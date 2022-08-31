ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

chathamstartribune.com

PittCo planners to hear plans for a luxury RV resort

The Pittsylvania County Planning Commission is scheduled to hear a rezoning request tonight for a luxury RV park to compliment Caesars Virginia, as well as other area attractions. The 90-acres are located along Vandola Church Road in the Westover Election District. The public is invited to comment on the project....
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Apple pickers needed for a good cause

BEDFORD, Va. (WFXR) – Apple picking is a classic fall pastime – and just what one local charity needs you to do to fill food banks. Society of St. Andrews and Johnson’s Orchard have worked together since the 80’s. The Big Island organization “gleans” food, like apples that have just fallen from the tree, to prevent food waste and support food banks.
BEDFORD, VA
friendsofbuckinghamva.org

Who monitors Virginia gold mining? Its not always the state

How do you effectively monitor a Virginia gold mining operation without necessary resources or staff? A question awaiting an answer in Buckingham and other localities. This problem is… part of the regulation and enforcement falls to local governments… without the capacity to do so. Why are there no fines? If the state can shut down a mine – has it actually done so?
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

'Uninhabitable:' Fire sparks, destroys Danville home

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Fire Department responded to a structure fire Tuesday. This happened at 131 Kirkwood Drive around 2 p.m. the department said. When units arrived there was light smoke coming from the home. The fire crews entered the house and quickly got rid of the...
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

Brand new event space opening soon at Smith Mountain Lake

MONETA, Va. – A new area is opening for lake-goers soon, just in time for the fall season. On Friday, a press release by Smith Mountain Lake partners said that the SML Pavilion will bring a new type of event space to the lake community. The SML Pavilion is...
MONETA, VA
WSET

The Roanoke FireEMS Department awarded for their excellent care of a cardiac patient

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke FireEMS Department is recognizing its personnel for their hard work. They earned the commendations by taking excellent care of a cardiac patient the department said. They recognized the following. Lieutenant Alex McKinney. Lieutenant Raysean Priest. Lieutenant Patrick Jessee. Firefighter-Paramedic Craig Sellers Jr. Firefighter-EMT...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Concord Volunteer Fire Department asking for workout equipment

CONCORD, Va. (WSET) — The Concord Volunteer Fire Department is asking the community for help. Firefighting is a tough job that demands a lot physically. To help keep its members fit, the CVFD is asking if there are any community members with exercise equipment they want to get rid of.
CONCORD, VA
WDBJ7.com

Star City named one of the top dog-friendly cities in Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Trazee Travel says Roanoke has some of the state’s most pet-friendly businesses and neighborhoods. One of those businesses is Big Lick Brewery Company. The brewery keeps treats and water bowls on hand for customers. They also partner with local animal shelters to host fundraisers. “Honestly,...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Here’s how you can get half off at restaurants in the Roanoke area

Forget the dishes and focus on spending quality time with your family during the hustle and bustle of back-to-school season by checking out 10 News’ Dining for Charities program. With Dining for Charities, we’re giving you the opportunity to save some money at popular restaurants in Roanoke, Christiansburg, Blacksburg,...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Crews control fire at Lansdowne Park apartments

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke emergency crews controlled a fire Saturday evening at the Lansdowne Park apartments. There is no word yet regarding injuries or the cause of the fire. WDBJ7 is working to learn more.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Multiple Roanoke City Schools reporting phone, internet outages

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Multiple Roanoke City Schools are experiencing internet and phone outages Tuesday morning, according to the city. Crystal Spring, Fishburn Park Elementary, James Madison Middle School, Wasena Elementary, William Fleming High School and Virginia Heights Elementary are all experiencing outages. Parents can call the following numbers if...
ROANOKE, VA
Furniture Today

40 Under 40 | Matt Schewel, Schewels Home

He’s the fifth generation of the Schewel family to work for the retailer, which was founded in 1897, but he had a rather lengthy career outside the furniture industry before joining Schewels in 2016. After graduating from Duke University, he spent four years as a public-school teacher in North...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Some Roanoke City Schools experiencing internet, phone outages

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke City Public Schools said some of their schools are experiencing service outages on Tuesday morning. The district said these schools are experiencing internet and phone outages:. Crystal Spring. Fishburn Park Elementary. James Madison Middle. Wasena Elementary. William Fleming High. Virginia Heights Elementary. They said...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Ridgeview Dermatology Opens in Bedford

Check out this new location for dermatology and aesthetics! An anchor institution to help you age seamlessly has just landed in Bedford. Our new office is conveniently located at 1380 American Way Unit D Bedford, VA 24523. Kate Craighead is a certified nurse practitioner with over 12 years of experience...
BEDFORD, VA

