug. 16 through a media release. Her last day will be around Sept. 15; she was hired in October 2020. No reason was given for Price's resignation.
BLUFFTON, SC
wtoc.com

Tybee Island Police investigating fire at bar as arson

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The Tybee Island Police Department is investigating a possible arson at a local bar on Labor Day. The Tybee Island Fire Department were called to the Sand Bar on Butler Avenue around 12:45 a.m. on Monday. The Fire Department requested an Arson Investigator respond to...
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
WBTW News13

Alleged burglar shot by South Carolina homeowner

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A homeowner shot a man in the arm early Saturday morning after the man allegedly broke into his home, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said. Lawrence Butler Jr., 37, was taken to the hospital after the shooting and is expected to be charged with first-degree burglary and cocaine possession after he […]
WJCL

Police in Bluffton issue warning after sightings of 8-foot alligator

BLUFFTON, S.C. — Above file video: Sun City woman killed in alligator attack. Police are warning people to stay alert following sightings of an 8-foot alligator in Old Town Bluffton. Officers say they've received reports of the alligator near the Calhoun Street Dock. That's not far from the Church...
BLUFFTON, SC
walterborolive.com

More drama unfolds in ongoing case against Murdaugh

Colleton County was the scene of another dramatic chapter in the internationally-publicized courtroom case involving accused murderer and disgraced attorney Alex Murdaugh. On Monday, August 29th, Murdaugh’s defense team, which consists of Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin, from Columbia, S.C., appeared in a Colleton County courtroom for what they are calling an alleged leak of information from the prosecutors involved in the case.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

5 people injured, 2 arrested after downtown Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Five adults were injured by gunfire during a shooting in downtown Charleston early Sunday morning. Officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to the area of King Street and Morris Street around 12:55 a.m. where several people were struck by gunfire. Police say the victims are being treated at area hospitals […]
CHARLESTON, SC

