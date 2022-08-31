Read full article on original website
zip06.com
Tigers Ready to Roar on the Football Field This Fall
Since the Daniel Hand football program was founded in 1970, the Tigers have won 408 games, 27 division titles, and 13 state titles. As his team enters the upcoming season, Head Coach Erik Becker said the championship expectations remain the same for Hand and that the Tigers’ identity will play the biggest factor in their success.
zip06.com
Grizzlies Striving to Keep Climbing on the Gridiron
The Guilford football team shook off the rust and battled through many obstacles to earn some respect in the Southern Connecticut Conference last season. With a new campaign about to get underway, Head Coach Anthony Salvati has his squad primed for more success on the gridiron and wants to see the Grizzlies fare even better this time around.
zip06.com
New Historic District Proposed for Old Elm Street
An historic neighborhood along a 2.3-mile stretch of Route 1 may soon be getting the historic district treatment following a proposal by the Historic District Commission. The Commission hosted a meet and greet on Aug. 28 to present a plan to introduce Old Elm Street as a historic district and to allow potential district neighbors to ask questions about what the designation might mean for residents.
zip06.com
Dog Park Prepares to Open on McVeagh Road
Dogs in Westbrook are about to gain a safe place to play — the dog park on McVeagh Road is expected to open soon. According to First Selectman John Hall, the finishing touches are just being added and the park should be open by Saturday, Sept. 10. At press...
zip06.com
Compassion Walk Paves the Way for All Abilities
An occasion to support neurodiversity and peoples of all abilities in the form of a 5K walk will be held by local A Little Compassion (ALC) on Oct. 1. The Compassion Walk, which begins at Deep River Elementary School at 9 a.m., will be an adaptable route based on individual walker’s stamina, interest, and abilities, according to ALC Executive Director Jane Moen.
zip06.com
An Evening to ‘Paint the House Red’ Benefits Hyland House
It’s time to paint the Hyland House red. The nonprofit museum and historic home will host its first fundraising event in four years on Sunday, Sept. 25 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Branford’s Owenego Inn. The event, dubbed “Time to Paint the House Red,” will feature dinner,...
zip06.com
Police Seek Attempted Armed Robbery Suspect Following North Branford Incident
On Monday September 5 at 6:25 p.m., the North Branford Police Department (NBPD) received a 911 call reporting an attempted robbery at 2090 Foxon Road (Cumberland Farms). Officers from NBPD responded to the scene, but the suspect fled in a dark colored sedan prior to their arrival. The clerk reported a white male, who was armed with a knife, jumped behind the counter and held the knife to her neck, demanding money. The suspect is described as a white male 5'9" to 5'11" weighing approximately 180 pounds.
zip06.com
Construction Underway for Whitfield Street Condo Development
Residents may have noticed construction fencing and building materials along Whitfield Street near the intersection of Seaside Avenue. According to developer and property owner Joe Gaudio, a new condominium project is set to be completed in several phases. The development, called Eagleview Homes, will consist of 12 total units contained...
zip06.com
Academy Renovations Moving Forward
The Academy Renovation project, which was passed by voters in a referendum this past February, is beginning to ramp up as the Academy Community Center Building Committee has formed and initiated its work. According to the Chair of the Committee Joe Ballantine, the project is on track with a project manager expected to be hired in the coming weeks.
