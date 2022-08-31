ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithfield, NC

Extended-stay hotel on Smithfield’s agenda

By Scott Bolejack
The Johnstonian News
The Johnstonian News
 6 days ago

SMITHFIELD — Wintergreen Hospitality, the Chapel Hill company behind Smithfield’s Hampton Inn, hopes to return to town, this time with an extended-stay hotel. The Town Council on Sept. 6 will hold a public hearing on Wintergreen’s request to build a five-story Home2 Suites at 180 Towne Centre Place next to Hampton Inn. The company needs Smithfield’s blessing to exceed the […]

Sorry! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!

Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password

The post Extended-stay hotel on Smithfield’s agenda first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL News

Building of former Youngsville restaurant collapses

Youngsville, N.C. — The Youngsville Fire Department found extensive damage on Monday morning to the former site of Griffin’s Restaurant after the second floor collapsed. There were no injuries but there is also damage to businesses near the former restaurant located at 132 East Main Street, the fire department said in a Facebook post.
YOUNGSVILLE, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Sale closed in Raleigh $3.3 million for a detached house

A house built in 1923 located in the 1000 block of Vance Street in Raleigh has a new owner. The 7,887-square-foot property was sold on August 2, 2022 for $3,280,000, or $416 per square foot. The house is situated on a 0.5-acre lot. Additional houses have recently changed hands close...
RALEIGH, NC
neusenews.com

Lenoir County bridge will close next week for replacement

LA GRANGE – The bridge spanning Groundnut Creek on Aldridge Store Road northeast of La Grange is scheduled to close Tuesday to be replaced. Built in 1966, the bridge is nearing the end of its service life and requiring more maintenance. A contractor for the N.C. Department of Transportation...
LA GRANGE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Smithfield, NC
City
Chapel Hill, NC
Smithfield, NC
Government
Travel Maven

The Largest Flea Market in North Carolina is a Must Visit

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. North Carolina is home to several amazing flea markets but one of the very best is located in Raleigh. Known as The Raleigh Market, this market is located on the historic North Carolina Fairgrounds. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Hotels#Linus Travel#Hampton Inn#Fitness#Business Industry#Linus Business#Wintergreen Hospitality#The Town Council
WSOC Charlotte

Luxury cars destroyed by fire after crash on I-95 in North Carolina

FOUR OAKS, N.C. — A portion of Interstate 95 in North Carolina was shut down for several hours after a blown tire caused a truck hauling luxury vehicles to crash. WRAL-TV reports that the highway was closed between Four Oaks and Benson Sunday night after the crash. The driver told WRAL that he was hauling privately-owned, expensive motor vehicles from New York City to Miami. His fully-enclosed truck contained a Porsche, Ferrari, a BMW M8, Lincoln Navigator, Audi S4 and Jeep Rubicon.
FOUR OAKS, NC
cbs17

Cumberland County Fair underway: What you need to know

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Fair is in full swing at the Crown Complex in Fayetteville. Gates opened at 5 p.m. Friday. There are a couple of new rides added this year. The Rip Tide swings you 60 feet in the air and the Beach Buggies is a kiddie car ride.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

1 dead in Johnston County house fire near Four Oaks

FOUR OAKS, N.C. (WNCN) — Fire officials are investigating a deadly house fire that happened in Johnston County Sunday. The fire broke out Sunday morning at a mobile home in the 200 block of Spring Lake Road, east of Four Oaks and just off U.S. 701, officials said. A...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
WRAL

Wolfspeed picks Chatham County for new facility worth billions

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Wolfspeed picks Chatham County for new facility worth billions. Wolfspeed, formerly Cree, is leading a project that could bring 1,800 jobs with an investment of...
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Greenville man arrested on multiple larceny charges

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville man has been arrested and charged in a larceny case that happened back in July. Carlos Whitaker, 25, was identified by the public as the person wanted in an investigation that began on July 26 at a home in Ayden. On Sunday, he was arrested by officers with the […]
AYDEN, NC
The Johnstonian News

The Johnstonian News

Smithfield, NC
1K+
Followers
468
Post
83K+
Views
ABOUT

614 E. Market St. Smithfield, North Carolina 27577 919-284-2295

 https://restorationnewsmedia.com/johnstonian

Comments / 0

Community Policy