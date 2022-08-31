ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christiansburg, VA

WDBJ7.com

Bedford Co. crash closes Rt. 634

UPDATE: The crash has been cleared. EARLIER STORY: BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Bedford County crash has closed Route 634 near Old Station Loop; Rt. 720N/S, according to VDOT. Delays should be expected.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Wythe County vehicle crash cleared on I-77S

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 8:00 p.m.:. According to VDOT, the crash has been cleared. A vehicle crash in Wythe County is causing delays on I-77 southbound, VDOT said. Authorities said that it happened at mile marker 41 and that motorists can expect delays. As of 7:30 p.m., the...
WYTHE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

State Trooper taken to hospital after crash in Alleghany Co.

ALLEGHANY Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A Virginia State Police trooper was taken to the hospital with injuries Monday after hydroplaning and hitting a guardrail between Covington and Low Moor along I-64W. According to State Police, the trooper was on the way to respond to a fallen tree in the travel...
LOW MOOR, VA
WSLS

Vehicle crash cleared on I-81N in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 5:25 p.m.:. According to VDOT, the crash has been cleared from the main roadway. A vehicle crash is causing delays on I-81 northbound in Montgomery County, according to VDOT. Authorities said it happened at mile marker 126.1. As of 5:30 p.m., the north right...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Franklin Co. crashes along Rt. 727, 220S cleared

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crashes were cleared. EARLIER STORY: Multiple crashes are slowing traffic through different areas of Franklin County on Monday. Route 727 is closed near Johnson Hill Rd; Rt. 894N/S. A crash along US-220S near Blackwell Rd; Crooked Oak Rd; Rt. 718E/W has also closed...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke Co. crash along I-81N cleared

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. EARLIER STORY: A crash along I-81N is causing delays in Roanoke County Sunday afternoon. The crash was at mile marker 146.5, according to VDOT. Both the north right lane and shoulder are closed.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Crashes cleared on US-220 in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 6:18 p.m.:. Both crashes were cleared, according to VDOT. Two vehicle crashes are causing delays in Franklin County, according to VDOT. One crash happened on US-220 near Blackwell Road, Crooked Oak Road, and Rt. 718E/W, according to authorities. As of 5:51 p.m., the south...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man taken to hospital after getting hit by driver in Giles Co.

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Virginia State Police has issued a correction, saying that the crash occurred on Monday rather than Sunday. EARLIER STORY: A man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a driver while walking across Route 100 in the 2900 block of Pulaski Giles Turnpike Sunday.
GILES COUNTY, VA
WSET

Out-of-service ambulance caught on fire in Bedford Co.

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a fire Sunday night. The report was at the 2900 block of Moneta Road at 8:01 p.m. Units arrived on the scene at 8:09 p.m. to locate one work truck that was converted from an out-of-service ambulance the department said.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
wfirnews.com

85-year-old man struck, killed on Henry County road

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash, which resulted in a pedestrian fatality. The crash occurred Saturday, (Sept 3) at 8:53 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, one tenth of a mile south of Wheeler Avenue in Henry County. A 2012 Dodge Charger was traveling...
HENRY COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Tractor trailer crash cleared on I-81 in Wythe County

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 9:00 p.m.:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A tractor trailer crash is causing delays on I-81 in Wythe County, according to VDOT. Authorities said that the tractor trailer overturned, and that the north right shoulder was closed at mile marker 78.3.
WYTHE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Crews respond to house fire in NW Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Fire-EMS and Roanoke Police were on scene at a house along Juniper St. NW in Roanoke early Sunday morning. Residents were outside the building as of 12:30 a.m. Sunday when WDBJ7 was at the scene. No further information has been released.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Crews control fire at Lansdowne Park apartments

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke emergency crews controlled a fire Saturday evening at the Lansdowne Park apartments. There is no word yet regarding injuries or the cause of the fire. WDBJ7 is working to learn more.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

85-year-old man killed after being hit by driver in Henry Co.

HENRY Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A pedestrian was killed in a crash in Henry County Saturday night, according to Virginia State Police (VSP). State Police report the crash happened Saturday at 8:53 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, near Wheeler Avenue. Police say the driver of a 2012 Dodge Charger was traveling...
HENRY COUNTY, VA
whee.net

Pedestrian Fatality in Collinsville

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – The Virginia State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash, which resulted in a pedestrian fatality. The crash occurred Saturday, (Sept 3) at 8:53 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, one tenth of a mile south of Wheeler Avenue in Henry County. A 2012 Dodge Charger was...
COLLINSVILLE, VA
WVNT-TV

Mercer County DUI checkpoint announced

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia State Police Princeton Detachment announced today, September 5, 2022, there will be a DUI checkpoint later in the week. A DUI checkpoint will be held Friday, September 9, 2022 from 6 p.m. until midnight. The checkpoint will be stationed along US Route 52 in Bluewell near King Tire located at 4052 Coal Heritage Road.
MERCER COUNTY, WV

