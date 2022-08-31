Re-elect Aimee Berger-Girvalo for State Representative. Please join me in voting to re-elect Aimee Berger-Girvalo for Connecticut State Representative on Tuesday, November 8 th. Aimee has represented us well in Hartford. I appreciate how she keeps us informed about various legislative challenges she is working on and what she is accomplishing. I particularly like the passion she brings to the gun safety fight to help reduce gun violence. In addition, she worked hard to help eliminate pension and annuity taxes for retirees making less than $75K/year.

RIDGEFIELD, CT ・ 8 HOURS AGO