ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Who is Auburn football's play-caller: Bryan Harsin or Eric Kiesau?

By Bennett Durando, Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hliq7_0hcmoPzN00

AUBURN — When he fired his previous offensive coordinator, Mike Bobo, two days after the 2021 Iron Bowl, Auburn football coach Bryan Harsin took over the play-calling for the next month. It's a role with which he was familiar, having his own coordinator background at Boise State.

Auburn was faltering down the stretch. Harsin ran the show in a Birmingham Bowl loss.

It all left fans wondering whether Harsin would leave the play-calling duties to new coordinator Eric Kiesau or do it himself.

He clarified his answer before the season opener against Mercer on Saturday (6 p.m. CT, ESPN+).

"Coach Kiesau is the play-caller," Harsin said. "As far as play-calling, I've said this before, but everybody on the offensive staff, myself is included, is involved in the game plan. As we put it together I really think it comes from the entire staff."

Harsin is heavily involved in designing many of Auburn's plays, but when it comes to in-game decisions about which plays to deploy and when, Kiesau gives the call. He was Harsin's offensive coordinator for two years Boise State, so they have an established rapport.

QUARTERBACK COMPETITIONTJ Finley was not the people's choice QB1 for Auburn football. You think Bryan Harsin cares?

HIRING ADAuburn football coach Bryan Harsin reacts to AD Allen Greene's resignation

Kiesau started as an analyst on Auburn's staff and has been promoted twice, first to receivers coach. He's now the quarterbacks coach along with OC.

Asked whether Kiesau will operate on the field or from the press box, Harsin said he's not sure.

"He's been in the box but could be on the sideline," Harsin said. "It's really what he chooses to do. Right now he's been up in the box. I don't know if that's going to change or not. I leave that up to the coordinators."

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Auburn, AL
Sports
Auburn, AL
College Sports
Local
Alabama Football
City
Auburn, AL
Auburn, AL
Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryan Harsin
Person
Eric Kiesau
Person
Mike Bobo
Person
Allen Greene
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Montgomery Advertiser

The Montgomery Advertiser

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

montgomeryadvertiser.com is the home page of Montgomery Alabama with in depth and updated Montgomery local news

 http://montgomeryadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy