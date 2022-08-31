Read full article on original website
Related
Witness to deadly floatplane crash in Puget Sound describes moments before, after impact
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. — One of the first people to arrive to the scene of a deadly plane crash near Whidbey Island on Sept. 4 said it looked like the aircraft nose-dived straight into Puget Sound. Magnolia resident Matt Peterson said he believes what sounded like an explosion a...
Woodinville winemaker, Spokane civil rights activist among plane crash victims
WOODINVILLE, Wash. — KING 5 confirmed with two prominent winery owners in Woodinville and family members that one of the people on the plane that crashed near Whidbey Island on Sept. 4 was local winemaker and owner Ross Andrew Mickel of Ross Andrew Wineries. KING 5 spoke with several...
'She was amazing': Family seeking answers in Everett hit-and-run that killed 80-year-old woman
EVERETT, Wash. — Police are asking for the public's help finding the driver who struck and killed an Everett woman and then drove away from the scene. The family of 80-year-old Patti Oman is asking anyone with information about the crime to come forward. Oman's niece, Sarah Storm, said...
10 presumed dead after float plane crashes west of Whidbey Island
AUSTIN, Wash. — One person has been confirmed dead and nine others are unaccounted for after a float plane crashed near Whidbey Island on Sunday. The U.S. Coast Guard said crews from multiple agencies have responded to the reported crash in Mutiny Bay west of Whidbey Island. Nine adults...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Coast Guard releases all 10 names of Whidbey Island floatplane crash victims
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. — The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) released the names Tuesday morning of the 10 people who were aboard the floatplane that crashed into Puget Sound near Whidbey Island. The plane was flying from Friday Harbor, a popular tourist destination in the San Juan Islands, to Renton...
5 things to know this Labor Day
One person is dead and nine others are unaccounted for after a floatplane crashed Sunday afternoon in Puget Sound. According to the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG), the plane was flying from Friday Harbor, a popular tourist destination in the San Juan Islands, to Renton Municipal Airport. The plane crashed in Mutiny Bay off Whidbey Island, roughly 30 miles northwest of downtown Seattle and about halfway between Friday Harbor and Renton.
18-year-old charged with rape, robbery after escaping juvenile facility in Ephrata
SEATTLE — An 18-year-old who escaped from a juvenile detention facility in eastern Washington before allegedly sexually assaulting two women in the Seattle area was supposed to be in state custody until 2023. The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office was not notified by the Department of Children, Youth and...
'Just return the van': 2 Burien Montessori school vans stolen in just 3 weeks
BURIEN, Wash. — A Montessori school in Burien has had a van stolen not once, but twice in just three weeks. School staff is dealing with the thefts ahead of the first day of school, which is just days away. "This is the children's. Why are we doing this...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Plane that crashed near Whidbey Island has long history in the skies over Washington
SEATTLE — The floatplane that crashed into Puget Sound on Sept. 4 has a long history in the skies over western Washington, and so does the Renton company that owns it. The de Havilland DHC-3 Otter floatplane that crashed near Whidbey Island, killing at least one person, was built in 1967. Despite its age, former NTSB senior Air Safety Investigator Gregory Feith said that doesn't necessarily mean the plane was not safe.
Residents on 'high alert' after 2 arrested for separate attempted child kidnappings in Seattle
SEATTLE — Two men were arrested in separate attempted kidnappings in Seattle Tuesday, according to the Seattle Police Department. Seattle police received a report around 11:15 a.m. of a man who tried to force a 10-year-old girl into a vehicle in Seattle's View Ridge neighborhood. A witness told officers...
Snohomish County remembers those killed by overdose as it battles growing trend
EVERETT, Wash. — Snohomish County is seeing a spike in overdoses and overdose deaths, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office. Wednesday, on Overdose Awareness Day, people in the county gathered for the sixth year to remember those who have lost their lives. The event on the Snohomish County...
Deadly Aurora Avenue shooting part of a 'concerning trend' in Seattle
SEATTLE — Police said one man was shot and killed along Aurora Avenue overnight Tuesday, with Seattle on track to pass a 25-year-high in deadly shootings. The Seattle Police Department (SPD) was called to the 14300 block of Aurora Avenue North at about 12:15 a.m. for reports of a person shot. Officers found a 44-year-old man with fatal gunshot wounds and declared him dead at the scene.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jewelry thieves targeting the elderly in western Washington
MILL CREEK, Wash. — Mill Creek police say at least two elderly people have been targeted for their jewelry in the past two weeks and similar instances have been reported in Bellevue in Renton. The alleged crimes are unusual and appear to catch all the victims off guard. Mark...
Violent attacks against Seattle firefighters on the rise, union says
SEATTLE — The Seattle Firefighters Union wrote a letter to the City Council following about 40 alleged attacks in four months while they were on the job. KING 5 News obtained the letter that was sent on July 26 of this year. The letter detailed two specific attacks and explained that firefighters are trained to put out fires, not protect themselves from violent attacks.
When drivers should stop for a school bus in Washington state
SEATTLE — As students return to school across Washington state, drivers may want to brush up on the rules when it comes to school buses loading or unloading students. Drivers who violate the rules can face a $500 ticket, per state law. So when is it OK for a...
Eastside Baby Corner serving Puget Sound children of all ages
ISSAQUAH, Wash. — Eastside Baby Corner has been quietly serving thousands of families in need for the last 30 years. Director Helen Banks Routon said it’s important to recognize that the nonprofit has outgrown its name. “Eastside Baby Corner is our name we’ve had for 32 years but...
Harborview Medical Center no longer turning patients away
SEATTLE — Harborview Medical Center is again accepting patients it considers non-urgent after reducing the number of inpatients at the facility. According to a spokesperson, the hospital is at approximately 115% of its licensed capacity of 413, down from more than 130% earlier in August. However, the inability to...
Seattle, Highline school districts struggle to hire enough bus drivers
BURIEN, Wash. — School districts are dealing with bus driver shortages. The nationwide issues is being felt in Western Washington. For Highline Public Schools, it meant some students were late for the first day of school. The delay only impacted one bus route. While it was a small disruption, the district says it does highlight why they would like to hire five to ten more drivers, but right now that is a challenge.
5 things to know this Thursday
SEATTLE — The Seattle Education Association will vote on a strike authorization over the weekend, according to a release from the union. The union represents around 6,000 educators who work for Seattle Public Schools. Contracts with the district expired on Wednesday, Aug. 31 as the two sides continued bargaining over a new agreement.
Parents react as potential Seattle Public Schools teacher strike decision looms
SEATTLE — A decision on if teachers with Seattle Public schools will authorize a strike is expected by Tuesday, and families are anxious about what the outcome will be. "Frustrated that it's come to this and I'm really angry about it and I hope that SPS takes the message and starts bargaining in good faith," said Olivia Chiong.
KING 5
Seattle, WA
21K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Seattle local newshttps://www.king5.com/
Comments / 0