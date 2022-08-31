Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Flooding in Mississippi Causes Houston, Texas Residents to HelpTom HandyHouston, TX
Missing Child Found After Forty YearsSam H ArnoldHouston, TX
Man detained after power was knocked out by vehicle crashing into a utility pole during major accident in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
A suspect fled the scene after firing his weapon several times following an argument in a McDonald's parking lothoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
The Buffalo Bayou Park Cistern is one of the most unique places you can go in the Lone Star StateB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
9 businesses that opened in Sugar Land, Missouri City this summer
Poke Burri is one of the latest restaurants to emerge in Sugar Land with its Sept. 2 opening date. Eight other new businesses have opened throughout the summer. (Courtesy Poke Burri) Sugar Land and Missouri City have seen many new businesses emerge throughout the summer, including spas, a school, restaurants...
Gold’s Gym celebrates grand opening in Northchase Plaza
Gold's Gym opened a new location at 4425 FM 1960 W., Houston, on Aug. 27. (Courtesy Gold's Gym) Gold’s Gym celebrated the grand opening of its new location Aug. 27 at 4425 FM 1960 W., Houston, in Northchase Plaza. The opening marked Gold’s Gym return to Houston after a “two-year hiatus,” according to an Aug. 23 news release from SPM Communications. Membership is $25 per month at the Northchase Plaza location, and members are not required to sign up for a contract, according to the news release. Gold’s Gym has locations across the U.S. and offers equipment for members to work out on their own, under the instruction of a personal trainer or as part of a group class. 281-301-0907. www.goldsgym.com.
Ramble Creek Grill Riverstone coming soon to Missouri City
The restaurant sells craft cocktails. (Courtesy Ramble Creek Grill) Ramble Creek Grill Riverstone will open Oct. 1 at 7022 S. Hwy. 6 in Missouri City. The family-owned and -operated restaurant offers gourmet comfort food and craft cocktails made from scratch in-house daily. 281-881-7220. www.ramblecreekgrill.com. Reporter, South Houston Metro. Renee joined...
12 latest commercial permits filed in Tomball and Magnolia, including The Toasted Yolk
The Toasted Yolk Cafe is slated to add a Magnolia location. (Courtesy Toasted Yolk Cafe) Several new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to the Tomball and Magnolia area. The following projects have been filed through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, and information may be subject to change.
North Italia announces opening date for The Woodlands Mall location
North Italia is opening a location at The Woodlands Mall on Oct. 5. (Courtesy North Italia) Italian restaurant North Italia has announced an Oct. 5 opening date at its seventh Texas location, coming to 1201 Lake Woodlands Drive, The Woodlands. According to a news release, North Italia Woodlands will offer...
Home Depot now open in Lower Heights mixed-use district
A 25,000-square-foot office and retail building opened in 2022 in the Lower Heights development at I-10 and Studemont Street. Home Depot opened as an anchor tenant in September. (Rendering courtesy Gulf Coast Commercial Group. A grand opening took place Sept. 1 for a new Home Depot location in the Lower...
Bayou Preservation Association hosting 19th annual symposium
The Bayou Preservation Association will host a two-day symposium on resilient communities along Houston's bayous, Sept 28-29. (Nathan Colbert/Community Impact Newspaper) The Bayou Preservation Association, a Houston-area nonprofit dedicated to the education and preservation of the region's bayous, is holding its 19th annual symposium virtually Sept. 28-29. The theme of...
Cypress Counseling and Behavioral Center expanding to second location
Cypress Counseling and Behavioral Center is expanding to a second location to offer its services to a greater number of community members. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Cypress Counseling and Behavioral Center is opening a second location at 17832 Mound Road, Ste. A, Cypress. The opening date has not been confirmed as of press time. The counseling center offers private therapy in a boutique-style setting. 281-837-6912. www.cypresscounselors.com.
Houston area sees growing union activity & record-breaking heat recedes
Workers at a Starbucks in Upper Kirby are pushing for unionization, in step with other Starbucks locations throughout the country. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact Newspaper) On the Sept. 2 episode of the Houston Breakdown podcast, Community Impact Senior Editor Shawn Arrajj discusses the rising trend of local workers considering forming unions, including workers at a Starbucks location. Also, reporter George Wiebe reflects on Houston's sizzling summer and what can be expected from the local effects of climate change in years to come.
MW Beauty Bar coming to Montgomery
MW Beauty Bar is set to open at the end of October. (Courtesy MW Beauty Bar) MW Beauty Bar is set to open at the end of October in Montgomery. Located at 20175 Eva St., Ste. C, Montgomery, the business will offer a variety of jewelry, activewear and skin care products. The business will also offer ear-piercing services. www.mwbeautybartx.com.
Live Hydration Spa now open in River Oaks district
The IV therapy and wellness spa Live Hydration Spa Kirby opened Aug. 18 in the River Oaks district at 2800 Kirby Drive, Ste, A-100, Houston. (Courtesy Live Hydration Spa Kirby) The IV therapy and wellness spa Live Hydration Spa Kirby opened Aug. 18 in the River Oaks district at 2800...
Katy Asian Town's Yelo closes to make room for Phat Eatery expansion
Phat Eatery opened in Katy Asian Town in 2018. (Courtesy Jenn Duncan/Phat Eatery) Yelo, a grab-and-go counter service restaurant serving Southeast Asian street foods in Katy Asian Town, closed Sept. 4 to create more dining space for Malaysian restaurant Phat Eatery. Alex Au-Yeung, chef and owner of both restaurants, said...
5 new businesses now open in the Bellaire, Meyerland, West University area
Pet Supplies Plus held its grand opening Aug. 12 at 3851 Bellaire Blvd., Houston. (Courtesy Pet Supplies Plus) Check out these five businesses that opened in the Bellaire, Meyerland and West University area in July and August. 1. Urban Bird Hot Chicken opened in late July north of Rice Village...
Kelsey-Seybold Cancer Center coming to Webster in 2023
Construction on the Kelsey-Seybold cancer center is expected to finish in October 2023. (Courtesy Kelsey Seybold) Construction on the Kelsey-Seybold Clear Lake Cancer Center at 18833 Gulf Freeway, Webster, is slated to begin in mid-September, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The construction of the 36,309-square-foot facility is expected to be completed by October 2023, and the cost is estimated at $17 million. Kelsey-Seybold is a health care company based in the Houston metro area with 34 locations.
Pearland’s summer of ethics talk ends in extra regulation, finance disclosure webpage
Pearland City Council members who own or have a substantial interest in certain businesses now have to abide by slightly stricter rules when it comes to deals with the city. (Andy Yanez/Community Impact Newspaper) Pearland City Council members who own or have a substantial interest in certain businesses now have...
As drivers adjust to Pearland Parkway circle changes, city says project was needed ahead of McHard Road project ending
The Pearland Parkway traffic circle looks different for drivers, and it has caused a lot of emotion for residents in the area. (Andy Yanez/Community Impact Newspaper) The Pearland Parkway traffic circle looks different for drivers, and it has caused a lot of emotion for residents in the area, according to feedback received by Community Impact Newspaper.
Campus data: See Montgomery ISD enrollment, STAAR scores for individual campuses
See Montgomery ISD enrollment and STAAR scores for individual campuses. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Montgomery ISD students overall performed above state averages in all subject areas during the spring 2022 administration of STAAR. All MISD campuses saw higher enrollment in 2021-22 compared to 2020-21, except for Montgomery Junior High School, according...
Cajunville owner in Tomball seeks to open additional locations
The shrimp po’boy ($12.50) features fried shrimp dressed with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and house remoulade served with fries. (Kayli Thompson/Community Impact Newspaper) Owner Blake Landry said he wanted to open a Cajun restaurant after not finding any good Cajun food in the Houston area. He left his job in the oil and gas industry and used almost all of his life’s savings—with his wife’s blessing—to open Cajunville in Tomball in February, he said.
Pretty Little Things Boutique celebrates 10-year anniversary in Kingwood
Pretty Little Things Boutique celebrated its 10-year anniversary in Kingwood on Aug. 8. (Courtesy Pretty Little Things Boutique) Pretty Little Things Boutique celebrated its 10-year anniversary in Kingwood on Aug. 8. Located at 1660 W. Lake Houston Parkway, the boutique offers a number of women’s apparel options, including dresses, tops, bottoms and accessories. Pretty Little Things Boutique also offers greeting cards and gifts for various occasions. 281-608-1057. www.prettylittlethingsonline.com.
Pearland to begin work on police training center in September
Construction is anticipated to begin on the city of Pearland's new police training center in mid-September. (Rendering courtesy city of Pearland) Construction is anticipated to begin on the city of Pearland's new police training center in mid-September. The center will be located at the old Fire Station No. 4 building at 2555 Cullen Blvd., Pearland.
