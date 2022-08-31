Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
‘We will die together’: Etowah County woman charged with repeatedly stalking man, family
According to court documents, Jenkins allegedly told the victim, "My death will be on you but when I find you then we will die together. I swear it on everyone's lives."
Gadsden woman charged with chemical endangerment of a child
A 31-year-old Gadsden woman is charged with chemical endangerment of a child.
Young boy riding on scooter hit by car, critically injured in western Birmingham
A young boy was critically injured Tuesday when he was hit by a car while riding a scooter in Birmingham. The crash happened shortly before 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Charles Street and Hollywood Boulevard. That location is in Birmingham’s Dolomite community. Part of the scooter is lodged...
wbrc.com
Body found overnight on Carson Rd in Center Point
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found on Carson Rd and 16th Terrace Circle NW early Tuesday morning. Police arrived at the scene around 2:00 a.m. to find the body of a 50-year-old man in the road. They believe he was hit by a vehicle that left the scene.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
45-year-old ID’d as bystander fatally shot during argument inside Birmingham’s The Quest nightclub
Authorities have released the name of a man killed in a morning shooting at Birmingham’s The Quest nightclub. Birmingham police identified the victim as Michael David Lyle. He was 45 and lived in Blount County. Police said they believe Lyle was an innocent bystander when an argument inside the...
Birmingham police officer injured in pursuit
A Birmingham police officer is recovering after being injured in a pursuit early Monday morning.
Dispute between 2 men ends in deadly gunfire in north Birmingham apartment
An argument between two men left one of them dead and the other in police custody. The deadly shooting happened just before noon Tuesday in the city’s Fountain Height’s community and is the city’s ninth homicide in six days. North Precinct officer responded to an apartment building...
WSFA
Hit-and-run driver sought by Prattville police
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Prattville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a hit-and-run driver. Details are limited, but police said the vehicle left the scene after hitting a pedestrian on Gin Shop Hill Road around 7:25 p.m. Sunday. Anyone with information on this incident...
IN THIS ARTICLE
1 killed, 1 injured in Labor Day shooting at Birmingham’s The Quest nightclub
One person is dead and another injured after a morning shooting at a nightclub on Bimingham’s Southside. Police were dispatched just before 6 a.m. to The Quest at 416 24th Street South on a report of a shooting. Sgt. Monica Law said when officers arrived, they found two adult...
50-year-old man killed in predawn hit-and-run in Center Point area
An investigation is underway after a man was killed early Tuesday in a hit-and-run in the Center Point area. Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies responded just before 2 a.m. to Carson Road near 16th Terrace Circle N. W. on a report of a body in the roadway. Lt. Joni Money...
Weekly Anniston Police Stats 08/29/22 to 09/04/22
Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department shares their weekly stats. The stats for the week of 08/29/22 to 09/04/22 follow below:Anniston Officers answered a total of 873 calls for service. There were 85 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were 53 miscellaneous (minor) incident reports taken. There were seven felony arrests. There were 19 misdemeanor arrests. There were 19 traffic accidents, 158 traffic stops, and 45 traffic citations. 18 warrants were served. There were seven animals picked up and no animal related citations issued.
23-year-old woman shot dead in Birmingham’s 7th homicide since Friday
The bloodshed in Birmingham continued Monday night when a woman was shot dead during an altercation on the city’s southwest side. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday identified the victim as Keondra Ra’Shun Hollis. Just before 7 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 300 block of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Traffic Fatality Involving Oxford Man
Oxford, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) a single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 12:15 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, has claimed the life of an Oxford man. Bobby R. Edwards, 41, was fatally injured when the 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee he was driving left the roadway and overturned. Edwards was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was ejected. Edwards was pronounced deceased at the scene. The crash occurred on Wolf Pond Road, less than one mile northwest of the Talladega city limits, in Talladega County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate.
Two Alabama men killed in car crash, state police reported
Two Alabama men were killed last week in a two-vehicle crash in the wee hours of the morning, state police reported. The crash occurred at approximately 1:45 a.m. Tuesday. Two Montgomery men were killed in the crash. Waymond D. McWilliams, 19, was fatally injured when the 2016 Chevrolet Malibu he...
wbrc.com
Oxford man killed in single-SUV accident
TALLADEGA Co., Ala. (WBRC) - An Oxford man was killed in a single-SUV accident in Talladega County early Saturday morning, according to Alabama State Troopers. Troopers said Bobby R. Edwards, 41, was killed when he drove off the roadway and his SUV overturned. Edwards was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was ejected, according to troopers. Edwards died at the scene.
Oxford man killed in early Saturday crash
An Oxford man is dead after a crash in east Alabama early Saturday, according to officials. Bobby Edwards, 41, was killed after the Jeep Grand Cherokee he was driving left the road and overturned. Edwards was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Sgt. Jeremy Burkett with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Birmingham nightclub
According to Sgt. Monica Law with the Birmingham Police Department, officers were dispatched to the club just before 6 a.m. on the call of two people shot.
As Birmingham’s homicide total reaches tragic high, police chief weighs in on causes and solutions
Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond, a former homicide investigator and captain of the violence-plagued West Precinct, took the lead of the department this summer as the number of fatal shootings in the Magic City spiked. Between Friday evening and Monday night alone, seven people died in Birmingham homicides. So far...
wvtm13.com
Tuscaloosa County woman's car hit by flying bullet in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A Tuscaloosa County woman is sharing her near-miss with gunfire along Interstate 65 in Birmingham. Watch the video above to hear why Melissa Bush's commute to work was anything but ordinary.
Shots fired during domestic dispute outside Vestavia Hills movie theater
One person is in custody after shots were fired outside a Vestavia Hills movie theater early Monday. Police were dispatched about 1 a.m. to the area of the AMC theater on Kentucky Avenue on a call of shots fired, said Capt. Shane Ware. Officers quickly arrived on scene and took...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
192K+
Followers
57K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0