ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Childersburg, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbrc.com

Body found overnight on Carson Rd in Center Point

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found on Carson Rd and 16th Terrace Circle NW early Tuesday morning. Police arrived at the scene around 2:00 a.m. to find the body of a 50-year-old man in the road. They believe he was hit by a vehicle that left the scene.
CENTER POINT, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Childersburg, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Accidents
City
Childersburg, AL
State
Alabama State
WSFA

Hit-and-run driver sought by Prattville police

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Prattville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a hit-and-run driver. Details are limited, but police said the vehicle left the scene after hitting a pedestrian on Gin Shop Hill Road around 7:25 p.m. Sunday. Anyone with information on this incident...
PRATTVILLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Alcohol#Traffic Accident#The Alabama State#Coosa Pines Drive#Sylacauganews Com#Alea
Calhoun Journal

Weekly Anniston Police Stats 08/29/22 to 09/04/22

Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department shares their weekly stats. The stats for the week of 08/29/22 to 09/04/22 follow below:Anniston Officers answered a total of 873 calls for service. There were 85 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were 53 miscellaneous (minor) incident reports taken. There were seven felony arrests. There were 19 misdemeanor arrests. There were 19 traffic accidents, 158 traffic stops, and 45 traffic citations. 18 warrants were served. There were seven animals picked up and no animal related citations issued.
ANNISTON, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Calhoun Journal

Traffic Fatality Involving Oxford Man

Oxford, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) a single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 12:15 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, has claimed the life of an Oxford man. Bobby R. Edwards, 41, was fatally injured when the 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee he was driving left the roadway and overturned. Edwards was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was ejected. Edwards was pronounced deceased at the scene. The crash occurred on Wolf Pond Road, less than one mile northwest of the Talladega city limits, in Talladega County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate.
OXFORD, AL
wbrc.com

Oxford man killed in single-SUV accident

TALLADEGA Co., Ala. (WBRC) - An Oxford man was killed in a single-SUV accident in Talladega County early Saturday morning, according to Alabama State Troopers. Troopers said Bobby R. Edwards, 41, was killed when he drove off the roadway and his SUV overturned. Edwards was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was ejected, according to troopers. Edwards died at the scene.
OXFORD, AL
AL.com

Oxford man killed in early Saturday crash

An Oxford man is dead after a crash in east Alabama early Saturday, according to officials. Bobby Edwards, 41, was killed after the Jeep Grand Cherokee he was driving left the road and overturned. Edwards was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Sgt. Jeremy Burkett with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
OXFORD, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
192K+
Followers
57K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy