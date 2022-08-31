Read full article on original website
RVNAhealth Autumn Dinner on Sept. 24: Live Auction Promises Getaways, Tickets to Sporting Events, Box Seats to Andrea Bocelli, Sarah Bouissou Catered Dinner, Golf and More!
RVNAhealth will host its annual Autumn Dinner on Saturday, September 24 at The Amber Room in Danbury. The Board of Directors, Autumn Dinner Committee, and friends of the organization look forward to celebrating the meaningful work of RVNAhealth and the continuum of care the agency provides throughout 35+ communities. In...
Danbury Music Centre Announces Auditions for Nutcracker on Sept. 9 & 10
The Danbury Music Centre will be holding auditions for its Annual Nutcracker on September 9th and 10th. This magical community event has been performed for over 50 years and features over 200 dancers, accompanied live by the Danbury Symphony Orchestra. The production is fully staged with beautiful scenery, costumes and...
Ridgefield Running Company Tent Sale on Thursday and Friday!
The Annual Ridgefield Running Company is holding a big Tent Sale!. Follow Ridgefield Running Company on social media for updates. Ridgefield Running Company is located at 423 Main Street.
Staples High School Student Creates an Adaptive Floor Hockey Program for Special Needs Participants
Bringing Passion to a Sport and Making it Safe and Fun so Everyone Can Play. Zoe Simonte, a senior at Staples High School in Westport, started planning out her program a year and a half ago during the pandemic. “Hearts4Hockey” was Zoe’s idea to create a modified and safe floor hockey activity for special needs teens and adults served by Healing Hearts, a 501(c)3 non-profit located in Stamford, Connecticut.
Ridgefield Youth Football and Cheer to hold inaugural Golf Outing and Dinner Fundraiser on September 19
Ridgefield Youth Football and Cheer will hold their inaugural Golf Outing and Dinner Fundraiser on Monday, September 19th at Silver Spring Country Club. In addition to supporting Youth Football and Cheer programs, the event will benefit The Logan Project which honors the legacy of Carolina Panther’s superfan, Logan Preston Hale and his dream to provide gaming systems to children undergoing medical treatment.
Volunteers Needed for the Annual Brewster Fall Festival
Each year, the Town of Southeast Cultural Arts Coalition hosts the Annual Brewster Fall Festival to celebrate the community, raise awareness of the 1896 historic Old Town Hall theater, and show the diversity of Brewster's multi-cultural community. This year's takes place on Sunday, September 25th, from 11 am to 4 pm on Main Street. The festival includes live entertainment on two outdoor stages and 75 vendors: food, games, community services, and businesses.
New Milford's Bagel Barn Closes But Bagels Remain at 312 Danbury Road!
New Milford's Bagel Barn, located 312 Danbury Road, has closed but bagels will live on inside the iconic Red Barn!. The popular small business owned and operated by Mitch and Diane Klaif announced on its Facebook page that the store will reopen soon as Bagelman with expanded hours and days.
Why Small Businesses Matter in Stamford: Lash Brow Room
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Lash Brow...
Connecticut's Largest 9/11 Tribute Rides Through Fairfield County on Sunday
Please be patient and plan ahead for delays this Sunday, September 11th from 10 am - noon (ish) as the 21st Annual Connecticut United Ride, Connecticut's largest annual 9/11 tribute, travels through many towns in Fairfield County including Norwalk, Westport, Wilton, Georgetown, Redding, Bethel, Newtown, Monroe, Trumbull, Bridgeport and Fairfield.
Help Clear the Way for NRVT's Ridgefield Ramble on September 24!
Join Norwalk River Valley Trail (NRVT) on Saturday, September 24th from 10 AM-noon to help clean up the future Ridgefield Ramble. Volunteers will gather at Simptaugh Tpke and Route 7. The first section of the Ridgefield Ramble will run from Simpaug Turnpike/Rt. 7 to the Redding border near Bobby’s Court...
Bethel Police wait tables for tips at Edison Kitchen on September 12
Bethel Police invites you to have dinner at Edison Kitchen on Monday, September 12 from 4 to 8pm. Bethel Police officers will be your waitresses/servers and any tips they receive will support Special Olympics Connecticut!. Edison Kitchen is located at 186 Greenwood Ave. Follow Bethel Police on Facebook for details.
School Starts Early for Brewster's New Teachers
School starts early for teachers. While Brewster Central School District students enjoy the last days of summer, 28 new teachers have been taking classes at "New Employee Orientation" to prepare. Last week, Brewster's new teachers gathered at Brewster High School in the library, learned who’s who and trained in the district’s technology. They also toured the area by bus. Most important, they were assigned a mentor, or more senior teacher, to guide them as they set out.
Town of Somers Town Board Meeting Agenda for Thursday, September 8, 2022:
Click on the link below for the Town of Somers Town Board Meeting Agenda for Thursday, September 8, 2022:. The meeting is in-person with a remote access option. Meeting is being held at the Somers Town House. How to Access Upcoming Town Meetings Remotely:. View on TV:. Residents can view...
Happy Labor Day, Ridgefield!
To most, Labor Day represents the grand finale of summer - a time to gather with family and friends for one last BBQ, pool party, or boating trip. (After which, reaching for the white clothing in your closet is met with apprehension - although most fashionistas have squashed that myth).
Dr. Jessica Morton, Joint Replacement Specialist, Joins OrthoConnecticut
OrthoConnecticut is pleased to announce that Jessica Morton, M.D. has joined the group’s practice. Dr. Morton specializes in anterior hip replacement. However, her impressive range of expertise includes both hip and knee replacement, including both total and partial, as well as robotic-assisted full and partial hip and knee replacements. She also performs complex hip and knee reconstruction/revisions.
Ridgefield Letter: Candidate Endorsement for Aimee Berger-Girvalo
Re-elect Aimee Berger-Girvalo for State Representative. Please join me in voting to re-elect Aimee Berger-Girvalo for Connecticut State Representative on Tuesday, November 8 th. Aimee has represented us well in Hartford. I appreciate how she keeps us informed about various legislative challenges she is working on and what she is accomplishing. I particularly like the passion she brings to the gun safety fight to help reduce gun violence. In addition, she worked hard to help eliminate pension and annuity taxes for retirees making less than $75K/year.
Wilton Letter: Connecticut’s Financial Situation is Dire, Vote for Kim Healy
Electing those that are proven and represent your value system and priorities is paramount to each of us, regardless of your gender, race, religious beliefs, sexuality, and socioeconomic status. We have the opportunity to vote for proven leadership with tangible results in the brand new 42nd State Representative District. Kim...
