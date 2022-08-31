Extended-stay hotel on Smithfield’s agenda

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. North Carolina is home to several amazing flea markets but one of the very best is located in Raleigh. Known as The Raleigh Market, this market is located on the historic North Carolina Fairgrounds. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.

