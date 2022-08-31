Tom and Jimmy's opens in former Peaceful Meadows spot in Middleboro

Good morning, Taunton! Today is Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. New month! School is starting back up, pumpkin spice lattes are back, and soon enough that crisp fall air will be headed our way. For now, let's take a look at today's top stories:

'We're not Peaceful Meadows, we're Tom and Jimmy's': Popular Taunton ice cream stand has new Middleboro location

Tom and Jimmy’s Ice Cream is coming to Middleboro, with big shoes to fill as the franchise with now three local shops is setting up shop at the former location of Peaceful Meadows.

Tom and Jimmy’s co-owners and founders former Taunton mayor Tom Hoye and Jim Gracia began negotiations with Peaceful Meadows ownership in the spring, and now opening day is today!

Middleboro has been buzzing with speculation for months, and now the big day has arrived. See what Tom and Jimmy's will be scooping up today.

