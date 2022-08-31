ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomasville, GA

Post-Searchlight

Bearcats to Take on Bulldogs on Youth Night at Home

After earning their first win last week against Coffee, the Bainbridge Bearcats fell in their first road game of the season, losing 35-14 to Thomasville County Central high school. Although it was a tough night on the scoreboard for the Bearcats, they showed plenty of toughness and grit. The first...
BAINBRIDGE, GA
WALB 10

Team of the Week: Cook Hornets

ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - The term Any given Sunday truly resonates with the game of football. Or better yet any given Friday night since I’m referring to high school football. But the Cook Hornets were considered the underdog in their match up against Brooks County. The hornets were able...
ADEL, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

Wildcats fall at Early County in old fashion cat fight

BLAKELY, GA – With less than six minutes to go in the game, the Schley County Wildcats (SC) had a 17-12 lead over Early County (EC) and the SC defense was able to come up with a goal line stand, denying the Bobcats the end zone on four downs. However, on the Wildcats’ ensuing possession, they fumbled the ball at the four-yard line and the Bobcats recovered the ball. EC running back Charles Williams scored the go-ahead touchdown .The two-point conversion failed, but that touchdown was enough to give EC a 19-17 victory over the Wildcats on Friday, September 2 at Early County High School in Blakely, GA.
BLAKELY, GA
Post-Searchlight

Lady Cats Softball Shuts Out Shaw in First Win

The Bainbridge Lady Cats softball team earned their first win of the season last Tuesday as they defeated Shaw in a 9-0 shutout. This win not only gives the Lady Cats confidence as they head into the bulk of their schedule, but also momentum and a glimpse of how dangerous they could be.
BAINBRIDGE, GA
Post-Searchlight

FSU defeats LSU in Thrilling Game For the Ages

After a forgettable past few years, the Florida State Seminoles win Sunday night was anything but forgettable. What looked to be like a heart-breaking collapse that would haunt head coach Mike Norvell, turned into a finish for the ages as the Seminoles escaped LSU with a 24-23 victory. As the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Albany Herald

Albany State Athletics Hall of Fame welcomes eight new members

ALBANY — Albany State University added eight new members to the university’s athletics hall of fame Friday night in the arena on the Albany State West Campus. It was a black tie affair that was so well-attended that officials moved the event to the arena to be able to accommodate those who purchased tickets.
ALBANY, GA
WCTV

Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Sunday, Sept. 4

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Sunday’s rain odds will be the highest of the Labor Day weekend, but drier air that’s anticipated to move into the region will help to lower the rain chances starting Monday. Highs will be near 90 Sunday with lows in the 70s, but high temperatures will creep into the lower to mid 90s by Tuesday. Rain chances will be in the slight category on Tuesday (30%), but increase to 40% Wednesday.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
valdostatoday.com

Stacey Abrams’ One Georgia Rally in Valdosta

VALDOSTA – The Stacey Abrams One Georgia Rally will be in Valdosta on Tuesday Sept. 6, 2022 at the John W. Saunders Memorial Park Amphitheater. The event for the Georgia gubernatorial candidate will begin at 7:30 PM. For more information or to RSVP, you can visit: staceyabrams.com/valdosta.
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

No major incidents seen in Valdosta during holiday travel period

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - On Monday, many hit the road to celebrate their hardworking achievements for Labor Day. Labor Day marks the unofficial end to summer, so the heat is winding down, but the traffic is heating up as people travel back home after the holidays. “No major accidents during...
VALDOSTA, GA
thefamuanonline.com

Seniors got the best of both worlds

Disney star Hannah Montana isn’t the only one who has lived the best of both worlds. Florida A&M University’s class of 2023 has some experience as well. The senior class is the last class to truly get a taste of college before the covid-19 pandemic and the aftermath, returning back to campus. While some students preferred the leisure of ‘Zoom University,’ many could not imagine their senior year anywhere else but in person on campus.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wfxl.com

Southwell welcomes four new specialists

Southwell announced the addition of four new physicians, including a weight loss surgeon, anesthesiologist, pathologist, and pain management specialist. Southwell includes Tift Regional Medical Center in Tifton, Southwell Medical and Southwell Health and Rehabilitation in Adel, and numerous clinics and outpatient centers located throughout South Central Georgia. “We are pleased...
TIFTON, GA
WALB 10

4 arrested in Thomas Co. shooting

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Four men have been arrested and charged in connection to the Thomas Co. shooting that left one man dead, according to Thomas County Sheriff’s Office. Anthony Ralph Hires and Anthony Ralph Hires III have been arrested and charged with malice murder in the death of...
THOMAS COUNTY, GA
WCTV

JUST IN: Murder in Madison, FL, suspect at large

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Madison police received a call of a shooting, while the gunshot victim was en route to hospital. Shooting had taken place in the Plant Subdivision, Moore St. on Tuesday morning. According to Madison Police Chief Reggie Alexander the investigation found there was an argument between an...
MADISON, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Students scramble to find housing

Since announcing in July that residence halls had reached capacity, Florida A&M. students are left to hunt down affordable housing as the already tight market tightens. even more. It hasn’t always gone well. Gainesville native Zaneta Douglas, a junior at FAMU, is among many students who. have yet to...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WREG

Georgia man charged in deadly wreck at Central, Highland

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who told police he’d been drinking on Beale Street this weekend was charged with vehicular homicide after he hit a vehicle at Central and Highland, killing a man. Pieter Brink, 27, of Bainbridge, Georgia, was also charged by police with reckless driving and disregarding a light. He is in the […]
BAINBRIDGE, GA

