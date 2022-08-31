Read full article on original website
SFGate
California facing chance of blackouts amid brutal heat wave
LOS ANGELES (AP) — California is facing its highest chance of blackouts this year as a brutal heat wave continues to blanket the state with triple-digit temperatures. State energy officials said the electrical load Tuesday afternoon could top 51,000 megawatts, the highest demand the state has ever seen. As...
SFGate
Blackouts possible as California power grid declares emergency as usage, conservation climb
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Staring at the possibility of Labor Day blackouts, managers of California’s power grid issued an extended Flex Alert for Monday afternoon and evening but warned that voluntary conservation might not be enough to keep the lights on. The Independent System Operator, which runs the grid,...
PG&E alerts half-million Californians of possible rolling blackouts
Rolling power outages are possible in California on Tuesday amid a record-breaking heat wave.
As water levels drop in California’s Lake Isabella, a Wild West ghost town re-emerges
Welcome to the town that inspired many a Hollywood Western.
SFGate
3rd fire near Weed in Northern California forcing new evacuations
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A third fire erupted near the Northern California city of Weed Monday, forcing authorities to order evacuations near the Weed Golf Club. Cal Fire officials said a 2-acre blaze called the Edgewood fire was burning near Edgewood Road near the golf course and ordered residents of zones SIS-5212-A and SIS-5212-B to evacuate.
Tahoe City shatters temperature record amid ‘historic heat wave’
As Tahoe City scorches, the entire state continues to endure "an extraordinary heat event."
Video: Amid blazing heat wave, freak storm batters California city
Amid the record-breaking temperatures throughout the Bay Area and the state during this prolonged heat wave, there was an interlude of truly wild weather in one part of Southern California on Sunday. In Santa Clarita, a city located about 30 miles northwest of Los Angeles, residents were baking in 110 degree weather mid-afternoon on Sunday when a surprise thunderstorm rolled in, stunning residents with thunder, driving rains and 60 mph winds. Santa Clarita, California after hitting near 110F this afternoon was just hit by a hellacious severe thunderstorm bringing 60 mph wind gusts, hail, heavy rain and frequent lightning. Incredible swings in weather in SoCal. 🎥 @ChristyRN_ pic.twitter.com/oWQCBLeff4 A video by a Santa Clarita resident captured the storm’s intensity as it showed her backyard being battered by as the wind-driven rain slammed her patio furniture and blew it into her swimming pool.
California 'heat wave expected to be longer and peak even higher,' forecasters say
California is in the grips of a brutal heat wave, and meteorologists said Sunday that it's going to be even more brutal than expected.
SFGate
Northern California wildfire wipes out neighborhood with frightening speed
Jane Coolidge and her husband, Bruce, were driving past the town of Weed, California, on Friday when they saw a huge plume of black smoke. Flames had engulfed a large commercial building, and debris hit their truck as it dropped onto the highway. Falling material landed in dry grass and scrub brush, starting spot fires along both sides of the road.
SFGate
This is a cold oasis in California. Beware of 'fogburn'
There's a saying about the denizens of this foggy timber town: They don't tan. They rust. That's because it's usually so misty, so salty, and so gray here along California's far northern coast, said Don Hofacker. But sometimes, he emphasized, it does "get pretty doggone hot." "It does get extremely...
SFGate
California governor signs landmark law for fast food workers
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday signed a nation-leading measure giving more than a half-million fast food workers more power and protections, despite the objections of restaurant owners who warned it would drive up consumers’ costs. The landmark law creates a 10-member Fast Food...
California's latest stupid reason for attacking recall elections
"The Legislature is stripping power from the voters."
SFGate
CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT. * WHAT...High temperatures in the San Joaquin Valley 106 to 115. degrees. Maximum temperatures in the Kern County desert 106 to. 114 degrees. High temperatures in the Lower Sierra foothills,. Yosemite Valley, Kern River Valley, and...
Dust storm nearly derails marquee event at Burning Man
With just hours to go until Burning Man's namesake event - igniting the wooden "man" effigy- a dust storm hit the Black Rock Desert and threatened to derail the festival.
SFGate
Raley's executive, pilot killed in California plane crash
GALT, Calif. (AP) — An executive and a pilot for the Raley's Supermarkets chain were killed when their plane crashed in an orchard in Northern California on Sunday, authorities said. The Beechcraft Baron 58 went down shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday in a marshy area at an almond orchard...
Bay Area beaches packed on Labor Day, travelers face hourslong delays
Heading for the Bay Area beaches seems like natural thing to do on this scorcher of a Labor Day. But by midday Bay Area folks were being warned away due to the huge volume of visitors.
SFGate
WVa health officer to step down, return to private practice
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia will be looking for its third health officer since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Gov. Jim Justice announced Tuesday that Dr. Ayne Amjad is stepping down effective Oct. 1. She will continue to serve as a senior health adviser and appear in the governor’s weekly COVID-19 briefings.
SFGate
Judge throws out Colorado clerk's recount challenge
DENVER (AP) — A judge on Tuesday threw out a lawsuit challenging a primary election recount lost by an indicted Colorado county clerk who alleged voting fraud in her failed bid to become the state's top election official. Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters filed a lawsuit objecting to the...
SFGate
WA WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...HEIGHTENED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY. ...HEIGHTENED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS AGAIN FRIDAY AND. ...RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM. PDT WEDNESDAY FOR DRY AND UNSTABLE CONDITIONS FOR FIRE WEATHER. ZONES OR642, OR643, OR644, OR645, WA692, AND...
SFGate
Police say 5 shot at house party in Northern California
CHICO, Calif. (AP) — Five people were shot early Saturday at a house party in Northern California, police said. All five were taken by ambulance to a hospital after the shooting broke out around 1:45 a.m., the Chico Police Department said in a statement. Three have since been released.
