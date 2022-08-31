ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

MassLive.com

Springfield, Northampton considered some of the most ‘underrated’ travel destinations by CNN — but get classified as Central Massachusetts

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the New England Trail helped land two Western Massachusetts cities on CNN’s list of the most underrated travel destinations in the United States. However, Pioneer Valley locals may take issue with the news network’s decision to classify the Western Massachusetts cities as “Central Massachusetts.”
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Railings replaced outside of Springfield Symphony Hall

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -New railings were installed outside of Springfield Symphony Hall. In a Facebook post by Springfield’s Office of Communications, Mayor Domenic Sarno thanked those who helped put the new railings in after the original brass ones were stolen earlier this summer. The post also mentions that temporary...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
iheart.com

Berkshire County DA Confirms Remains Found Are Those of Missing Teacher

The Berkshire County District Attorney's Office has confirmed that remains found last week are those of missing Shaker High School teacher Meghan Marohn. Her body was discovered in a wooded area in Lee, Massachusetts but no information has been released about Marohn's cause of death or if she was the victim of a crime. She had been missing since March 29th after going hiking near Longcope Park. The North Colonie school district says that Marohn was a valued member of the school community and that counseling services will be available to those who need support.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: Cinemark fire alarm on National Cinema Day

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after our newsroom noticed a post on the West Springfield Community Forum page on Facebook was gaining a lot of traction. The post was published Sunday morning, the day after Saturday’s National Cinema Day, and read, quote:. “I...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Alex Larkin, 25, of Chicopee identified as Holyoke shooting victim

The Hampden District Attorney’s office has confirmed that Alex Larkin, 25, of Chicopee was one of the individuals who was shot and killed on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Around 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 3, Holyoke police officers responded to a call regarding a shootout at an apartment at the intersection of Hampden and Nontuck, the district attorney’s office wrote. The shootout left two people with injuries, both of whom were transported to the hospital, according to Western Mass News.
HOLYOKE, MA
amherstbulletin.com

Best Bites: In Hadley, ice cream is king

There’s local food. There’s hyper-local food. And then there’s farm ice cream in Hadley. I’m talking about two places in particular, just down the street from each other: Scoop at the Silo and Flayvors of Cook Farm. Imagine this: You’re sitting there in the sunshine, licking away, and the cow who made the milk that went into your ice cream is walking around and mooing right in front of you.
HADLEY, MA
MassLive.com

2022 Massachusetts Election Results: Berkshire District Attorney (Andrea Harrington vs. Timothy Shugrue)

Incumbent Andrea Harrington is challenged by Timothy Shugrue in the Democratic primary in the Berkshire District Attorney election Tuesday. Harrington became the first female Berkshire DA in 2018 and has prioritized what she calls “equitable prosecution policies to minimize the impact of over-policing and over prosecution on communities of color.”
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews in Belchertown respond to house fire on Main Street

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews were called to Main Street in Belchertown Saturday morning for reports of a fire at a multifamily home. Our Western Mass News crews arrived around noon and saw multiple fire crews working on the scene who had controlled most of the fire. There have...
BELCHERTOWN, MA
westernmassnews.com

Holyoke crews respond to Labor Day morning crash on I-91 North

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was taken to the hospital after a rollover accident on I-91 North in Holyoke Monday morning. Holyoke Fire crews responded just after 7 a.m. and found a car on its side. Officials told Western Mass News that the driver had to be removed from...
HOLYOKE, MA
MassLive.com

97-year-old Easthampton man killed in Deerfield crash Monday

A 97-year-old Easthampton man was killed in a crash in Deerfield Monday, the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office said. The two-vehicle collision happened around 10:30 a.m. Monday on on Route 116 at the intersection with Industrial Drive, the DA’s office said. Each of the vehicles, including a commercial motor...
DEERFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

