Padres pregame: Campusano catching Musgrove as Friars seek sweep

By Jeff Sanders
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 6 days ago

Luis Campusano will be starting behind the plate Wednesday in San Francisco. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

For the first time this season, someone other than Austin Nola will catch Joe Musgrove.

After catching the last two games, Nola will give way to rookie Luis Campusano for Wednesday’s 12:45 p.m. matinee at Oracle Park, a start the rookie catcher and Musgrove had been preparing for since Campusano was called up Friday. (Read about it in Kevin Acee's Padres Daily newsletter .)

Campusano will bat eighth.

A bat-first prospect who’s made tremendous strides defensively the last two years, the 23-year-old Campusano was hitting .298/.363/.483 with 14 homers and 60 RBIs in 81 games in his second tour with Triple-A El Paso.

Campusano is 3-for-16 with one RBI and three strikeouts in his first five games in the majors this year and is a .132/.203/.189 hitter across his first 59 plate appearances with the Padres.

The other changes in the Padres’ lineup have a lot to do with facing left-hander Alex Wood.

Shortstop Ha-Seong Kim will lead off as he has been recently against southpaws, while Jurickson Profar is out of the lineup entirely as Wil Myers gets the start in left field and in the six-hole.

Myers is hitting .269/.321/.539 with two homers and five RBIs in his last seven games and is hitting .266/.304/.438 against left-handers this year.

Jose Azocar starts in center field, and in the nine-hole, over Trent Grisham despite Grisham’s clutch home run Tuesday night .

The only left-handed-hitters in Wednesday’s lineup are Juan Soto, in right field and batting second, and Jake Cronenworth, at second base and batting seventh.

Third baseman Manny Machado is in the three-hole, followed by switch-hitting Josh Bell at first base and designated hitter Brandon Drury.

The Padres are seeking a sweep over the Giants, who have fallen 9½ games behind them in the race for the NL’s No. 6 seed. The Padres, meanwhile, have a 2½-game lead on the Brewers and are trailing the Phillies by just a half-game in the race for the No. 5 seed.

Here’s a look at the NL wild-card race as of Wednesday morning (top-three qualify for the postseason):

  • Braves (79-51) | + 7.5
  • Phillies (72-58) | + 0.5
  • Padres (72-59) | --
  • Brewers (68-60) | - 2.5

Wednesday's pitching matchup

Padres RHP Joe Musgrove (8-6, 2.96 ERA)

He’d thrown three straight quality starts (2.37 ERA) before allowing five runs — two earned — in 3 2/3 innings in a no-decision in Kansas City on Friday. Musgrove has allowed a home run in seven straight starts. He has allowed one earned run, struck out 14 and posted an 0.86 WHIP in three starts (21 IP) against the Giants.

Here is how Musgrove has fared in his career against current Giants:

(Baseball-reference.com)

Giants LHP Alex Wood (8-11, 5.00 ERA)

The 31-year-old veteran has a 7.00 ERA and has allowed nine homers in seven starts (36 IP) since the All-Star break. Wood is 2-1 with a 3.05 ERA, 23 strikeouts and a 1.11 WHIP in four starts (20 2/3 IP) this year against the Padres.

Here is how current Padres have fared in the careers against Wood:

(Baseball-reference.com)

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

