FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five restaurants in Virginia have been ranked as the best places to get a burger in the entire stateJoe MertensVirginia State
Sunflowers for Ukraine raised 11 million dollarsCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Hunters for the Hungry Night and Lynchburg Hillcats will benefit those in needCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Hill City Donut Sop has replaced Mama Crocket's Donut's in LynchburgCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
This Popular Virginia Lake May Contain an Underwater Ghost TownTravel MavenMonroe, VA
chathamstartribune.com
PittCo planners to hear plans for a luxury RV resort
The Pittsylvania County Planning Commission is scheduled to hear a rezoning request tonight for a luxury RV park to compliment Caesars Virginia, as well as other area attractions. The 90-acres are located along Vandola Church Road in the Westover Election District. The public is invited to comment on the project....
wfxrtv.com
Apple pickers needed for a good cause
BEDFORD, Va. (WFXR) – Apple picking is a classic fall pastime – and just what one local charity needs you to do to fill food banks. Society of St. Andrews and Johnson’s Orchard have worked together since the 80’s. The Big Island organization “gleans” food, like apples that have just fallen from the tree, to prevent food waste and support food banks.
friendsofbuckinghamva.org
Who monitors Virginia gold mining? Its not always the state
How do you effectively monitor a Virginia gold mining operation without necessary resources or staff? A question awaiting an answer in Buckingham and other localities. This problem is… part of the regulation and enforcement falls to local governments… without the capacity to do so. Why are there no fines? If the state can shut down a mine – has it actually done so?
WSET
'Uninhabitable:' Fire sparks, destroys Danville home
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Fire Department responded to a structure fire Tuesday. This happened at 131 Kirkwood Drive around 2 p.m. the department said. When units arrived there was light smoke coming from the home. The fire crews entered the house and quickly got rid of the...
WSLS
Brand new event space opening soon at Smith Mountain Lake
MONETA, Va. – A new area is opening for lake-goers soon, just in time for the fall season. On Friday, a press release by Smith Mountain Lake partners said that the SML Pavilion will bring a new type of event space to the lake community. The SML Pavilion is...
WSET
The Roanoke FireEMS Department awarded for their excellent care of a cardiac patient
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke FireEMS Department is recognizing its personnel for their hard work. They earned the commendations by taking excellent care of a cardiac patient the department said. They recognized the following. Lieutenant Alex McKinney. Lieutenant Raysean Priest. Lieutenant Patrick Jessee. Firefighter-Paramedic Craig Sellers Jr. Firefighter-EMT...
WSET
Concord Volunteer Fire Department asking for workout equipment
CONCORD, Va. (WSET) — The Concord Volunteer Fire Department is asking the community for help. Firefighting is a tough job that demands a lot physically. To help keep its members fit, the CVFD is asking if there are any community members with exercise equipment they want to get rid of.
WDBJ7.com
Star City named one of the top dog-friendly cities in Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Trazee Travel says Roanoke has some of the state’s most pet-friendly businesses and neighborhoods. One of those businesses is Big Lick Brewery Company. The brewery keeps treats and water bowls on hand for customers. They also partner with local animal shelters to host fundraisers. “Honestly,...
chathamstartribune.com
J.W. Daniel Total Estate Liquidation providing service to local residents
After decades in real estate sales, local resident Joan Daniel made the decision to go into estate sales several years back, when the American real estate market collapsed. It was a good move for Daniel, as J.W. Daniel Total Estate Liquidation has emerged as a regional leader in estate sales.
WSET
Dr Pepper Park at the Bridges event brings a country artist to Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Dr Pepper Park at the Bridges event in Roanoke will feature a country artist. Chris Janson will be playing at the event Saturday. Janson is a country star, and platinum-selling recording artist the event said. “We are anxiously waiting for Janson to perform. He...
WSLS
Here’s how you can get half off at restaurants in the Roanoke area
Forget the dishes and focus on spending quality time with your family during the hustle and bustle of back-to-school season by checking out 10 News’ Dining for Charities program. With Dining for Charities, we’re giving you the opportunity to save some money at popular restaurants in Roanoke, Christiansburg, Blacksburg,...
wfxrtv.com
Belmont Baptist Church sold, transforming into affordable housing for Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — A pastor is selling a more than 100-year-old church in Roanoke as a way to allow the ministry to flourish and expand to new heights while the building itself is turned into affordable housing. Belmont Baptist Church has stood on the corner of Stewart Avenue...
WDBJ7.com
Crews control fire at Lansdowne Park apartments
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke emergency crews controlled a fire Saturday evening at the Lansdowne Park apartments. There is no word yet regarding injuries or the cause of the fire. WDBJ7 is working to learn more.
WDBJ7.com
Multiple Roanoke City Schools reporting phone, internet outages
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Multiple Roanoke City Schools are experiencing internet and phone outages Tuesday morning, according to the city. Crystal Spring, Fishburn Park Elementary, James Madison Middle School, Wasena Elementary, William Fleming High School and Virginia Heights Elementary are all experiencing outages. Parents can call the following numbers if...
WSET
Liberty University grad thrives at Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division
DAHLGREN, Va. (WSET) — After Thomas Shifflett graduated from high school in Central Virginia, he embarked on a wrestling career at Messiah College in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania. Shifflett admitted wrestling was more of a priority for him than academics, but that all changed after he suffered a back injury while...
WSET
Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital shifts to 'yellow-level:' visitation status
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WSET) — Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital will update its visitation status to yellow effective Wednesday at 9 a.m. CFMH has been at red-level visitation since August 31. The hospital said this decision was made to protect patients, visitors, and staff. A less restrictive level allows visitors...
Furniture Today
40 Under 40 | Matt Schewel, Schewels Home
He’s the fifth generation of the Schewel family to work for the retailer, which was founded in 1897, but he had a rather lengthy career outside the furniture industry before joining Schewels in 2016. After graduating from Duke University, he spent four years as a public-school teacher in North...
WSET
Some Roanoke City Schools experiencing internet, phone outages
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke City Public Schools said some of their schools are experiencing service outages on Tuesday morning. The district said these schools are experiencing internet and phone outages:. Crystal Spring. Fishburn Park Elementary. James Madison Middle. Wasena Elementary. William Fleming High. Virginia Heights Elementary. They said...
WSET
Ridgeview Dermatology Opens in Bedford
Check out this new location for dermatology and aesthetics! An anchor institution to help you age seamlessly has just landed in Bedford. Our new office is conveniently located at 1380 American Way Unit D Bedford, VA 24523. Kate Craighead is a certified nurse practitioner with over 12 years of experience...
