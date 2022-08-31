ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Housing Authority Landlord Newsletter: August 2022

Santa Ana, California
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CdP04_0hcml95b00

In this issue:

  • Affordable Connectivity Program
  • AAOC Certified Rental Housing Provider Education Program

Affordable Connectivity Program

We are excited to share with you a new federal subsidy program that can help your renters pay for their internet service. The Affordable Connectivity Program, accepted by many Internet Service Providers (ISPs), gives households $30 a month to cover the cost of internet service. Additionally, eligible households who register with participating ISPs may receive a one-time subsidy of $100 for computer devices. The Affordably Connectivity Program is a $14.2 billion program made possible by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Public Housing and Section 8 residents are eligible for ACP funding based on their receiving housing assistance, and the ACP subsidy is not considered income for the purpose of determining program eligibility or household rent. To date, public housing residents are under-enrolled in the ACP program. We encourage you to inform your residents of this subsidy as it would support of enable their internet connectivity at a free or reduced cost.

We hope you will make use of this resource to help your residents connect to this valuable benefit. If your residents have any questions, they may reach out to connecthome@hud.gov.

AAOC Certified Rental Housing Provider Program

The Apartment Association of Orange County (AAOC) is offering an 11-week training certification. This 11-week comprehensive training course is perfect for both new and experienced rental-housing providers. If you are an Apartment Owner, Resident Manager, Regional Property Supervisor, or Operations Team Member, this class is for you! AAOC instructors are industry leaders and seasoned professionals who will equip you with the knowledge and tools that will help you grow and thrive. Course topics include:

  • Residential property management
  • Property marketing analysis & strategies
  • Property maintenance
  • Leasing techniques & renting to qualified residents
  • Legal issues affecting landlords & tenants
  • Human resources
  • Fair housing & government standards
  • Employee development
  • Financial management & budgeting
  • Liability, emergency & crime management
  • Insuring & protecting your community

Rent increase submissions

The HAP contract requires all rent increase requests to be issued in writing to the tenant with a copy to the Housing Authority at least 60 days prior to the effective date. To streamline the process SAHA created an email account dedicated to only rent increase requests. To ensure that your rent increase request is processed timely and correctly, please email all of your rent increase requests to SAHArentincrease@santa-ana.org.

Vacancy listings

We have many new voucher holders searching for a vacant unit with our Emergency Housing Vouchers, Mainstream Vouchers and HUD-VASH Vouchers. If you currently have a vacancy or you are expecting to have a vacancy in the near future, we encourage you to list your vacant units with us at www.affordablehousing.com. You may also consider signing up for our region’s landlord incentive program, Welcome Home OC. The website for more information is www.unitedtoendhomelessness.org/welcomehome.

Housing Plus Program

Our assisted-families can voluntarily participate in a program called the Housing Plus Program. The Housing Plus Program is a HUD program to increase their earned income and reduce their dependency on welfare assistance and rental subsidies. We work in collaboration with the Santa Ana WORK Center and a Program Coordinating Committee (PCC) to provide coaching, guidance, and case management to Housing Plus Program participants. Our goal is that all of our non-elderly, non-disabled families voluntarily join our Housing Plus Program and use our housing assistance as a platform to attain self-sufficiency and independence from our housing assistance.

Listing your vacant units with us has never been easier!

Our agency uses a service called www.affordablehousing.com

Affordablehousing.com is the largest affordable housing listing service in the nation. It provides a central location where voucher holders can search for available units where the landlord is willing to screen the voucher holder for tenancy. It only takes a couple of minutes to post a free listing and you will get leads sent directly to your inbox.

To list your units, simply go to www.affordablehousing.com. By listing your units on www.affordablehousing.com, this does not obligate you to rent to one of our voucher holders. You are simply expanding your marketing to ensure you are able to find the most qualified tenant possible for your unit(s).

Apartment Association of Orange County

Membership in the Apartment Association of Orange County opens doors of opportunity as you seen to broaden your knowledge of the industry and maximize your potential as an industry professional. You will receive professional assistance that will help you achieve your professional goals.

You can own or manage a single unit or thousands of units – AAOC offers something for everybody!

AAOC will provide you with the tools you need to be an even more successful rental housing owner, some of which include:

  • Access to nationwide credit, eviction, and criminal background checks
  • Counseling assistance for your rental housing questions and concerns
  • Access to a full collection of legal and operational forms
  • Educational seminars & certified property management courses
  • Protection of your rental property rights through legislative advocacy
  • Membership with the National Apartment Association (NAA)
  • Annual subscription to AAOC’s apartment news magazine & NAA’s units magazine

Comments / 0

Related
Long Beach Post

Downtown homeless outreach sparks complaints from residents and business owners

“Those showing up for food come and never leave," said the man behind a petition calling for the relocation of Christian Outreach in Action, which some say has led to an increase in crime, violence, yelling, loitering and other problems. The post Downtown homeless outreach sparks complaints from residents and business owners appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Santa Monica Mirror

Santa Monica City Council Approves Emergency Eviction Moratorium

Council Also Approves Measure To Cap The General Adjustment At 3% On November Ballot. The City of Santa Monica announced on its Facebook page that residents can apply for rent relief and for eviction protection starting on August 29 through September 12. The relief and eviction protection was offered because of The 2022 General Adjustment of 6% that allows landlords to raise rents up to $140 on rent-controlled units. You can apply here.
SANTA MONICA, CA
oc-breeze.com

Garden Grove accepting online applications for Garden Grove Police positions

The City of Garden Grove is seeking qualified and committed candidates who are service-oriented and passionate about making a difference in the community to join the Garden Grove Police Department. The City is now accepting online applications for sworn and non-sworn positions. The deadline to apply is Thursday, September 29, 2022. To apply online, visit ggpd.org/join.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
menifee247.com

Chick-fil-A to occupy, lease out former Smart & Final site

The site originally intended for a Smart and Final store has sat vacant for more than three years. (File photo) There’s nothing going on with the No. 1 blight in Menifee, but at least City officials have confirmed some progress concerning blight No. 2. A few hundred yards from...
MENIFEE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orange County, CA
Real Estate
Orange County, CA
Society
Orange County, CA
Government
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
Local
California Society
Orange County, CA
Business
Local
California Government
County
Orange County, CA
The Malibu Times

LA County to continue to distribute free NOAA Weather Radios on Sept. 13, at City Hall

The Los Angeles County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) and Los Angeles County Fire Department (LACOFD) will continue distributing free National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) weather radios to Malibu residents Tuesday, September 13, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM at the Senior Center at City Hall. Registration in advance is required online. OEM is authorized to […] The post LA County to continue to distribute free NOAA Weather Radios on Sept. 13, at City Hall appeared first on The Malibu Times.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
citywatchla.com

Gascón Rolls Out the Welcome Mat (for Drug Dealers?)

An hour later his mom, TV therapist Dr. Laura Berman, went into his room in their Santa Monica home to talk with him about a summer internship and Sammy was dead – poisoned from a single Xanax pill, illicitly manufactured and laced with fentanyl. Sammy had been feeling isolated throughout the pandemic and ordered the pill from a brightly colored menu of “prescription” drugs on Snapchat and had it delivered to the house. What Sammy didn’t know is that the pill he bought on Snapchat was spiked with fentanyl.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Housing#Landlord#Linus Realestate#Linus Affordable Housing#Acp
piedmontexedra.com

LAUSD, CSBA and others call on Newsom to veto bill requiring schools to buy mostly US-grown food

One day after the California Legislature passed Senate Bill 490, a bill requiring California K-12 schools, community colleges and California State Universities to purchase mostly U.S.-grown food for school-provided meals, Los Angeles Unified superintendent Alberto Carvalho, the California School Boards Association and others are calling on Gov. Gavin Newsom to veto it.
CALIFORNIA STATE
fullertonobserver.com

A History of Brea Creek

A group of Kizh (also called Tongva or Gabrieleno) people were witnesses to a very unusual sight on July 29, 1769. An exotic new people had arrived at their village, speaking a totally unfamiliar language, accompanied by bizarre animals, and with unknown technology. Despite any misgivings they may have had, the Kizh eventually decided to welcome the strangers, extending their hospitality by showing them the location of a valuable pool of fresh water, an especially valuable commodity in a typically hot and dry Southern California summer.
BREA, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Irvine: 8 Best Places To Visit in Irvine, California

Travel Attractions & Places To Visit In Irvine, California, USA. When you’re looking for family activities in Irvine, consider visiting the Pretend City Children’s Museum. This non-profit organization is known for engaging kids and parents with interactive and hands-on exhibits. The museum is also a great place for children to develop math, literacy, and thinking skills. In fact, the museum’s building has a “construction site” for children to play in.
IRVINE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Department of Housing and Urban Development
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
House Rent
Santa Clarita Radio

Inmate Escapes From L.A. County Fire Camp In Acton

An incarcerated person has been reported missing from Los Angeles County Fire Acton Conservation Camp north-east of Santa Clarita. A minimum security inmate is reported by California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation to have “walked away” from a fire camp Monday afternoon. “Mathew Wells was discovered missing at...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Lights, sirens and medical calls

In today’s world of modern construction techniques and inspections, fire departments spend a lot more time responding to calls for medical aid than extinguishing blazes. The 2021-2022 Orange County Grand Jury challenged traditional practices of sending firefighting units in a report titled, “Where’s the Fire? Stop Sending Fire Trucks to Medical Calls.”
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
CBS LA

15-day outdoor watering shutdown begins for more than 4 million Los Angeles County residents tomorrow

More than four million Los Angeles County residents will be forced to go without outdoor watering for more than two weeks starting Tuesday, as Metropolitan Water District crews work to repair a leaking pipeline. The fixes are expected to take up to 15 days, after a major delivery Upper Feeder pipeline that brings water to Southern California from the Colorado River was found to have a large leak. After a temporary fix earlier this year, MWD officials are set to repair the pipeline in its entirety.Residents living in Beverly Hills, Burbank, Glendale, Long Beach, Pasadena, San Fernando and Torrance will be...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
L.A. Weekly

New Boosters That Target Omicron Variant Will Be Rolled Out In L.A.

Los Angeles County will administer newly authorized “bivalent boosters” that specifically target the omicron variant, starting Wednesday, September 7. The restructured bivalent (containing two different non-live SARS-CoV-2 strands) produced by both Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech were authorized by the Food and Drug Administration Wednesday and were then recommended by a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention panel on Thursday afternoon.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Can authorities permanently seize vehicles used in street takeovers?

The California Highway Patrol has a dedicated unit whose sole mission is to stomp out the growing problem of dangerous street takeovers and sideshows on California streets. The CHP Southern Division Street Racing Enforcement Unit is comprised of specially trained officers and full-time investigators who respond to street takeovers and train other law enforcement agencies […]
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy