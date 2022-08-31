ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 1

Related
fox17.com

Gov. Beshear presents grants for multiple improvement in Kentucky after devastating floods

PERRY COUNTY, Tenn. — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced development projects and to improve infrastructure on Tuesday as well as gave an update on travel trailer housing. Gov. Andy Beshear presented $11.6 million for four projects to improve infrastructure, public safety and water treatment in Perry County. He also provided an update on the travel trailers en route to Floyd, Letcher and Perry counties, donated by the State of Louisiana after they were originally purchased to house Hurricane Ida survivors.
KENTUCKY STATE
wmky.org

Gov. Beshear Announces Start of Construction on Replacement of County, State Bridges Damaged by Eastern Kentucky Flooding

Gov. Andy Beshear announced that the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has begun construction to permanently replace county and state bridges damaged by the devastating flooding that occurred in Eastern Kentucky in late July. The priority projects include publicly owned crossings that were damaged or destroyed and have significantly limited or...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Emergency officials find missing helicopter in western Kentucky, pilot dead

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- First responders in western Kentucky found a helicopter that has been missing since Saturday. David Stone flew out from Creve Coeur Airport in St. Louis around noon Saturday, according to Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management. He stopped in Sparta, Illinois, and called his wife before heading to Glasgow to fuel again. That was the last known contact with Stone.
GLASGOW, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Louisiana State
City
Frankfort, KY
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
WEHT/WTVW

Volunteers continue to help Kentucky flood survivors

CORBIN, Ky. (WEHT) — The Christian Appalachian Project has helped Eastern Kentucky flood victims over the last several weeks, and their efforts aren’t close to coming to an end. The need for new clothes, toilet paper and other basic needs are still there. Appliances, furniture, bedding and sheets are needed for people moving into new […]
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Kentucky orchard gears up for pick-your-own-apple days

VERSAILLES, Ky. — Fall is fast approaching and in Kentucky, that means pick-your-own-apple season is upon us. That was clear this weekend at Eckert’s Orchard. It’s the start of the apple harvesting season at Eckert’s Orchard in Versailles. This past weekend was pick-your-own honey crisp apple...
VERSAILLES, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kentucky Governor#Politics State#Politics Governor#Monkeypox#Bowling Green#Kentuckians
thebigsandynews.com

Floyd, Martin counties to benefit from flood relief bill

FRANKFORT — Floyd and Martin counties will benefit from a $213 million flood relief package approved last week by the Kentucky General Assembly. The General Assembly wrapped up a major, bipartisan push Friday to send millions in emergency aid to ravaged communities in Eastern Kentucky, where dozens have died and thousands remain homeless in the aftermath of record flooding.
MARTIN COUNTY, KY
fox17.com

TDH will use federal grant to reduce pregnancy-related deaths in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — After discovering that almost nine in 10 pregnancy-related deaths were preventable, Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) has announced that they have received a $5M competitive federal grant to fund community and clinical programs that improve Tennessee's maternal health outcomes. "The vast majority of maternal deaths...
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVQ

FEMA extends public assistance deadline for 13 Ky. counties

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Local governments, houses of worship and nonprofit organizations damaged by Eastern Kentucky flooding in 13 counties now have more time to submit requests for FEMA Public Assistance. FEMA announced the deadline extension Friday for Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Johnson, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry,...
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SBA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
outsidemagazine

The Historic Kentucky Floods Were a Waking Nightmare—and They’re Only the Beginning

Level-up your adventures with the leading backcountry maps and navigation tools. Download Gaia GPS. Sometime around one in the morning on July 28, Matthew Parsons, poet and musician, arrived at the door in a rain jacket, cargo shorts, and crocs. Drenched and wild-eyed, he looked like a fisherman who’d survived a storm out at sea. He told those of us still awake that Troublesome Creek was rising, and the cars parked under the bridge were in danger of washing away; his own was flooded up to the headlights, unreachable. Thunder echoed through the hills, lightning flashed and lit up the black sky.
KENTUCKY STATE
fox17.com

Tennessee IT projects among finalists in state technology awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The National Association of State Chief Information Officers (NASCIO) an organization that works to foster government excellence through quality business practices, information management, and technology policy, has chosen Tennessee as finalists in three categories in their State IT Recognition Awards. The Tennessee Department of Finance...
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVQ

Gas prices showing decline across Kentucky

Coming off of a busy travel weekend in Kentucky, gas prices are showing a continued decline across the state. According to GasBuddy, the average price for a gallon of gas in Kentucky has now gone down 12 weeks in a row. This, after we began the summer suffering through record-highs...
KENTUCKY STATE
weatherboy.com

Earthquake Rattles Kentucky Today, One Day after Missouri Quake

Just day after an earthquake struck southeastern Missouri in the heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone, a fresh quake struck nearby in western Kentucky, not far from the border with Illinois and Indiana. According to USGS, today’s relatively weak earthquake registered as a magnitude 2.6 event , nearly 4 miles southwest of the town of Dixon, Kentucky. While people reported they felt shaking to USGS, there was no widespread reports nor was there any damage. The earthquake, which struck at 7:59 am today, had a depth of 18.1 km.
KENTUCKY STATE
townandtourist.com

15 BEST Water Parks In Kentucky (Most Relaxing Summer Spots!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. The state of Kentucky is known for its rich history and culture. It is home to scenic national parks, bluegrass music, coal reserves, bourbon distilleries, a lot of horse farms, and of course, Kentucky Fried Chicken.
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy