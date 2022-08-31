ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding, CA

actionnewsnow.com

Mill Fire doesn’t grow, 55% contained

WEED, Calif. - CAL FIRE said there was no growth to the Mill Fire on Monday or overnight. The fire remains at 4,263 acres and is 55% contained. CAL FIRE said dry conditions and winds are expected to pick up on Tuesday but the fire is not expected to grow.
WEED, CA
SFGate

3rd fire near Weed in Northern California forcing new evacuations

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A third fire erupted near the Northern California city of Weed Monday, forcing authorities to order evacuations near the Weed Golf Club. Cal Fire officials said a 2-acre blaze called the Edgewood fire was burning near Edgewood Road near the golf course and ordered residents of zones SIS-5212-A and SIS-5212-B to evacuate.
WEED, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Redding woman dies in motorcycle crash on Highway 299

TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - A 68-year-old Redding woman died in a motorcycle crash on Highway 299 in Trinity County on Monday, the CHP says. Officers said Sharon Thacker was riding a 2000 Honda Shadow Spirit west on Highway 299 at about 40 mph and was approaching a curve at Mile Post Marker 299 TRI 8.35.
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
City
Redding, CA
actionnewsnow.com

SHERIFF: Two women died in Weed during the Mill Fire

YREKA, Calif. - The Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office released information about the two fatalities discovered in the footprint of the Mill Fire in Siskiyou County. The deceased were found in two different locations within the Weed city limits. Their bodies were discovered by first responders on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man dies in big rig crash on I-5 Monday

DUNSMUIR, Calif. - A 51-year-old man from Elk Grove died in a big rig crash on Interstate 5 Monday morning, according to the CHP. The man was driving a semi-truck and was towing a 53-foot trailer north on Interstate 5 when he left the road and crashed down a steep embankment.
ELK GROVE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Forward progress of Edgewood Fire north of Weed stopped

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. 3:15 P.M. UPDATE - Firefighters said they have stopped the forward progress of a vegetation fire north of Weed on Monday afternoon. The vegetation fire is off of Old Edgewood Road and the Weed Golf Club. SIS-5212-A and SIS-5212-B were placed in an evacuation order and remain...
WEED, CA
actionnewsnow.com

RFD: Homeless-related fire burns where goats recently grazed

REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Fire Department was able to contain a vegetation fire early Thursday morning. The fire broke out off Lost Lane and Market Street in an area where goats had recently grazed and reduced vegetation. Crews contained the fire to about ¼ of an acre despite the...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Branstetter Fire in Shasta County, 33 acres, 90% contained

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 10:24 A.M. UPDATE - The Branstetter Fire is 90% contained and forward progress has stopped, according to CAL FIRE authorities. The fire was reported to be 33 acres. According the CAL FIRE SHU, the cause of the fire has been determined to be from an illegal campfire...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Electrical issue causes fire at Anderson business

ANDERSON, Calif. - The Anderson Fire Department, CAL FIRE SHU and the Cottonwood Fire Department extinguished a commercial building fire at an upholstery shop in Anderson Wednesday morning. The fire broke out at about 8:45 a.m. and smoke was seen coming from the eves and front door of the business...
ANDERSON, CA
NewsBreak
Environment
actionnewsnow.com

Person hospitalized with West Nile virus in Shasta County

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A person has tested positive for the West Nile virus in Shasta County, making it the first human case of the virus this season, according to the Shasta County Health and Human Services. Officials say the person is currently in the hospital. Symptoms include fever, severe...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Thousands told to flee 3 towns ahead of fast-moving California fire

(AP) — A fast-moving fire in Northern California threatened hundreds of homes Friday and authorities ordered at least 5,000 residents across three communities to leave immediately. Residents of the towns of Weed, Lake Shastina and Edgewood in Siskiyou County were told to evacuate after the blaze spread to 500...
CALIFORNIA STATE
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Two Separate Highway 299 Traffic Crashes Cause Fatalities

Two Fatal Traffic Crashes Occur on Same Day Along Highway 299. Two people killed in separate traffic crashes recently along Highway 299 on the same day have been identified by authorities. In the first incident that day, a Hayfork resident, Michael Merlyn Mead, age 69, died after colliding with a semi near John F. Kennedy Memorial Drive off Highway 299 around noon after the driver reportedly crossed into oncoming traffic. As a result, the semi’s gas tank was ruptured, and both vehicles burned. The resulting blaze started the Kennedy fire, which burned 45 acres.
RED BLUFF, CA
actionnewsnow.com

2 people arrested in Redding on multiple charges including possession of drugs for sale

REDDING, Calif. - Redding Police say that two people were arrested Saturday at around 7:14 p.m. on multiple charges related to possession and transportation of drugs. The Redding Police Department says that when they pulled a car over for a traffic violation, they learned that the driver, Jason Horner, 42, of Red Bluff, was on Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS) and had two outstanding warrants for his arrest.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

10 ounces of fentanyl located during Redding traffic stop

REDDING, Calif. - Redding Police Department’s Bike Team located 10 ounces of fentanyl during a search on Thursday. According to the Redding Police Department, the bike team began an investigation in July into a person who they said was delivering fentanyl into downtown and surrounding areas. Investigators identified 34-year-old...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Police: Woman confesses to committing credit card fraud

REDDING, Calif. - A 20-year-old was arrested after police said she admitted to committing credit card fraud, according to the Redding Police Department. Officers said the investigation began on Aug. 23 when multiple thefts were reported from an elderly couple in a care facility. The daughter of the couple reported...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man hit, killed by vehicle in Redding last week identified

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Deputies have identified the man who died after he was hit by a vehicle in Redding last week. On Aug. 23, police responded to Highway 273 near Wyndham Lane where they say a man pushing a shopping cart through an intersection was hit by a vehicle.
REDDING, CA

