Read full article on original website
Related
Post-Searchlight
Lady Cats Softball Shuts Out Shaw in First Win
The Bainbridge Lady Cats softball team earned their first win of the season last Tuesday as they defeated Shaw in a 9-0 shutout. This win not only gives the Lady Cats confidence as they head into the bulk of their schedule, but also momentum and a glimpse of how dangerous they could be.
WALB 10
Team of the Week: Cook Hornets
ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - The term Any given Sunday truly resonates with the game of football. Or better yet any given Friday night since I’m referring to high school football. But the Cook Hornets were considered the underdog in their match up against Brooks County. The hornets were able...
Post-Searchlight
Bearcats to Take on Bulldogs on Youth Night at Home
After earning their first win last week against Coffee, the Bainbridge Bearcats fell in their first road game of the season, losing 35-14 to Thomasville County Central high school. Although it was a tough night on the scoreboard for the Bearcats, they showed plenty of toughness and grit. The first...
Post-Searchlight
FSU defeats LSU in Thrilling Game For the Ages
After a forgettable past few years, the Florida State Seminoles win Sunday night was anything but forgettable. What looked to be like a heart-breaking collapse that would haunt head coach Mike Norvell, turned into a finish for the ages as the Seminoles escaped LSU with a 24-23 victory. As the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albany Herald
Albany State Athletics Hall of Fame welcomes eight new members
ALBANY — Albany State University added eight new members to the university’s athletics hall of fame Friday night in the arena on the Albany State West Campus. It was a black tie affair that was so well-attended that officials moved the event to the arena to be able to accommodate those who purchased tickets.
AthlonSports.com
Kirk Herbstreit Says He Feels 'Awful' For 1 Team, Head Coach Following Opening Weekend
There was no shortage of drama and heartbreak in Week 1 of the college football season. But nothing was crazier than what transpired during Sunday night's LSU vs. Florida State game. The Seminoles blocked the Tigers' game-tying extra point with no time left on the clock to win the game....
Esports comes to Dougherty High, with team set to begin competition in the spring
ALBANY — In Esports lore, the first competition, in 1972 at Stanford University, drew five participants, with the winner receiving a “Rolling Stone” magazine subscription. Fast forward five decades and gaming has become a phenomenon that draws millions of players and fans around the world, and where...
valdostatoday.com
Stacey Abrams’ One Georgia Rally in Valdosta
VALDOSTA – The Stacey Abrams One Georgia Rally will be in Valdosta on Tuesday Sept. 6, 2022 at the John W. Saunders Memorial Park Amphitheater. The event for the Georgia gubernatorial candidate will begin at 7:30 PM. For more information or to RSVP, you can visit: staceyabrams.com/valdosta.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WALB 10
4 arrested in Thomas Co. shooting
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Four men have been arrested and charged in connection to the Thomas Co. shooting that left one man dead, according to Thomas County Sheriff’s Office. Anthony Ralph Hires and Anthony Ralph Hires III have been arrested and charged with malice murder in the death of...
Moultrie Road construction zones encompass nearly entire route through three counties
ALBANY — The footprint of big machines is marching on along Highway 133 as the four-laning of the roadway from Albany to Moultrie starts to take shape. The Valdosta-to-Moultrie portion of the road was completed several years ago, and the link between Albany and Moultrie will provide a multi-lane route to Interstate 75 and points south.
vsuspectator.com
Student Spotlight: Meet Maria Hernandez
Maria is a junior business major here at VSU. She graduated high school in 2020; as a COVID-19 senior, she spent her graduation day in quarantine. Maria is an avid bookworm who has a hard time putting down her Kindle when she’s been introduced to a good book. At the moment, her favorite book is “Normal People” by Sally Rooney.
wild941.com
Future Blesses Tallahassee’s Boston Richey With A Verse On Remix To Hit Single
One of Florida’s biggest stand out artists of this year, just got held down with dope verse from Future. Boston Richey, who hails from Tallahassee, FL, has been on a tear with hit record after hit record. The biggest artists in the game are starting to take notice, &...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man dead after crashing into trees during police chase in Turner County
CORDELE, Ga. — A man is dead after a police chase and crash in Turner County. According to the Georgia State Patrol, a blue Hyundai Sonata was traveling south on GA 7 around 1 a.m. The driver, 32-year-old Marcus Jameil Hall, was driving away from Turner County deputies. Hall...
Man arrested following shooting at a Valdosta nightclub
The Valdosta Police Department announced Saturday morning that it made an arrest in a shooting at a nightclub.
WALB 10
Dougherty Co. missing woman found
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County reported missing woman has been found. Dougherty County Police said Debra Fields Turner, 62, was found Saturday morning.
WJCL
Man arrested after two women shot, one killed, in Valdosta nightclub
VALDOSTA, Ga. — Authorities arrested a man hours after a deadly double shooting at Peaches Nightclub in Valdosta. It happened around 1:05 a.m. Saturday. Valdosta police and Lowndes County Deputies say they arrived on the scene and found a 40-year-old woman shot in the arm and a 28-year-old woman shot in the chest.
WALB 10
What is going at the old Rite Aid in Albany?
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Zoning signs now greet drivers that go past the site of the former Rite Aid in Albany. But what future development will actually be there is still up in the air. City leaders said the former Rite Aid building was initially purchased with plans to turn...
wdhn.com
Update: One arrested after shooting at Port Panama City
UPDATE 6:30 p.m. PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — An argument in traffic led to a shooting at Port Panama City Friday, police said. Darious G. Thornton, a truck driver from Climax, Ga. was trying to back up his truck when he got into a disagreement with a port worker over a blocked path.
wgxa.tv
Head-on collision sends two to hospital in Sumter County
SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Sumter County Fire and Rescue crews responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash on Lamar Road. Shortly after 4:30 Friday afternoon, the crews arrived and discovered a scene where a van and a tree-trimming truck had collided head-on. According to a Facebook post from...
floridapolitics.com
Americans for Prosperity brings $2.38 gas to Tallahassee
With the $2.38, AFP wound back time to the third week of January 2021. For just one hour, unleaded gas was back below $3 at one Tallahassee gas station this week. Americans for Prosperity (AFP) brought its “True Cost of Washington” campaign to the Marathon gas station on Mahan Drive, catching the eye of passers-by with an enticing $2.38 displayed on its marquee. More than 100 customers got to pay that price per gallon Wednesday instead of the $3.64 that appeared later in the day.
Comments / 0