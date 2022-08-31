ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colquitt County, GA

Post-Searchlight

Lady Cats Softball Shuts Out Shaw in First Win

The Bainbridge Lady Cats softball team earned their first win of the season last Tuesday as they defeated Shaw in a 9-0 shutout. This win not only gives the Lady Cats confidence as they head into the bulk of their schedule, but also momentum and a glimpse of how dangerous they could be.
BAINBRIDGE, GA
WALB 10

Team of the Week: Cook Hornets

ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - The term Any given Sunday truly resonates with the game of football. Or better yet any given Friday night since I’m referring to high school football. But the Cook Hornets were considered the underdog in their match up against Brooks County. The hornets were able...
ADEL, GA
Post-Searchlight

Bearcats to Take on Bulldogs on Youth Night at Home

After earning their first win last week against Coffee, the Bainbridge Bearcats fell in their first road game of the season, losing 35-14 to Thomasville County Central high school. Although it was a tough night on the scoreboard for the Bearcats, they showed plenty of toughness and grit. The first...
BAINBRIDGE, GA
Post-Searchlight

FSU defeats LSU in Thrilling Game For the Ages

After a forgettable past few years, the Florida State Seminoles win Sunday night was anything but forgettable. What looked to be like a heart-breaking collapse that would haunt head coach Mike Norvell, turned into a finish for the ages as the Seminoles escaped LSU with a 24-23 victory. As the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Albany Herald

Albany State Athletics Hall of Fame welcomes eight new members

ALBANY — Albany State University added eight new members to the university’s athletics hall of fame Friday night in the arena on the Albany State West Campus. It was a black tie affair that was so well-attended that officials moved the event to the arena to be able to accommodate those who purchased tickets.
ALBANY, GA
valdostatoday.com

Stacey Abrams’ One Georgia Rally in Valdosta

VALDOSTA – The Stacey Abrams One Georgia Rally will be in Valdosta on Tuesday Sept. 6, 2022 at the John W. Saunders Memorial Park Amphitheater. The event for the Georgia gubernatorial candidate will begin at 7:30 PM. For more information or to RSVP, you can visit: staceyabrams.com/valdosta.
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

4 arrested in Thomas Co. shooting

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Four men have been arrested and charged in connection to the Thomas Co. shooting that left one man dead, according to Thomas County Sheriff’s Office. Anthony Ralph Hires and Anthony Ralph Hires III have been arrested and charged with malice murder in the death of...
THOMAS COUNTY, GA
vsuspectator.com

Student Spotlight: Meet Maria Hernandez

Maria is a junior business major here at VSU. She graduated high school in 2020; as a COVID-19 senior, she spent her graduation day in quarantine. Maria is an avid bookworm who has a hard time putting down her Kindle when she’s been introduced to a good book. At the moment, her favorite book is “Normal People” by Sally Rooney.
VALDOSTA, GA
Volleyball
Sports
WJCL

Man arrested after two women shot, one killed, in Valdosta nightclub

VALDOSTA, Ga. — Authorities arrested a man hours after a deadly double shooting at Peaches Nightclub in Valdosta. It happened around 1:05 a.m. Saturday. Valdosta police and Lowndes County Deputies say they arrived on the scene and found a 40-year-old woman shot in the arm and a 28-year-old woman shot in the chest.
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

What is going at the old Rite Aid in Albany?

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Zoning signs now greet drivers that go past the site of the former Rite Aid in Albany. But what future development will actually be there is still up in the air. City leaders said the former Rite Aid building was initially purchased with plans to turn...
ALBANY, GA
wdhn.com

Update: One arrested after shooting at Port Panama City

UPDATE 6:30 p.m. PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — An argument in traffic led to a shooting at Port Panama City Friday, police said. Darious G. Thornton, a truck driver from Climax, Ga. was trying to back up his truck when he got into a disagreement with a port worker over a blocked path.
PANAMA CITY, FL
wgxa.tv

Head-on collision sends two to hospital in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Sumter County Fire and Rescue crews responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash on Lamar Road. Shortly after 4:30 Friday afternoon, the crews arrived and discovered a scene where a van and a tree-trimming truck had collided head-on. According to a Facebook post from...
SUMTER COUNTY, GA
floridapolitics.com

Americans for Prosperity brings $2.38 gas to Tallahassee

With the $2.38, AFP wound back time to the third week of January 2021. For just one hour, unleaded gas was back below $3 at one Tallahassee gas station this week. Americans for Prosperity (AFP) brought its “True Cost of Washington” campaign to the Marathon gas station on Mahan Drive, catching the eye of passers-by with an enticing $2.38 displayed on its marquee. More than 100 customers got to pay that price per gallon Wednesday instead of the $3.64 that appeared later in the day.
TALLAHASSEE, FL

