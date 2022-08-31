ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur County, GA

wtvy.com

Power outage causes school closure in Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan school will not be in session on a post-Labor Day Tuesday after a power outage hits the city school system. According to a release from the Dothan City Schools Superintendent's Office, a power outage was reported on the morning of September 6 at the Dothan City Schools Central Office, along with the Dothan City Early Education Center.
DOTHAN, AL
thefamuanonline.com

What the new security gates mean for Wahnish Way

Florida A&M University's (FAMU) campus is rapidly changing. Last year the campus underwent several construction projects, including the addition of the Will Packer Amphitheater and the demolition of Paddyfoote Housing Complex. This Fall, students were welcomed back by yet another new addition to the campus: two security gates to close off a small section of Wahnish Way.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Yes, the pandemic continues

It's a new school year with an old pandemic, and everything is reverting to normal except for the pandemic. With everything opening back up to standard, students are returning to campus with optional masks and six feet of distance not being enforced. FAMU offered hybrid classes last year, where...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Local
Georgia Education
City
Decatur, GA
Decatur County, GA
Government
City
Bainbridge, GA
County
Decatur County, GA
Bainbridge, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Government
WALB 10

Women's pregnancy shelter set to open in Moultrie

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - In Georgia, more than 40% of women between 18-25 who experienced homelessness in the past year are either pregnant or already a parent. That's according to the national survey by Voices of Youth Count, an organization that tracks youth homelessness. The Mustard Seed Cottage is...
MOULTRIE, GA
Person
Tim Cochran
wfxl.com

GSP: Man killed in two-vehicle Brooks County crash

A man was killed during an accident in Brooks County Monday. Georgia State Patrol tells FOX 31 that troopers from Post 31 in Valdosta responded to a two-vehicle crash on Georgia 133 and Georgia 122 just after 4 p.m. on September 5. Troopers say that the preliminary investigation determine that...
BROOKS COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

4 arrested in Thomas Co. shooting

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Four men have been arrested and charged in connection to the Thomas Co. shooting that left one man dead, according to Thomas County Sheriff's Office. Anthony Ralph Hires and Anthony Ralph Hires III have been arrested and charged with malice murder in the death of...
THOMAS COUNTY, GA
Albany Herald

Albany State Athletics Hall of Fame welcomes eight new members

ALBANY — Albany State University added eight new members to the university's athletics hall of fame Friday night in the arena on the Albany State West Campus. It was a black tie affair that was so well-attended that officials moved the event to the arena to be able to accommodate those who purchased tickets.
ALBANY, GA
#Grading#K12#Education Construction#Construction Maintenance#Decatur County Schools#First Port City Bank
WALB 10

Moultrie wig shop helping women deal with Alopecia, chemotherapy

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A new wig shop in Moultrie is helping women with alopecia and those going through chemotherapy. It gives private fittings for those in need. Many women going through chemo don't realize there is a process. It involves things like a protective sleep cap. They come in many different styles and colors. Something that Vickorys Best LLC has.
MOULTRIE, GA
WALB 10

What is going at the old Rite Aid in Albany?

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Zoning signs now greet drivers that go past the site of the former Rite Aid in Albany. But what future development will actually be there is still up in the air. City leaders said the former Rite Aid building was initially purchased with plans to turn...
ALBANY, GA
WREG

Georgia man charged in deadly wreck at Central, Highland

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who told police he'd been drinking on Beale Street this weekend was charged with vehicular homicide after he hit a vehicle at Central and Highland, killing a man. Pieter Brink, 27, of Bainbridge, Georgia, was also charged by police with reckless driving and disregarding a light. He is in the […]
BAINBRIDGE, GA
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Special Education
wtvy.com

Man dead in suspected Dothan murder

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Police believe that a Dothan man found dead at his home early Sunday is a murder victim. He is identified as 48-year-old Robert Blount, who friends say worked as a parcel delivery driver. He was shot. Sources say that police are interviewing several people who may be...
DOTHAN, AL
WMBB

Calhoun Department of Health officials arrested for fraud

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Calhoun county sheriff's deputies arrested the business manager for Calhoun and Liberty County Department of Health Thursday night on a complaint issued by the Florida Department of Financial Services. Kelly King, 47, is accused of using a state credit card for fraudulent purchases. They've identified 54 suspect purchases from November […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for September 1, 2022

Esa Smith, 48, Marianna, Florida: Nonchild support: Jackson County Sheriff's Office. Pamela Vinson, 41, Marianna, Florida: Petit theft-retail: Jackson County Sheriff's Office. Theodore Black Jr., 43, Blountstown, Florida: Knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked: Jackson County Sheriff's Office. There are a total of 197 inmates lodged...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
wdhn.com

City of Dothan water outage advisory

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The City of Dothan will be shutting off the water to replace a fire hydrant in a portion of downtown. On Thursday, September 8th, the water will be shut off in the 300, 400, and 500 blocks of Lafayette Street and the 300 and 400 blocks of South Ussery Street.
DOTHAN, AL

