Springfield, Northampton considered some of the most ‘underrated’ travel destinations by CNN — but get classified as Central Massachusetts
The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the New England Trail helped land two Western Massachusetts cities on CNN’s list of the most underrated travel destinations in the United States. However, Pioneer Valley locals may take issue with the news network’s decision to classify the Western Massachusetts cities as “Central Massachusetts.”
westernmassnews.com
Railings replaced outside of Springfield Symphony Hall
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -New railings were installed outside of Springfield Symphony Hall. In a Facebook post by Springfield’s Office of Communications, Mayor Domenic Sarno thanked those who helped put the new railings in after the original brass ones were stolen earlier this summer. The post also mentions that temporary...
Mass. Primary Election 2022: Berkshire, Hampshire, Franklin and Hampden Senate Democratic race (Paul Mark vs. Huff Tyler Templeton III)
Paul Mark and Huff Tyler Templeton III are the two Democratic candidates running for the Berkshire, Hampshire, Franklin and Hampden state Senate seat. This is the seat currently held by Sen. Adams Hinds, who is running for lieutenant governor. According to the Berkshire Eagle, Templeton has worked as a small...
‘Amazing art’ of Western Mass. painter on display at Westfield Athenaeum
EASTHAMPTON — “I always knew I was a painter — I was just waiting for the right time,” said Laura Radwell, one of the most acclaimed artists currently working in Western Massachusetts, whose work is now on exhibit at the Westfield Athenaeum. The public can meet...
Poliovirus found in New York wastewater ‘concern for Springfield,’ Baystate pediatrics chief says
SPRINGFIELD — Dr. John R. O’Reilly, chief of general pediatrics at Baystate Health, calls the detection of the poliovirus in wastewater samples from New York City and three New York counties a “real concern for Springfield” and Massachusetts given travel is common between the two states.
Springfield Sept. 11 remembrance ceremony moved to avoid conflict with funeral of long-term municipal employee
Springfield has changed the time of its Sept. 11 memorial ceremony to avoid a conflict with the funeral of Kevin Kennedy, the city’s retired economic development director and long-time aide to U.S. Rep. Richard E. Neal. The remembrance event has been moved to 1 p.m., Friday, at Riverfront Park...
iheart.com
Berkshire County DA Confirms Remains Found Are Those of Missing Teacher
The Berkshire County District Attorney's Office has confirmed that remains found last week are those of missing Shaker High School teacher Meghan Marohn. Her body was discovered in a wooded area in Lee, Massachusetts but no information has been released about Marohn's cause of death or if she was the victim of a crime. She had been missing since March 29th after going hiking near Longcope Park. The North Colonie school district says that Marohn was a valued member of the school community and that counseling services will be available to those who need support.
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: Cinemark fire alarm on National Cinema Day
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after our newsroom noticed a post on the West Springfield Community Forum page on Facebook was gaining a lot of traction. The post was published Sunday morning, the day after Saturday’s National Cinema Day, and read, quote:. “I...
Massachusetts 2022 Election Primary Results: 11th Hampden District (Jynai McDonald vs. Bud Williams)
Incumbent state Rep. Bud L. Williams is seeking reelection to a fourth term as the representative for the 11th Hampden District and faces a challenger in the Democratic primary. Williams is being challenged by community activist Jynai McDonald. McDonald previously made an unsuccessful run for Springfield City Council. Williams was...
Residents without power in Wilbraham
There is a current power outage affecting residents in Wilbraham.
Alex Larkin, 25, of Chicopee identified as Holyoke shooting victim
The Hampden District Attorney’s office has confirmed that Alex Larkin, 25, of Chicopee was one of the individuals who was shot and killed on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Around 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 3, Holyoke police officers responded to a call regarding a shootout at an apartment at the intersection of Hampden and Nontuck, the district attorney’s office wrote. The shootout left two people with injuries, both of whom were transported to the hospital, according to Western Mass News.
Greenfield police chief: Residents to hold protest over mayor’s reinstatement of chief after discrimination suit
Greenfield residents dissatisfied with Mayor Roxann Wedegartner’s decision late last month to reinstate Police Chief Robert Haigh — who was found guilty by a Hampshire County jury in a discrimination suit launched by a former officer who was the department’s only Black officer — have organized a Wednesday protest.
amherstbulletin.com
Best Bites: In Hadley, ice cream is king
There’s local food. There’s hyper-local food. And then there’s farm ice cream in Hadley. I’m talking about two places in particular, just down the street from each other: Scoop at the Silo and Flayvors of Cook Farm. Imagine this: You’re sitting there in the sunshine, licking away, and the cow who made the milk that went into your ice cream is walking around and mooing right in front of you.
Remains found in Lee woods confirmed to be Meghan A. Marohn’s, upstate New York school teacher who went missing, DA says
On Monday afternoon, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed that the bodily remains found in a woodland area in Lee last Thursday were that of Meghan A. Marohn, an upstate New York teacher who was originally reported missing from Longcope Park in March, according to the Berkshire County District Attorney’s office.
2022 Massachusetts Election Results: Berkshire District Attorney (Andrea Harrington vs. Timothy Shugrue)
Incumbent Andrea Harrington is challenged by Timothy Shugrue in the Democratic primary in the Berkshire District Attorney election Tuesday. Harrington became the first female Berkshire DA in 2018 and has prioritized what she calls “equitable prosecution policies to minimize the impact of over-policing and over prosecution on communities of color.”
westernmassnews.com
Crews in Belchertown respond to house fire on Main Street
BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews were called to Main Street in Belchertown Saturday morning for reports of a fire at a multifamily home. Our Western Mass News crews arrived around noon and saw multiple fire crews working on the scene who had controlled most of the fire. There have...
Orange Line Shutdown: Just under 60% of the repairs are finished, says MBTA general manager
It’s day 18 of the 30-day Orange Line shutdown and 59% of the line’s reconstruction is done, said Steve Poftak, the MBTA General Manager in a press conference Tuesday. “We remain cautiously confident about getting this work done and getting all this work done on time,” Poftak said.
westernmassnews.com
Holyoke crews respond to Labor Day morning crash on I-91 North
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was taken to the hospital after a rollover accident on I-91 North in Holyoke Monday morning. Holyoke Fire crews responded just after 7 a.m. and found a car on its side. Officials told Western Mass News that the driver had to be removed from...
97-year-old Easthampton man killed in Deerfield crash Monday
A 97-year-old Easthampton man was killed in a crash in Deerfield Monday, the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office said. The two-vehicle collision happened around 10:30 a.m. Monday on on Route 116 at the intersection with Industrial Drive, the DA’s office said. Each of the vehicles, including a commercial motor...
WNYT
Pittsfield woman among NASA’S astronauts set to visit the moon
When the mission does eventually launch, there will be a local woman on board the voyage to the moon. It also marks her fourth trip into space!. According to our media partners at the Berkshire Eagle, Taconic High School graduate Stephanie Wilson is set to make the trip. The paper...
MassLive.com
