krcrtv.com
UPDATE: Attempt to get rid of gophers ends with carport fire in south Redding
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — UPDATE: Monday, Sept. 5, 3:06 PM:. Shasta County Cal Fire officials say the fire was sparked during an attempt to get rid of some underground pests caused a fire south of Redding. According to Cal Fire, the homeowner was using a gopher gasser and placed...
actionnewsnow.com
Mill Fire doesn’t grow, 55% contained
WEED, Calif. - CAL FIRE said there was no growth to the Mill Fire on Monday or overnight. The fire remains at 4,263 acres and is 55% contained. CAL FIRE said dry conditions and winds are expected to pick up on Tuesday but the fire is not expected to grow.
SFGate
3rd fire near Weed in Northern California forcing new evacuations
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A third fire erupted near the Northern California city of Weed Monday, forcing authorities to order evacuations near the Weed Golf Club. Cal Fire officials said a 2-acre blaze called the Edgewood fire was burning near Edgewood Road near the golf course and ordered residents of zones SIS-5212-A and SIS-5212-B to evacuate.
actionnewsnow.com
Redding woman dies in motorcycle crash on Highway 299
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - A 68-year-old Redding woman died in a motorcycle crash on Highway 299 in Trinity County on Monday, the CHP says. Officers said Sharon Thacker was riding a 2000 Honda Shadow Spirit west on Highway 299 at about 40 mph and was approaching a curve at Mile Post Marker 299 TRI 8.35.
actionnewsnow.com
Local firefighter loses home to Mill Fire; help his family recover
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - The Mill Fire burning in the communities of Lake Shastina and Weed has destroyed an estimated 117 structures, many of which were homes. The family of a local firefighter is one of the thousands of families displaced in Siskiyou County. The husband and father is a...
actionnewsnow.com
SHERIFF: Two women died in Weed during the Mill Fire
YREKA, Calif. - The Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office released information about the two fatalities discovered in the footprint of the Mill Fire in Siskiyou County. The deceased were found in two different locations within the Weed city limits. Their bodies were discovered by first responders on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.
actionnewsnow.com
Man dies in big rig crash on I-5 Monday
DUNSMUIR, Calif. - A 51-year-old man from Elk Grove died in a big rig crash on Interstate 5 Monday morning, according to the CHP. The man was driving a semi-truck and was towing a 53-foot trailer north on Interstate 5 when he left the road and crashed down a steep embankment.
actionnewsnow.com
Forward progress of Edgewood Fire north of Weed stopped
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. 3:15 P.M. UPDATE - Firefighters said they have stopped the forward progress of a vegetation fire north of Weed on Monday afternoon. The vegetation fire is off of Old Edgewood Road and the Weed Golf Club. SIS-5212-A and SIS-5212-B were placed in an evacuation order and remain...
Map shows where Mill Fire and Mountain Fire are burning in Northern California
The Mill Fire started in Weed, a small town that's 280 miles north of San Francisco. The Mountain Fire started just outside the small community of Gazelle.
actionnewsnow.com
RFD: Homeless-related fire burns where goats recently grazed
REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Fire Department was able to contain a vegetation fire early Thursday morning. The fire broke out off Lost Lane and Market Street in an area where goats had recently grazed and reduced vegetation. Crews contained the fire to about ¼ of an acre despite the...
actionnewsnow.com
Branstetter Fire in Shasta County, 33 acres, 90% contained
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 10:24 A.M. UPDATE - The Branstetter Fire is 90% contained and forward progress has stopped, according to CAL FIRE authorities. The fire was reported to be 33 acres. According the CAL FIRE SHU, the cause of the fire has been determined to be from an illegal campfire...
actionnewsnow.com
Electrical issue causes fire at Anderson business
ANDERSON, Calif. - The Anderson Fire Department, CAL FIRE SHU and the Cottonwood Fire Department extinguished a commercial building fire at an upholstery shop in Anderson Wednesday morning. The fire broke out at about 8:45 a.m. and smoke was seen coming from the eves and front door of the business...
actionnewsnow.com
Person hospitalized with West Nile virus in Shasta County
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A person has tested positive for the West Nile virus in Shasta County, making it the first human case of the virus this season, according to the Shasta County Health and Human Services. Officials say the person is currently in the hospital. Symptoms include fever, severe...
Bakersfield Channel
Thousands told to flee 3 towns ahead of fast-moving California fire
(AP) — A fast-moving fire in Northern California threatened hundreds of homes Friday and authorities ordered at least 5,000 residents across three communities to leave immediately. Residents of the towns of Weed, Lake Shastina and Edgewood in Siskiyou County were told to evacuate after the blaze spread to 500...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Two Separate Highway 299 Traffic Crashes Cause Fatalities
Two Fatal Traffic Crashes Occur on Same Day Along Highway 299. Two people killed in separate traffic crashes recently along Highway 299 on the same day have been identified by authorities. In the first incident that day, a Hayfork resident, Michael Merlyn Mead, age 69, died after colliding with a semi near John F. Kennedy Memorial Drive off Highway 299 around noon after the driver reportedly crossed into oncoming traffic. As a result, the semi’s gas tank was ruptured, and both vehicles burned. The resulting blaze started the Kennedy fire, which burned 45 acres.
actionnewsnow.com
2 people arrested in Redding on multiple charges including possession of drugs for sale
REDDING, Calif. - Redding Police say that two people were arrested Saturday at around 7:14 p.m. on multiple charges related to possession and transportation of drugs. The Redding Police Department says that when they pulled a car over for a traffic violation, they learned that the driver, Jason Horner, 42, of Red Bluff, was on Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS) and had two outstanding warrants for his arrest.
actionnewsnow.com
10 ounces of fentanyl located during Redding traffic stop
REDDING, Calif. - Redding Police Department’s Bike Team located 10 ounces of fentanyl during a search on Thursday. According to the Redding Police Department, the bike team began an investigation in July into a person who they said was delivering fentanyl into downtown and surrounding areas. Investigators identified 34-year-old...
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested in Redding Sunday for possession of drug paraphernalia and a loaded gun
REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Police say that a man was arrested on Sunday at around 3:23 a.m. at the south end of Palisades Avenue in a parking lot after a search of his car revealed drug paraphernalia and a gun. While conducting extra patrols, officers pulled into a parking...
actionnewsnow.com
Police: Woman confesses to committing credit card fraud
REDDING, Calif. - A 20-year-old was arrested after police said she admitted to committing credit card fraud, according to the Redding Police Department. Officers said the investigation began on Aug. 23 when multiple thefts were reported from an elderly couple in a care facility. The daughter of the couple reported...
actionnewsnow.com
Man hit, killed by vehicle in Redding last week identified
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Deputies have identified the man who died after he was hit by a vehicle in Redding last week. On Aug. 23, police responded to Highway 273 near Wyndham Lane where they say a man pushing a shopping cart through an intersection was hit by a vehicle.
