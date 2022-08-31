Read full article on original website
NBC Bay Area
People Flock to Half Moon Bay to Escape the Heat
People across the Bay Area are looking for ways to escape the heat as temperatures reach triple digits in some parts of the region. Several residents took advantage of Labor Day to flock to Bay Area beaches such as Half Moon Bay to cool off and try and enjoy the sun.
NBC Bay Area
San Francisco Offers No Escape From Brutal Heat
With most heat waves, San Francisco becomes the place to escape to. But that's not the case this time. The city was roasting on Monday, with temperatures hovering around 90 degrees. At Los Amigos restaurant on Valencia Street, customers seemed to have the same idea on a hot afternoon. "They...
NBC Bay Area
Relentless Heat Forces Bay Area Schools to Shorten Classes, Cancel Outdoor Activities
The scorching heat wave has forced some Bay Area schools to cancel outdoor activities and shorten classes. While each school district is tackling the relentless heat differently, educators all have a common goal of keeping students safe and in class as long as there are no extended outages. In San...
NBC Bay Area
Forecast of Extreme Heat Expands to San Francisco, Pacific Coastline
Often blanketed in fog during California heat waves, San Francisco will not escape unscorched this time. The National Weather Service has expanded its heat advisory to include the city as well as the Pacific coastline. San Francisco's downtown and its neighborhoods along the bay could see highs reach into the...
NBC Bay Area
Brentwood Closes Family Aquatic Center During Bay Area Heat Wave
This week's heat wave forced Brentwood officials to shut down the city's family aquatic complex until Wednesday. City officials, citing temperatures ranging from 108 to 114 degrees this week, said the move to close a place families would flock to cool off was done to keep employees and the public safe.
NBC Bay Area
How Long Will the Bay Area Heat Wave Last?
Much of the Bay Area is seeing dangerously hot conditions this week with temperatures over 100 degrees in many cities. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect across the Bay Area, Sacramento and the Central Valley, according to the National Weather Service. A heat advisory is in place along parts of the California coast.
Looking back at San Francisco’s 106-degree day
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Friday marks the anniversary of the 2017 Labor Day heat wave that brought record-breaking 106-degree heat to San Francisco. It was the hottest recorded temperature in San Francisco’s history. “Over the past five years, San Francisco has experienced more extreme weather due to our changing climate. Labor Day Weekend 2017 […]
NBC Bay Area
Tracking Bay Area Temperature Records Broken During Extended Heat Wave
An extended heat wave baking the Bay Area and California is breaking records. Here's a look at the temperature records that have been broken so far, according to the National Weather Service. Be sure to check back over the next couple days to see if any other records were set.
San Jose police locate missing woman
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – San Jose police are have located a woman who has been missing since Sept. 1. Penny Mathias, 26, “has the mental capacity of a 7-year-old,” according to a tweet from the department. She is 5-foot-2-inches tall, 170 pounds and has brown hair and eyes. Mathias was last seen on El […]
NBC Bay Area
Doctor-Mother Warns About Hot Playground Equipment Possibly Causing Burns
As people try to hydrate, keep cool and stay protected from the sun during the Bay Area heat wave, one mother is warning about another possible hazard for small children. Nadia Orosz of Mountain View told NBC Bay Area her 21-month-old daughter got second-degree burns that may have come from hot playground equipment at a park in San Jose.
NBC Bay Area
VTA Offering Free Rides to Cooling Centers During Heat Wave
During this weekend's heat wave, the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) is providing free rides to several local cooling centers during the heat wave. There are dozens of cooling centers set up across the South Bay including in Campbell, San Jose, Sunnyvale, Morgan Hill, Palo Alto and Santa Clara.
Sheriff: If you’re not at the beach yet, don’t go
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – The Marin County Sheriff’s office is advising people who aren’t already at Stinson Beach not to go as of midday Monday. “If you are not already at Stinson Beach … We’d suggest not going,” the office stated in a tweet. “Expect hours long delays getting into the area and the […]
Baby rescued from hot car on 92 degree day
Oakland Fire Department rescued a baby from a hot car on Sunday, according to a tweet from the department.
NBC Bay Area
East Bay Family Calls for More US Spending on Childhood Cancer
One East Bay family is calling for more federal funding during National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. And they should know whether or not it's needed -- they've lived through the experience firsthand. Three years ago, Krista and Danny Keller first learned their 4-year-old son Enzo had Stage 3 Burkitt lymphoma....
NBC Bay Area
Some Parts of the Bay Area Reach Dangerously High Temperatures
Temperatures are up across the Bay Area, but the biggest numbers are inland. With temperatures potentially reaching record highs in parts like Contra Costa and Alameda counties, most people are staying inside to avoid the heat. Resident Carla Requena's only option to stay cool at the moment is the cooling...
SF Bay Area heat wave: Here's a timeline of dangerously high temperatures
It will be dangerously hot, hot, hot in the Bay Area over the holiday weekend (except San Francisco, thanks Karl the Fog). Here's when and where you can expect the highest temps.
NBC Bay Area
Thousands Without Power as Heat Wave Bakes the Bay Area
The extreme heat is causing transformers to blow across the Bay Area, leaving thousands of people without power. PG&E said several days and nights of unrelenting heat caused one transformer in San Jose's Cambrian neighborhood to blow Sunday night, leaving more than 70 residents without power. Resident Nisreen Baroudi received...
NBC Bay Area
M3.5 Earthquake Strikes East of San Jose
A preliminary 3.5 magnitude earthquake struck east of San Jose Sunday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey. The earthquake hit about 3:55 p.m. and was centered about 12 miles east of San Jose. No other information was immediately available. Updates to come.
SFist
Sunday Links: Here's When It's Going to Be the Hottest During This Bay Area Heat Wave
The Labor Day weekend heat wave will bring its warmest days Monday and Tuesday — with some inland areas expected to get over 107 degrees. A Heat Advisory will go into effect for most areas around the SF Bay today at 11 a.m. and last until 8 p.m. Monday; an Extreme Heat Warning is expected to last from 11 a.m. Sunday to 8 p.m. Tuesday for most inland areas; the vast majority of California is now either under an Excessive Heat Warning, Excessive Heat Watch, or Heat Advisory. [ABC7]
CHP: Missing San Jose girl spotted in Santa Cruz crashes in San Mateo County after chase
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- A car carrying five people, including a missing San Jose girl, crashed in San Mateo County after being chased from Santa Cruz Thursday morning, said the California Highway Patrol. Around 12:49 a.m., a 1999 Honda Accord was spotted by Santa Cruz CHP speeding northbound on Mission Street near Swift Street in The post CHP: Missing San Jose girl spotted in Santa Cruz crashes in San Mateo County after chase appeared first on KION546.
