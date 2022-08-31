ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Community Impact Houston

Gold's Gym celebrates grand opening in Northchase Plaza

Gold's Gym opened a new location at 4425 FM 1960 W., Houston, on Aug. 27. (Courtesy Gold's Gym) Gold’s Gym celebrated the grand opening of its new location Aug. 27 at 4425 FM 1960 W., Houston, in Northchase Plaza. The opening marked Gold’s Gym return to Houston after a “two-year hiatus,” according to an Aug. 23 news release from SPM Communications. Membership is $25 per month at the Northchase Plaza location, and members are not required to sign up for a contract, according to the news release. Gold’s Gym has locations across the U.S. and offers equipment for members to work out on their own, under the instruction of a personal trainer or as part of a group class. 281-301-0907. www.goldsgym.com.
HOUSTON, TX
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Business
Houston, TX
Business
Community Impact Houston

Bayou Preservation Association hosting 19th annual symposium

The Bayou Preservation Association will host a two-day symposium on resilient communities along Houston's bayous, Sept 28-29. (Nathan Colbert/Community Impact Newspaper) The Bayou Preservation Association, a Houston-area nonprofit dedicated to the education and preservation of the region's bayous, is holding its 19th annual symposium virtually Sept. 28-29. The theme of...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Cypress Counseling and Behavioral Center expanding to second location

Cypress Counseling and Behavioral Center is expanding to a second location to offer its services to a greater number of community members. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Cypress Counseling and Behavioral Center is opening a second location at 17832 Mound Road, Ste. A, Cypress. The opening date has not been confirmed as of press time. The counseling center offers private therapy in a boutique-style setting. 281-837-6912. www.cypresscounselors.com.
CYPRESS, TX
#Business Industry#Linus Business#Euphoria Smoke#Montrose#Cbd
Community Impact Houston

Houston area sees growing union activity & record-breaking heat recedes

Workers at a Starbucks in Upper Kirby are pushing for unionization, in step with other Starbucks locations throughout the country. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact Newspaper) On the Sept. 2 episode of the Houston Breakdown podcast, Community Impact Senior Editor Shawn Arrajj discusses the rising trend of local workers considering forming unions, including workers at a Starbucks location. Also, reporter George Wiebe reflects on Houston's sizzling summer and what can be expected from the local effects of climate change in years to come.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

MW Beauty Bar coming to Montgomery

MW Beauty Bar is set to open at the end of October. (Courtesy MW Beauty Bar) MW Beauty Bar is set to open at the end of October in Montgomery. Located at 20175 Eva St., Ste. C, Montgomery, the business will offer a variety of jewelry, activewear and skin care products. The business will also offer ear-piercing services. www.mwbeautybartx.com.
MONTGOMERY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Kelsey-Seybold Cancer Center coming to Webster in 2023

Construction on the Kelsey-Seybold cancer center is expected to finish in October 2023. (Courtesy Kelsey Seybold) Construction on the Kelsey-Seybold Clear Lake Cancer Center at 18833 Gulf Freeway, Webster, is slated to begin in mid-September, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The construction of the 36,309-square-foot facility is expected to be completed by October 2023, and the cost is estimated at $17 million. Kelsey-Seybold is a health care company based in the Houston metro area with 34 locations.
WEBSTER, TX
Community Impact Houston

As drivers adjust to Pearland Parkway circle changes, city says project was needed ahead of McHard Road project ending

The Pearland Parkway traffic circle looks different for drivers, and it has caused a lot of emotion for residents in the area. (Andy Yanez/Community Impact Newspaper) The Pearland Parkway traffic circle looks different for drivers, and it has caused a lot of emotion for residents in the area, according to feedback received by Community Impact Newspaper.
PEARLAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

Campus data: See Montgomery ISD enrollment, STAAR scores for individual campuses

See Montgomery ISD enrollment and STAAR scores for individual campuses. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Montgomery ISD students overall performed above state averages in all subject areas during the spring 2022 administration of STAAR. All MISD campuses saw higher enrollment in 2021-22 compared to 2020-21, except for Montgomery Junior High School, according...
MONTGOMERY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Cajunville owner in Tomball seeks to open additional locations

The shrimp po’boy ($12.50) features fried shrimp dressed with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and house remoulade served with fries. (Kayli Thompson/Community Impact Newspaper) Owner Blake Landry said he wanted to open a Cajun restaurant after not finding any good Cajun food in the Houston area. He left his job in the oil and gas industry and used almost all of his life’s savings—with his wife’s blessing—to open Cajunville in Tomball in February, he said.
TOMBALL, TX
Community Impact Houston

Pretty Little Things Boutique celebrates 10-year anniversary in Kingwood

Pretty Little Things Boutique celebrated its 10-year anniversary in Kingwood on Aug. 8. (Courtesy Pretty Little Things Boutique) Pretty Little Things Boutique celebrated its 10-year anniversary in Kingwood on Aug. 8. Located at 1660 W. Lake Houston Parkway, the boutique offers a number of women’s apparel options, including dresses, tops, bottoms and accessories. Pretty Little Things Boutique also offers greeting cards and gifts for various occasions. 281-608-1057. www.prettylittlethingsonline.com.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston, TX
Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/houston/

