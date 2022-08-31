ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Harbor, WA

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Oak Harbor, WA
Oak Harbor, WA
Crime & Safety
KING 5

5 things to know this Labor Day

One person is dead and nine others are unaccounted for after a floatplane crashed Sunday afternoon in Puget Sound. According to the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG), the plane was flying from Friday Harbor, a popular tourist destination in the San Juan Islands, to Renton Municipal Airport. The plane crashed in Mutiny Bay off Whidbey Island, roughly 30 miles northwest of downtown Seattle and about halfway between Friday Harbor and Renton.
FRIDAY HARBOR, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Whidbey Island#Violent Crime#Whidbey General Hospital#Oak Harbor Police
KING 5

Plane that crashed near Whidbey Island has long history in the skies over Washington

SEATTLE — The floatplane that crashed into Puget Sound on Sept. 4 has a long history in the skies over western Washington, and so does the Renton company that owns it. The de Havilland DHC-3 Otter floatplane that crashed near Whidbey Island, killing at least one person, was built in 1967. Despite its age, former NTSB senior Air Safety Investigator Gregory Feith said that doesn't necessarily mean the plane was not safe.
RENTON, WA
KING 5

Deadly Aurora Avenue shooting part of a 'concerning trend' in Seattle

SEATTLE — Police said one man was shot and killed along Aurora Avenue overnight Tuesday, with Seattle on track to pass a 25-year-high in deadly shootings. The Seattle Police Department (SPD) was called to the 14300 block of Aurora Avenue North at about 12:15 a.m. for reports of a person shot. Officers found a 44-year-old man with fatal gunshot wounds and declared him dead at the scene.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
KING 5

Violent attacks against Seattle firefighters on the rise, union says

SEATTLE — The Seattle Firefighters Union wrote a letter to the City Council following about 40 alleged attacks in four months while they were on the job. KING 5 News obtained the letter that was sent on July 26 of this year. The letter detailed two specific attacks and explained that firefighters are trained to put out fires, not protect themselves from violent attacks.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Harborview Medical Center no longer turning patients away

SEATTLE — Harborview Medical Center is again accepting patients it considers non-urgent after reducing the number of inpatients at the facility. According to a spokesperson, the hospital is at approximately 115% of its licensed capacity of 413, down from more than 130% earlier in August. However, the inability to...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Seattle, Highline school districts struggle to hire enough bus drivers

BURIEN, Wash. — School districts are dealing with bus driver shortages. The nationwide issues is being felt in Western Washington. For Highline Public Schools, it meant some students were late for the first day of school. The delay only impacted one bus route. While it was a small disruption, the district says it does highlight why they would like to hire five to ten more drivers, but right now that is a challenge.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

5 things to know this Thursday

SEATTLE — The Seattle Education Association will vote on a strike authorization over the weekend, according to a release from the union. The union represents around 6,000 educators who work for Seattle Public Schools. Contracts with the district expired on Wednesday, Aug. 31 as the two sides continued bargaining over a new agreement.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

KING 5

Seattle, WA
21K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle local news

 https://www.king5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy