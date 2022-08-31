ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta millage rate stalemate broken, city taxes to stay mostly flat

By Miguel Legoas, Augusta Chronicle
 6 days ago
Many Augusta residents were saved from a significant property tax increase Tuesday.

The back-and-forth on Augusta's new millage rate ended with the commission voting 9-1 for a lower rate, a rollback, of 7.986 mills.

The mill rate or "millage" is applied to each $1,000 of a property's taxable value, which is 40% of its assessed value. For a

$100,000, for example, the rate would be calculated by multiplying the rate, 7.986 by $40,000. Augusta includes several other tax levies and service fees on tax bills.

Initially, commissioners were considering a higher rate of 8.411 mills, which would raise $2.1 million in new revenue for the government, but also mean an average 18% increase in property taxes for two-thirds of Augusta's homeowners, according to City Finance Director Donna Williams in early August.

The new millage rate is not approved until it has been advertised for at least one week, at which point the commission can give it final approval.

Because of that, the city will miss the Georgia Department of Revenue deadline for submission and approvals on Sept. 1. The city needs to submit an extension request, explaining the circumstances of the delay and a letter from the Board of Assessors and other responsible parties to substantiate the request.

