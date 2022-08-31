Read full article on original website
Brush Fire Burning Near Interstate 10 in Covina Area
A vehicle crash apparently sparked a two-acre brush fire Tuesday near the eastbound San Bernardino (10) Freeway in the Covina area. The crash was reported at about 12:45 p.m. near Via Verde, according to the California Highway Patrol. Firefighters were working an hour afterward to contain the flames, according to...
Person in Wheelchair Killed by Vehicle on Jurupa Valley Road
A male in a wheelchair was killed early Monday when he was struck by a vehicle while in the middle of a Jurupa Valley road. The accident occurred at about 3:15 a.m. on Hall Avenue north of El Rio Avenue, according to Sgt. Javier Morando of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
Authorities Identify Riverside Man Fatally Ejected From Vehicle
Authorities Tuesday identified a 21-year-old Riverside man who died after he lost control of and was ejected from his vehicle in Palm Springs. Officers responded to a report of a traffic crash at Garnet Avenue by Interstate 10 around 2:20 a.m. Monday, Officer Jason Montez with the California Highway Patrol told City News Service.
Driver Killed in Lancaster Rollover Crash ID’d
The coroner’s office Tuesday released the name of a driver killed in a rollover crash in Lancaster that also injured a passenger. Norvell Frierson was a 42-year-old Lancaster resident. The crash occurred at 1:27 a.m. Monday on 20th Street West and Avenue H, said Lt. Michael Prottung of the...
Pedestrian Killed in Hit-And-Run in Northridge; Suspect Sought
Police sought the public’s help Tuesday to find the hit-and-run motorist responsible for fatally injuring a pedestrian in Northridge. The man, about 60, was struck about 7:40 p.m. Monday on Nordhoff Street near Wilbur Avenue, and he died at a hospital, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Information on his identity was not immediately available.
Brush Fire Kills Two People, Engulfs Structures in Hemet
A fast-moving brush fire erupted just east of Hemet Monday, killing two people, destroying several structures and prompting evacuation orders as firefighters battled the blaze in triple-digit heat. The Fairview Fire was reported at a little after 2 p.m. on Fairview Ave. and Bautista Road, and had burned 2,000 acres...
Missing Man, 53, Found, Say Huntington Beach Police
A 53-year-old man who went missing Monday in Huntington Beach has been found. Scott Hargan went missing at about 7:25 a.m. near Bolsa Chica Street and McFadden Avenue, according to the Huntington Beach Police Department. Police later reported that Hargan was located, but did not release any details about when,...
Man Wounded in Long Beach Shooting
A man was wounded early Tuesday morning in a shooting in the Arlington area of western Long Beach and took himself to a hospital for treatment. The shooting was reported around 1 a.m. in the 3600 block of Santa Fe Avenue, according to Long Beach police Lt. Brian Fritz. Officers...
Traffic Crash In Cathedral City Kills One
A 42-year-old man from Dana Point was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Cathedral City, authorities announced Monday. Cathedral City police and fire crews responded to the crash site about 8:30 a.m. Sunday at Date Palm Drive south of Varner Road, where they found one of the drivers dead at the scene.
One Year Ago Today (September 6, 2021)…Parking Dispute May Have Led to Shooting Deaths of LB Man and Woman
One Year Ago Today (September 6, 2021)…An investigation continued into the shooting deaths of a man and woman on a Long Beach street that may have started with a parking dispute. “I was here to get my equipment and I saw there was, like, a fight, going on,” a...
Pedestrian Killed in East Los Angeles Crash ID’d
A 60-year-old man killed in a hit-and-run collision in Whittier was homeless, authorities said Sunday. He was identified as 60-year-old Alberto Northrup, according to the coroner’s office. California Highway Patrol officers were called just before 11:20 p.m. Thursday to the area of 6506 Whittier Blvd. on reports of a...
Five People Hurt In Good Hope Crash
Five people were hurt Sunday in a two-vehicle crash in Good Hope. The crash occurred just before 8 p.m. at the intersection of Ellis Avenue and Burton Road, according to Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department. It was unclear how many vehicles were involved and how the crash happened. The injured...
Brush Fire Engulfs Structures in Hemet, Prompts Evacuations
A fast-moving brush fire erupted just east of Hemet Monday, engulfing several structures and prompting evacuation orders as firefighters battled the blaze in triple-digit heat. The Fairview Fire was reported at a little after 2 p.m. on Fairview Ave. and Bautista Road, and quickly grew to at least 600 acres,...
Gunmen in Rolls Royce Shoot, Kill Man Killed in Downtown Los Angeles
A man died early Tuesday morning when he was shot in the Downtown area of Los Angeles by suspects who left in a luxury automobile. The shooting was reported at 4:45 a.m. in the 800 block of West Olympic Boulevard, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Lizeth Lomeli. The...
Firefighters Extricate Motorist From Sedan Wreckage In Irvine
Firefighters and paramedics extricated a motorist from a single-vehicle crash Monday in Irvine, authorities said. Crews were dispatched about 2 a.m. to the crash location off Warner Avenue, near the Eastern Transportation (261) Corridor, the Orange County Fire Authority reported. Paramedics rushed the motorist, the lone occupant inside the vehicle,...
Woman, 21, Reported Missing in Bellflower
Authorities sought the public’s help Tuesday to locate a 21-year-old woman who was reported missing in Bellflower. Catherine Buenaventura was last seen on Aug. 30 in the 17000 block of Lakewood Boulevard, near the Artesia (91) Freeway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Buenaventura is Hispanic,...
Authorities Arrest Suspect in Killing of Hemet Woman
Authorities have made an arrest in the killing of a Hemet woman this week, police announced Sunday. The suspect, a juvenile, was identified by Hemet police and taken into custody during an unrelated traffic stop by Riverside County Sheriff’s deputies, according to the Press Enterprise. Police have not released...
Pilot Crashes Helicopter in Mount Baldy; Condition Unknown
A pilot was rushed to a hospital from a helicopter crash Sunday in Mount Baldy, authorities said. The condition of the pilot, the lone occupant inside the helicopter, was not immediately known, according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher. Firefighters and paramedics were sent to Mount Baldy and...
Small Brush Fire Burning Near Golden State Freeway in Castaic Area
A three-acre brush fire was burning Tuesday near the northbound Golden State (5) Freeway in the Castaic area. The Five Fire was reported at about noon near Templin Highway, according to Angeles National Forest officials. A first-alarm assignment of firefighters went to the scene, officials said. No structures were immediately...
Shooting Death Found in Alley Near Windsor Hills
A fatal shooting victim was found Saturday in an alley in the View Park-Windsor Hills community of unincorporated Los Angeles County. The incident was reported around 10:20 a.m. in an alley in the 3800 block of Crestway Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The victim was...
