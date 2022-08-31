ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goleta, CA

Goleta Valley Library to serve as cooling center during heat wave

By Jade Martinez-Pogue
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LrRkE_0hcmkENm00

GOLETA, Calif. – The Goleta Valley Library will be open as a cooling center from Wednesday through Sunday as an excessive heat warning is in effect across Santa Barbara County.

The library, located at 500 North Fairview Avenue in Goleta will be open Wednesday through Thursday from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Sunday from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.

The library will be closed on Monday, Sept. 5 in honor of Labor Day.

The excessive heat warning is in effect in Santa Barbara County from 11 a.m. on Wednesday through 8 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5.

For the latest information on the excessive heat warning, click here .

The post Goleta Valley Library to serve as cooling center during heat wave appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Goleta, CA
Government
City
Goleta, CA
Santa Barbara County, CA
Government
County
Santa Barbara County, CA
Local
California Government
City
Santa Barbara, CA
City
Fairview, CA
News Channel 3-12

Ice Cube concert booked for Santa Maria creating buzz with local music fans

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Legendary rapper Ice Cube has been booked to headline a concert in Santa Maria next month at the Elks Unocal Event Center. The event was announced early Monday evening and is already creating a buzz that can be felt with music fans around the Central Coast. Promoter Pablo Ramos said people The post Ice Cube concert booked for Santa Maria creating buzz with local music fans appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA MARIA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Wave#Cooling Center#Excessive Heat Warning#The Goleta Valley Library
News Channel 3-12

Local elementary school creates calming room for students in Santa Ynez

SANTA YNEZ, Calif. - A local elementary school in Santa Ynez has built a new calming room for students.  It’s called The Well. The space was transformed to be a zen-like space for students who are feeling overwhelmed. It’s meant to help them “reset” in a safe, tranquil space with the support of Vice Principal The post Local elementary school creates calming room for students in Santa Ynez appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA YNEZ, CA
News Channel 3-12

City lifeguards on duty during projected heat wave in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - It’s considered standard operating procedure for lifeguards to end their services after Labor Day here in Santa Barbara. "Our staffing our beach lifeguards will come to a conclusion on Labor Day that’ll be our last day where we’ll have staff in the towers and the beaches out here," said aquatics supervisor The post City lifeguards on duty during projected heat wave in Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
News Channel 3-12

Cottage Health: ER doctors urge community to use precaution during outdoor activities as heat wave continues

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Barbara Ahlman is an avid walker in Santa Barbara. But she’s careful when temperatures rise. "I was actually on a walk crossing the mountains, and I said okay I’m not going to push it anymore," said Ahlman. Tthis week’s projected heat wave has doctors in the emergency room at Cottage Health The post Cottage Health: ER doctors urge community to use precaution during outdoor activities as heat wave continues appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Annual Heroes of Hospice Luncheon returns to Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — An event dedicated to help and honor local Santa Barbara community members will return after two years, celebrating its 10th annual luncheon. The Heroes of Hospice Luncheon will take place at Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort's Plaza del Sol on Thursday, September 22nd. This year's theme of the organization is "What Matters The post Annual Heroes of Hospice Luncheon returns to Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Team Jane Laut hopes to help Olympian’s wife win clemency

OXNARD, Calif.-Family and friends of an Oxnard mother convicted of killing her Olympic bronze medalist husband are trying to help her appeal for clemency. They believe Jane Laut was a battered woman who acted in self defense. They created a Team Jane Facebook page. They are collecting letters and emails to send to the governor. The post Team Jane Laut hopes to help Olympian’s wife win clemency appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
OXNARD, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy