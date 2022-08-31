Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mount Ariel Chapter, DAR receives regional, national awardsK. Lea PetitGreenwood, SC
DDSN Forms Committee to Advise on Services and PoliciesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
South Carolina Mother Missing After Argument With BoyfriendThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWagener, SC
Teen National Guard Soldier Dies During Training ExerciseKyle SchepperleyColumbia, SC
Don't Miss These 16 Bucket List Grass Volleyball TournamentsThe Planking TravelerColumbia, SC
Related
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies second body found at UofSC campus
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford confirmed the identity of a person found dead at UofSC. Stephen J. Black, 20, of Greenville was discovered on Friday, Sept. 2 at around 8:30 a.m. Black was the second person found dead on campus. Rutherford previously identified Anna Gawlicka-Chruszcz,...
WIS-TV
Man missing from medical transport found safe
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department said a missing man has been found safe. Theodor Cooley, 53, was reported missing on Aug. 30 after traveling in a Colleton Co. Medical Center vehicle while in West Columbia. Cooley was found safe and in good condition. He was taken to...
abccolumbia.com
Cayce DPS: Shooting at The Retreat at Columbia near UofSC campus
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Cayce Police say a shooting occurred overnight at a student apartment complex near the University of South Carolina’s campus. It happened before 1:30 a.m. at The Retreat at Columbia complex on Bluff Road. Officers haven’t said if anyone is hurt or if any arrests...
WIS-TV
Blythewood Rd. vape store burglary under investigation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said it is asking the public for assistance in identifying burglary suspects. On Aug. 28 deputies responded to the 100 block of Blythewood Rd. at the Tobacco and Vape at around 1:30 a.m. They found the back door damaged and items thrown about the store.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WIS-TV
Columbia hobby store robbed of more than $10,000 in cards
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A pillar of Columbia’s game hobby community was robbed over the holiday weekend. Firefly Toys and Games, located on St. Andrews Rd., reported a group of shoplifters had taken a high-end binder of Magic the Gathering cards from an employee-only area on Sept. 1. It is valued at least $10,000. The business said there have been arrests but the binder has yet to be recovered.
Teacher struck by vehicle in front of Lakeside Middle School
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A teacher was struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning in Front of Lakeside Middle School. That school is located on Blue Ridge Drive in Evans. According to Columbia County Dispatch, that call came in around 7:23 a.m. They did confirm the teacher, Kent Moore, was injured and taken to the […]
WIS-TV
Lexington-Richland 5 conducting threat assessment after threat against middle school
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington-Richland School District Five is conducting a multilevel threat assessment after a student was heard making threats against Chapin Middle School at a football game, according to officials. The incident happened at the Chapin High School football game on September 2. Several people heard a student...
WIS-TV
Threat under investigation against White Knoll Middle School dance
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Administrators notified parents of a threat under investigation at the White Knoll Middle School. A student was suspended and recommended for expulsion after making a threat against a student from another school that involved an upcoming dance scheduled for Friday, Sept. 9. WKMS Principal Don...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WIS-TV
Deputies are investigating shooting at apartment complex
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Cayce Police Department and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a shooting at a student apartment complex. Investigators say the shooting occurred at The Retreat apartment complex on Bluff Road. One person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Officials say...
WIS-TV
Residents weigh in on severe flooding in Orangeburg County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - People living in Orangeburg County saw some severe flooding hit the area just last week. WIS was back out in the county Monday following heavy rain earlier that morning. We met an elderly couple during the heavy rainfall. Mary and Johnny Abrahams have been living in...
WIS-TV
Troopers investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Richland County. The crash happened Sunday night around 10:30 p.m. on Antioch Amez Church Road. Troopers say a person driving a motorcycle was traveling northeast when the bike crossed the center line. The driver corrected the motorcycle.
WIS-TV
Part of Saluda Riverwalk closing for maintenance
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The downstream end of Saluda Riverwalk will be closed for part of the week for maintenance, according to the City of Columbia’s Parks and Recreation Department. The Riverwalk will be closed from Wednesday through Friday. The closure is for repairs to concrete damaged by a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WRDW-TV
Accidental shooting causes injuries in Augusta, officials say
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - At least one person was wounded in an accidental shooting Monday afternoon. The call came in at 2:21 p.m. as a report of a gunshot wound in the 3000 block of Deans Bridge Road. First responders learned that the wound was accidental, according to dispatchers. It’s...
WIS-TV
CPD searching for male suspect in shooting incident at Latimer Manor
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a male suspect after a shooting at a gathering. The suspect is accused of shooting a woman in her upper body area at Latimer Manor. Authorities also say a 14-year-old girl was grazed by...
abccolumbia.com
Body discovered at UofSC identified by County coroner
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has released the identity of a body discovered on the campus of the University of South Carolina Friday morning . According to Rutherford the deceased was found around 8:30 this morning and has been identified as 48 year old Anna M. Gawlicka Chruszcz from Columbia.
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies motorcycle victim in Kershaw County incident
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County coroner has identified 57-years-old Ronny Layton Jr as the victim of a Kershaw County motorcycle incident. The incident occurred at the intersection of US 601 and Lachicotte Road in Lugoff around 7:00 p.m. According to officials, Layton was traveling south on Highway...
Woman shot in arm during while driving in Augusta
Augusta, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting ended near the intersection of Highland Avenue and Damascus Road in Augusta. According to an incident report, RCSO deputies were called out to shots fired from moving vehicles. Once they were able to make contact with the shooting victim, they learned she […]
WIS-TV
One seriously injured after vehicle strikes pedestrian
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is reporting a collision involving a man and a vehicle. The incident occurred at the intersection of Millwood Avenue and Washington Street. The man was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. Currently, Millwood Avenue is blocked off between Taylor and...
coladaily.com
Lexington police plan Saturday safety checkpoints
The Lexington Police Department will be conducting several public safety checkpoints on Saturday. Lexington Police Chief Terrence Green announced the plan Saturday morning. The checkpoints have been planned in coordination with the 11th Circuit Law Enforcement Network and officers from multiple jurisdictions will be assisting the Lexington Police Department. Officers...
Have you seen her? Family of missing Columbia mother pleading for answers
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The family of a Midlands woman is pleading for answers after she went missing from her Aiken County home weeks ago. Krystal Anderson, a Columbia native, disappeared on August. 20. The search has been an emotional one, her sister Shadira Smothers said, as the investigation stretches...
Comments / 0