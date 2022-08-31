Read full article on original website
Labor Day events for the Greater Roanoke Valley and surrounding areasCheryl E PrestonRoanoke County, VA
Nikki Giovanni retires after 35 years at Virginia TechCheryl E PrestonBlacksburg, VA
Roanoke Labor Day Parade will be held on SaturdayCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Former Roanoke City Councilman Robert Jeffrey Jr. files a lawsuit to be reinstatedCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Organizations in the Roanoke Valley support Suicide Prevention Awareness MonthCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WDBJ7.com
Crash that closed lane along US-220N in Henry Co. cleared
UPDATE: The crash has been cleared. EARLIER STORY: HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Henry Co. crash along US-220 near the ramp from US 58 is impacting traffic. The north right lane and shoulder are both closed, according to VDOT.
WDBJ7.com
Bedford Co. crash closes Rt. 634
UPDATE: The crash has been cleared. EARLIER STORY: BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Bedford County crash has closed Route 634 near Old Station Loop; Rt. 720N/S, according to VDOT. Delays should be expected.
WSLS
Wythe County vehicle crash cleared on I-77S
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 8:00 p.m.:. According to VDOT, the crash has been cleared. A vehicle crash in Wythe County is causing delays on I-77 southbound, VDOT said. Authorities said that it happened at mile marker 41 and that motorists can expect delays. As of 7:30 p.m., the...
WDBJ7.com
State Trooper taken to hospital after crash in Alleghany Co.
ALLEGHANY Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A Virginia State Police trooper was taken to the hospital with injuries Monday after hydroplaning and hitting a guardrail between Covington and Low Moor along I-64W. According to State Police, the trooper was on the way to respond to a fallen tree in the travel...
WSLS
Vehicle crash cleared on I-81N in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 5:25 p.m.:. According to VDOT, the crash has been cleared from the main roadway. A vehicle crash is causing delays on I-81 northbound in Montgomery County, according to VDOT. Authorities said it happened at mile marker 126.1. As of 5:30 p.m., the north right...
WDBJ7.com
Franklin Co. crashes along Rt. 727, 220S cleared
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crashes were cleared. EARLIER STORY: Multiple crashes are slowing traffic through different areas of Franklin County on Monday. Route 727 is closed near Johnson Hill Rd; Rt. 894N/S. A crash along US-220S near Blackwell Rd; Crooked Oak Rd; Rt. 718E/W has also closed...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Co. crash along I-81N cleared
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. EARLIER STORY: A crash along I-81N is causing delays in Roanoke County Sunday afternoon. The crash was at mile marker 146.5, according to VDOT. Both the north right lane and shoulder are closed.
WSLS
Crashes cleared on US-220 in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 6:18 p.m.:. Both crashes were cleared, according to VDOT. Two vehicle crashes are causing delays in Franklin County, according to VDOT. One crash happened on US-220 near Blackwell Road, Crooked Oak Road, and Rt. 718E/W, according to authorities. As of 5:51 p.m., the south...
WDBJ7.com
Man taken to hospital after getting hit by driver in Giles Co.
GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Virginia State Police has issued a correction, saying that the crash occurred on Monday rather than Sunday. EARLIER STORY: A man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a driver while walking across Route 100 in the 2900 block of Pulaski Giles Turnpike Sunday.
WSET
Bus driver shortage continues in Bedford Co., district offers $1,000 bonus to substitutes
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Bedford County Public Schools is struggling to find bus drivers. To avoid having to cancel bus routes, Mac Duis, Chief of Operations, said they are having existing staff work extra to cover any openings. "On a day, when everybody's healthy and working, we're able...
WSET
Out-of-service ambulance caught on fire in Bedford Co.
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a fire Sunday night. The report was at the 2900 block of Moneta Road at 8:01 p.m. Units arrived on the scene at 8:09 p.m. to locate one work truck that was converted from an out-of-service ambulance the department said.
WDBJ7.com
McAfee Knob Trailhead Shuttle sees first customers on Labor Day weekend
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Hikers from near and far have ridden the new McAfee Knob Trailhead Shuttle. The shuttle launched last Friday and was in service for the first time over the holiday weekend. It departs every 30 minutes and takes passengers to the McAfee Knob trailhead. Roanoke County...
wfirnews.com
85-year-old man struck, killed on Henry County road
HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash, which resulted in a pedestrian fatality. The crash occurred Saturday, (Sept 3) at 8:53 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, one tenth of a mile south of Wheeler Avenue in Henry County. A 2012 Dodge Charger was traveling...
WSLS
Tractor trailer crash cleared on I-81 in Wythe County
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 9:00 p.m.:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A tractor trailer crash is causing delays on I-81 in Wythe County, according to VDOT. Authorities said that the tractor trailer overturned, and that the north right shoulder was closed at mile marker 78.3.
WDBJ7.com
Crews respond to house fire in NW Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Fire-EMS and Roanoke Police were on scene at a house along Juniper St. NW in Roanoke early Sunday morning. Residents were outside the building as of 12:30 a.m. Sunday when WDBJ7 was at the scene. No further information has been released.
WDBJ7.com
Crews control fire at Lansdowne Park apartments
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke emergency crews controlled a fire Saturday evening at the Lansdowne Park apartments. There is no word yet regarding injuries or the cause of the fire. WDBJ7 is working to learn more.
WDBJ7.com
85-year-old man killed after being hit by driver in Henry Co.
HENRY Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A pedestrian was killed in a crash in Henry County Saturday night, according to Virginia State Police (VSP). State Police report the crash happened Saturday at 8:53 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, near Wheeler Avenue. Police say the driver of a 2012 Dodge Charger was traveling...
whee.net
Pedestrian Fatality in Collinsville
HENRY COUNTY, Va. – The Virginia State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash, which resulted in a pedestrian fatality. The crash occurred Saturday, (Sept 3) at 8:53 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, one tenth of a mile south of Wheeler Avenue in Henry County. A 2012 Dodge Charger was...
Augusta Free Press
Henry County: North Carolina man dies after being struck while crossing road
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash that resulted in a pedestrian fatality Saturday night in Henry County. A 2012 Dodge Charger was traveling north on Virginia Avenue, when the vehicle struck a pedestrian crossing Virginia...
WVNT-TV
Mercer County DUI checkpoint announced
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia State Police Princeton Detachment announced today, September 5, 2022, there will be a DUI checkpoint later in the week. A DUI checkpoint will be held Friday, September 9, 2022 from 6 p.m. until midnight. The checkpoint will be stationed along US Route 52 in Bluewell near King Tire located at 4052 Coal Heritage Road.
