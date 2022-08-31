Gold's Gym opened a new location at 4425 FM 1960 W., Houston, on Aug. 27. (Courtesy Gold's Gym) Gold’s Gym celebrated the grand opening of its new location Aug. 27 at 4425 FM 1960 W., Houston, in Northchase Plaza. The opening marked Gold’s Gym return to Houston after a “two-year hiatus,” according to an Aug. 23 news release from SPM Communications. Membership is $25 per month at the Northchase Plaza location, and members are not required to sign up for a contract, according to the news release. Gold’s Gym has locations across the U.S. and offers equipment for members to work out on their own, under the instruction of a personal trainer or as part of a group class. 281-301-0907. www.goldsgym.com.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO