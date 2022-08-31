ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Five-run sixth inning carries Altoona Curve to victory over Akron RubberDucks

By Akron Beacon Journal
Curve 7, RubberDucks 5

The Curve scored five runs in the sixth inning to take the lead and then held off a late rally by the visiting RubberDucks to secure the series opener Tuesday night.

Lack of control doomed the Ducks (69-52) as reliever Robert Broom walked in the tying run before Carlos Vargas came on and walked the ensuing batter to give up the lead. Nick Gonzales' second double of the game followed and cleared the bases to make it 7-3.

Micah Pries went 2-for-3 with his 27th double of the year, a walk, a run and two RBIs to lead the Ducks. Bryan Lavastida and Jhonkensy Noel each doubled and scored once, with Noel extending his hitting streak to nine games and his on-base streak to 17 games.

