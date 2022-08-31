Read full article on original website
Related
Samsung’s One UI 4.1.1 update for Galaxy S22 series is live
Samsung has been on a roll recently with software updates. In August, the Korean giant launched the Android 13-based One UI 5 beta program for the Galaxy S22 series and eventually expanded it to include the Galaxy S21 lineup as well. Then, it announced some camera enhancements for the Galaxy S22 series as a part of the second August update. Now, the company is rolling out the One UI 4.1.1 firmware for the Galaxy S22 lineup in the US with some more features and changes.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G: Should you upgrade?
Three years after its first mainstream folding smartphone dominated headlines, Samsung's knack for making some of the best Android phones continues to lead the foldable charge. Substantially redefining the meaning of the term "flip phone," the horizontally folding Galaxy Z Flip offers the functionality of a high-end smartphone in a conveniently small package with a highly functional outer display.
Samsung is bringing the affordable Galaxy A23 5G and its 120Hz display to the US
Although Samsung's Galaxy A-series targets all sorts of price points and specs, not all phones are made available in every market. While we here in the US have access to the Galaxy A53 and Galaxy A13 — both of which make for some of the best budget Android phones around — other models, such as the Galaxy A33, remain exclusive to other regions. Today, Samsung is expanding the A-series in the US with an all-new model destined to sway some budget-conscious buyers.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: Which ultra-premium phone deserves your love?
The Galaxy S22 Ultra and newly released Galaxy Z Fold 4 are two of the best phones Samsung's ever made. Packed with the most powerful processors, newly improved camera, and innovative displays, these two phones are as premium as they are pricey. While the Fold 4's increased durability and improved battery life make it smoother than ever to use, it's still $1,800. The $1,200 S22 Ultra isn't exactly affordable, either, but which one offers the better value? Which one offers the best experience?
IN THIS ARTICLE
T-Mobile will let you try its network free for three months, all thanks to eSIM
The flexibility that eSIM provides is unparalleled. Switching SIMs doesn't have to be an annoying ordeal, and instead of taking out your SIM tool to insert a physical chip, you can download it to your phone like any other app. And the fact that it's now this versatile means that, as long as your phone supports it, switching carriers is easier than ever. So easy that T-Mobile now wants to offer you a free trial of its network, so you can see by yourself if the magenta life is for you or not.
How to block spam calls on Android
Spam calls are annoying, and with the growing internet and smartphone culture, they're not slowing down anytime soon. If you receive dozens of spam calls a day on your phone, there are a lot of ways to stop them. In fact, there's a good chance you have a spam filter built into your phone's dialer app but never enabled it.
Samsung is alerting users it got hacked, but the fallout doesn't sound too bad
What's the longest you've gone between getting notifications that your info's been involved in a data breach? A couple years? Not even six months? Sometimes it feels like every time we go to check our inboxes, there's another message about hackers penetrating some inadequately secured server and exfiltrating with our data. We're not even two weeks removed from learning about Plex's recent breach, exposing emails and usernames, and today we're learning about one that has the potential to affect a whole lot more people, as Samsung announces a cybersecurity intrusion of its own.
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro vs. Sony WF-1000XM4: The best of the buds
Samsung and Sony are two of the most established names in electronics, each making great wireless earbuds. Sony's flagship WF-1000XM4 have been the gold standard for ANC earbuds since they debuted in 2021, but the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro have a lot going for them, too — including a more svelte form factor. It's not an easy decision, especially when the Sony buds are on sale (which they often are). Here, we'll try to make your choice a little simpler.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Google Pixel Fold is on track for 2023, says new report
The Google Pixel foldable phone has been rumored for a few years now, but the complicated story has seen a few sources suggest the project was canceled in both 2021 and yet again in 2022. According to a new report in The New York Times, Google is still aiming to produce its own foldable phone, and it's currently on track to arrive in 2023. It says, "Google is exploring a foldable phone for 2023."
Save up to $1,300 off your Samsung Z Flip 4 or Fold 4 purchase at Best Buy
Foldable phones were nothing but a fantasy just a few brief years ago, but thanks to the investments and efforts of companies intent on realizing this achievement, foldable phones haven't just become a reality — they're finally easy to recommend. Samsung, one of the pioneers of foldables, announced what are arguably the world's best new foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4, at its Unpacked event last month, and now we're checking out one tempting deal on the pair.
Google finally gives the Pixel 7's next-gen Tensor chipset a proper name
Google just announced its October Pixel event, where it'll finally launch its next smartphone series and a first-gen smartwatch. Of course, neither of these come as much of a surprise — the company revealed both back at I/O in May. In that spirit, Google isn't waiting for next month to deliver further information about its new devices, as it's finally revealing what its Tensor successor will be called.
Google patches pesky Android Auto problem preventing phones from pairing
For many drivers, Android Auto is an essential tool when you're out on the road. Maps, music, text message alerts — without Auto, you're basically driving without an always-connected co-pilot. Unfortunately, some users have experienced a taste of an Auto-less world over the last few weeks, as connection issues have plagued the service across multiple phones. With any luck, a pair of updates recently released might've solved these problems.
Samsung is bringing Galaxy Z Fold 4's multitasking features to its older foldables
Samsung's latest foldables—the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4—run on Android 12L-based One UI 4.1.1. Among other things, they feature a Taskbar that aids multitasking and makes it easier to run multiple apps simultaneously. As rumors had indicated, the Korean giant has now announced that it is bringing One UI 4.1.1 to its previous-gen foldables.
The best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 screen protectors in 2022
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 has a lot going for it: the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, a slimmer hinge, a bigger battery, and the 6.7-inch Infinity Flex display. This makes it an enticing buy, particularly if you want a compact super Android phone. But remember that the phone’s two displays remain its most delicate parts. So if you are ordering the Z Flip 4, it’s a good idea to grab a screen protector to fortify the displays.
The redesigned Wear OS Play Store is a lot more colorful
Samsung announced the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4, and Watch 5 at its Galaxy Unpacked event on August 10. Google also made an appearance at the event and revealed that it would redesign the Wear OS Play Store and bring offline Maps navigation to the platform. Less than a month after the announcement, the big G has started rolling out the new Play Store design to Wear OS users.
Arm lawsuit throws a wrench in Qualcomm's custom-SoC plans
The rise of smartphones has really driven the development of mobile-first processors, and we're increasingly seeing this kind of silicon replace older architectures, like Apple's been doing with its M1 chips in laptops and desktop computers, alike. This trend has not escaped Qualcomm's attention, and last year we learned about its plans to acquire chip-designer Nuvia, tapping into the company's expertise in developing custom cores to help give it a leg up over Arm's reference designs and improve upon its own custom efforts. While that sounded all sorts of promising for Qualcomm, apparently the deal has ruffled a few feathers back at Arm, and this week the company filed a lawsuit in response to the Nuvia acquisition.
Samsung starts dunking on the iPhone 14 a week early
In case you haven't heard — or been subjected to countless Twitter ads — Apple is holding its annual iPhone event next week. We're expecting the usual round of iterative updates for the company's newest smartphones, complete with never-before-seen innovations like an always-on display and a hole-punch camera on the Pro models. Hot off releasing its latest flagship foldables, Samsung is seizing the moment to advertise its futuristic hardware, all while mocking Apple's status quo design philosophy.
The 6 best Android keyboard apps for effortless typing
Keyboard apps are some of the essential apps on our phones, but we rarely consider replacing them. When you get a new phone, you probably start replacing the default apps with some of the best Android apps, but you'll likely forget about your keyboard. If you're planning on picking up...
The overpriced, underpowered Xperia 5 IV is blowing Sony's chance at a smartphone resurgence
This week at IFA was a chance for smartphone companies to shore up their plans for the rest of 2022. Most of these announcements focused on the budget and midrange space, an effort buoyed by companies like Samsung and Honor as they expand pre-existing models into new regions. Only one company announced something worthy of the term "flagship," but no matter how eye-catching Sony's Xperia 5 IV looks, it's doomed to fall short of its market-changing potential.
The Honor 70 wants to be a vlogging beast, and it's finally coming to new markets
These days, everyone's a content creator. Whether snapping photos of you and your friends for Instagram or chasing the latest TikTok trend, your smartphone is the key to creating your next project. With the Honor 70, the company hopes to sway potential buyers with all sorts of vlogging capabilities, but underneath all that software is a pretty impressive midrange phone. As announced during Honor's IFA keynote, It's coming to select European markets starting today, right alongside pre-orders for a new budget Android tablet.
NFL・
Android Police
Oakland, CA
11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to Android Police and get updates about the latest Android news, useful applications, explosive games, upcoming phones and tablets, comprehensive tutorials, handy tips, and other tidbits from the exciting world of Android. Read reviews, answer polls, and chime in with your own two cents. Android Police - looking after all things Android.https://www.androidpolice.com
Comments / 0