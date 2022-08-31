The Berkshire County District Attorney's Office has confirmed that remains found last week are those of missing Shaker High School teacher Meghan Marohn. Her body was discovered in a wooded area in Lee, Massachusetts but no information has been released about Marohn's cause of death or if she was the victim of a crime. She had been missing since March 29th after going hiking near Longcope Park. The North Colonie school district says that Marohn was a valued member of the school community and that counseling services will be available to those who need support.

BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA ・ 15 HOURS AGO