wtvy.com
Power outage causes school closure in Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan school will not be in session on a post-Labor Day Tuesday after a power outage hits the city school system. According to a release from the Dothan City Schools Superintendent’s Office, a power outage was reported on the morning of September 6 at the Dothan City Schools Central Office, along with the Dothan City Early Education Center.
thefamuanonline.com
What the new security gates mean for Wahnish Way
Florida A&M University’s (FAMU) campus is rapidly changing. Last year the campus underwent several construction projects, including the addition of the Will Packer Amphitheater and the demolition of Paddyfoote Housing Complex. This Fall, students were welcomed back by yet another new addition to the campus: two security gates to close off a small section of Wahnish Way.
thefamuanonline.com
Yes, the pandemic continues
It’s a new school year with an old pandemic, and everything is reverting to normal except for the pandemic. With everything opening back up to standard, students are returning to campus with optional masks and six feet of distance not being enforced. FAMU offered hybrid classes last year, where...
wtxl.com
Friday Night Overtime Plays of the Week: Florida Week 2, Georgia Week 3
(WTXL) — High school football student-athletes from Thomasville, Maclay and Brooks County made the list for this week's ABC 27's Friday Night Overtime Play of the Week nominees. Watch the video with this story to view the plays. Voting for the play of the week begins Sunday, Sept. 4...
WALB 10
Women’s pregnancy shelter set to open in Moultrie
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - In Georgia, more than 40% of women between 18-25 who experienced homelessness in the past year are either pregnant or already a parent. That’s according to the national survey by Voices of Youth Count, an organization that tracks youth homelessness. The Mustard Seed Cottage is...
Low-impact Tai Chi having a big impact on seniors in Albany
ALBANY — The latest research indicates that just a few minutes of movement, or even just standing, each day can make a big difference in health and emotional well-being. With the sound of soothing music and gentle, slow movements performed while sitting and standing, Tai Chi would seem to fit that bill.
Florida A&M University working on hiring more compliance officers
The Assistant Director of Media Relations at Florida A&M University said the Compliance Office has already started interviewing for the 5 new compliance positions.
Moultrie Road construction zones encompass nearly entire route through three counties
ALBANY — The footprint of big machines is marching on along Highway 133 as the four-laning of the roadway from Albany to Moultrie starts to take shape. The Valdosta-to-Moultrie portion of the road was completed several years ago, and the link between Albany and Moultrie will provide a multi-lane route to Interstate 75 and points south.
wfxl.com
GSP: Man killed in two-vehicle Brooks County crash
A man was killed during an accident in Brooks County Monday. Georgia State Patrol tells FOX 31 that troopers from Post 31 in Valdosta responded to a two-vehicle crash on Georgia 133 and Georgia 122 just after 4 p.m. on September 5. Troopers say that the preliminary investigation determine that...
WALB 10
4 arrested in Thomas Co. shooting
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Four men have been arrested and charged in connection to the Thomas Co. shooting that left one man dead, according to Thomas County Sheriff’s Office. Anthony Ralph Hires and Anthony Ralph Hires III have been arrested and charged with malice murder in the death of...
Esports comes to Dougherty High, with team set to begin competition in the spring
ALBANY — In Esports lore, the first competition, in 1972 at Stanford University, drew five participants, with the winner receiving a “Rolling Stone” magazine subscription. Fast forward five decades and gaming has become a phenomenon that draws millions of players and fans around the world, and where...
Albany Herald
Albany State Athletics Hall of Fame welcomes eight new members
ALBANY — Albany State University added eight new members to the university’s athletics hall of fame Friday night in the arena on the Albany State West Campus. It was a black tie affair that was so well-attended that officials moved the event to the arena to be able to accommodate those who purchased tickets.
WALB 10
Moultrie wig shop helping women deal with Alopecia, chemotherapy
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A new wig shop in Moultrie is helping women with alopecia and those going through chemotherapy. It gives private fittings for those in need. Many women going through chemo don’t realize there is a process. It involves things like a protective sleep cap. They come in many different styles and colors. Something that Vickorys Best LLC has.
Missing elderly couple of Wakulla County found in Lafayette County
Law enforcement agencies are searching for a missing elderly couple from Wakulla County.
WALB 10
What is going at the old Rite Aid in Albany?
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Zoning signs now greet drivers that go past the site of the former Rite Aid in Albany. But what future development will actually be there is still up in the air. City leaders said the former Rite Aid building was initially purchased with plans to turn...
Georgia man charged in deadly wreck at Central, Highland
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who told police he’d been drinking on Beale Street this weekend was charged with vehicular homicide after he hit a vehicle at Central and Highland, killing a man. Pieter Brink, 27, of Bainbridge, Georgia, was also charged by police with reckless driving and disregarding a light. He is in the […]
wtvy.com
Man dead in suspected Dothan murder
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Police believe that a Dothan man found dead at his home early Sunday is a murder victim. He is identified as 48-year-old Robert Blount, who friends say worked as a parcel delivery driver. He was shot. Sources say that police are interviewing several people who may be...
Calhoun Department of Health officials arrested for fraud
CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Calhoun county sheriff’s deputies arrested the business manager for Calhoun and Liberty County Department of Health Thursday night on a complaint issued by the Florida Department of Financial Services. Kelly King, 47, is accused of using a state credit card for fraudulent purchases. They’ve identified 54 suspect purchases from November […]
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for September 1, 2022
Esa Smith, 48, Marianna, Florida: Nonchild support: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Pamela Vinson, 41, Marianna, Florida: Petit theft-retail: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Theodore Black Jr., 43, Blountstown, Florida: Knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. There are a total of 197 inmates lodged...
wdhn.com
City of Dothan water outage advisory
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The City of Dothan will be shutting off the water to replace a fire hydrant in a portion of downtown. On Thursday, September 8th, the water will be shut off in the 300, 400, and 500 blocks of Lafayette Street and the 300 and 400 blocks of South Ussery Street.
