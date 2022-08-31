Read full article on original website
fox17.com
Gov. Beshear presents grants for multiple improvement in Kentucky after devastating floods
PERRY COUNTY, Tenn. — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced development projects and to improve infrastructure on Tuesday as well as gave an update on travel trailer housing. Gov. Andy Beshear presented $11.6 million for four projects to improve infrastructure, public safety and water treatment in Perry County. He also provided an update on the travel trailers en route to Floyd, Letcher and Perry counties, donated by the State of Louisiana after they were originally purchased to house Hurricane Ida survivors.
West Virginia, Kentucky officials repeatedly ignored plans to prepare for catastrophic floods. Residents are paying the price
When four and a half feet of water engulfed the town of Fleming-Neon, Kentucky, in July, fire chief Carter Bevins found himself in an unfamiliar position. “We were helpless,” he said. The volunteer firehouse, which sits on a small road directly in front of Wright Fork creek, was surrounded...
wmky.org
Gov. Beshear Announces Start of Construction on Replacement of County, State Bridges Damaged by Eastern Kentucky Flooding
Gov. Andy Beshear announced that the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has begun construction to permanently replace county and state bridges damaged by the devastating flooding that occurred in Eastern Kentucky in late July. The priority projects include publicly owned crossings that were damaged or destroyed and have significantly limited or...
wdrb.com
Emergency officials find missing helicopter in western Kentucky, pilot dead
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- First responders in western Kentucky found a helicopter that has been missing since Saturday. David Stone flew out from Creve Coeur Airport in St. Louis around noon Saturday, according to Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management. He stopped in Sparta, Illinois, and called his wife before heading to Glasgow to fuel again. That was the last known contact with Stone.
Volunteers continue to help Kentucky flood survivors
CORBIN, Ky. (WEHT) — The Christian Appalachian Project has helped Eastern Kentucky flood victims over the last several weeks, and their efforts aren’t close to coming to an end. The need for new clothes, toilet paper and other basic needs are still there. Appliances, furniture, bedding and sheets are needed for people moving into new […]
2 Kentucky cities named America's most depressed, data shows
Where are Americans most depressed?
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky orchard gears up for pick-your-own-apple days
VERSAILLES, Ky. — Fall is fast approaching and in Kentucky, that means pick-your-own-apple season is upon us. That was clear this weekend at Eckert’s Orchard. It’s the start of the apple harvesting season at Eckert’s Orchard in Versailles. This past weekend was pick-your-own honey crisp apple...
Labor Day road trippers pleasantly surprised by Kentucky gas prices
Summer driving season is nearing its end, and as the seasons change, gas prices are also expected to fall. Right now, Kentucky has the 11th cheapest fuel in the country.
fox17.com
Florida's education system shines after shaking off COVID procedures, governor says
WASHINGTON (TND) — As students return to their classrooms, new reports show just how far behind some American kids are in terms of reading and math due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But one U.S. state is rising above the rest, performing better than many experts predicted. At a time...
thebigsandynews.com
Floyd, Martin counties to benefit from flood relief bill
FRANKFORT — Floyd and Martin counties will benefit from a $213 million flood relief package approved last week by the Kentucky General Assembly. The General Assembly wrapped up a major, bipartisan push Friday to send millions in emergency aid to ravaged communities in Eastern Kentucky, where dozens have died and thousands remain homeless in the aftermath of record flooding.
fox17.com
TDH will use federal grant to reduce pregnancy-related deaths in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — After discovering that almost nine in 10 pregnancy-related deaths were preventable, Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) has announced that they have received a $5M competitive federal grant to fund community and clinical programs that improve Tennessee's maternal health outcomes. "The vast majority of maternal deaths...
WTVQ
FEMA extends public assistance deadline for 13 Ky. counties
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Local governments, houses of worship and nonprofit organizations damaged by Eastern Kentucky flooding in 13 counties now have more time to submit requests for FEMA Public Assistance. FEMA announced the deadline extension Friday for Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Johnson, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry,...
The Historic Kentucky Floods Were a Waking Nightmare—and They're Only the Beginning
Level-up your adventures with the leading backcountry maps and navigation tools. Download Gaia GPS. Sometime around one in the morning on July 28, Matthew Parsons, poet and musician, arrived at the door in a rain jacket, cargo shorts, and crocs. Drenched and wild-eyed, he looked like a fisherman who’d survived a storm out at sea. He told those of us still awake that Troublesome Creek was rising, and the cars parked under the bridge were in danger of washing away; his own was flooded up to the headlights, unreachable. Thunder echoed through the hills, lightning flashed and lit up the black sky.
fox17.com
Tennessee IT projects among finalists in state technology awards
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The National Association of State Chief Information Officers (NASCIO) an organization that works to foster government excellence through quality business practices, information management, and technology policy, has chosen Tennessee as finalists in three categories in their State IT Recognition Awards. The Tennessee Department of Finance...
WTVQ
Gas prices showing decline across Kentucky
Coming off of a busy travel weekend in Kentucky, gas prices are showing a continued decline across the state. According to GasBuddy, the average price for a gallon of gas in Kentucky has now gone down 12 weeks in a row. This, after we began the summer suffering through record-highs...
weatherboy.com
Earthquake Rattles Kentucky Today, One Day after Missouri Quake
Just day after an earthquake struck southeastern Missouri in the heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone, a fresh quake struck nearby in western Kentucky, not far from the border with Illinois and Indiana. According to USGS, today’s relatively weak earthquake registered as a magnitude 2.6 event , nearly 4 miles southwest of the town of Dixon, Kentucky. While people reported they felt shaking to USGS, there was no widespread reports nor was there any damage. The earthquake, which struck at 7:59 am today, had a depth of 18.1 km.
WHAS 11
Flood watch in effect for counties in Kentucky, southern Indiana until Monday
A Flood Watch is in effect across our area until 11pm Monday. Severe weather isn't expected, but slow-moving downpours could lead to localized flooding.
townandtourist.com
15 BEST Water Parks In Kentucky (Most Relaxing Summer Spots!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. The state of Kentucky is known for its rich history and culture. It is home to scenic national parks, bluegrass music, coal reserves, bourbon distilleries, a lot of horse farms, and of course, Kentucky Fried Chicken.
Kentucky dove season now open; state's public dove fields offer more than 1000 acres for hunting
Dove season opened on its traditional date of Sept. 1, and the outlook for the season is good. The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources offers 90 public fields with more than 1,000 acres on which to hunt doves this year. “It’s been a challenging year for preparing fields,...
WLWT 5
'We actually ran for our lives': Indiana flood victims share survival as cleanup continues
SWITZERLAND COUNTY, Ind. — On-and-off again rain storms continued to pour over Southeastern Indiana Monday as crews spent Labor Day working to clear debris and restore power. On Saturday, flooding caused creeks and portions of the Ohio River to rise in parts of Jefferson and Switzerland counties. One woman...
