How to Get D.A.R.C.I Exotic Bundle Drop in Destiny 2
Here's everything you need to know to get a hold of the D.A.R.C.I Exotic Bundle drop in Destiny 2.
Rockstar Seemingly Saying Goodbye to GTA 5
Rockstar have posted a 'Thank You' page for its GTA 5 teams, ahead of the game's nine-year anniversary.
CD Projekt Red to Reveal New Cyberpunk 2077 Content This Week
Cyberpunk 2077 developers will be revealing new content for the RPG during their next REDstreams.
MLB The Show 22 Mini Season Mystery Missions: September 2022
Each month, MLB The Show updates its goals for the Mini Seasons. In addition to the several goals that tell you what you need to complete them, MLB The Show offers two mystery missions.
MLB・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Apex Legends Dev Explains New Weapon Symbol In-Game
An Apex Legends developer explained the new symbol that appears in the weapon HUD. As Redditor Own_Tale_3860 pointed out, sometimes your current weapon has a new symbol in the top right corner of the box. The answers to follow were quite humorous, "It transforms your character into Bob Ross," or "It's reminding you that you always spin paint brushes clockwise, never counter clockwise."
Fortnite Inferno's Quest Pack Returns to Item Shop: Price, Items Detailed
Inferno's Quest Pack is back in the Fortnite Item Shop. Here's what you need to know. Fortnite's Chapter 3 Season 3 is steadily heading towards its close. Whether you've been playing since the start of the season or just now dropping in, it's important to get the most out of the Battle Royale. With Inferno's Quest Pack returning to the Item Shop, players can unlock access to a number of cosmetics and V-Bucks through some exclusive quests.
Vampire Survivors Sorceress Tears: How to Find the Relic
Vampire Survivors, Sorceress Tears, what does it all mean? Read more to be find out. Vampire Survivors is an indie time survival game created by Luca Galante, a
Apex Legends Leak Reveals New 'Divided Moon' as Possible Season 15 Map
Season 14 of Apex Legends is just about a month underway. But that hasn't stopped data leakers from digging up a possible new map. Recently, a series of two images and one video has made an appearance on Reddit. Three different Reddit users have posted different shots. One is an image of the map, one is of a POI and the last is a video of a player flying around the untextured map.
Fallout 76 Expeditions: The Pitt Release Date
Fallout 76 is gearing up to release its next major update — The Pitt.
When Does the Valorant Champions Phantom Leave the Store?
Here's a breakdown of when the Valorant Champions 2022 Phantom will leave the Store.
Apex Legends Fan Reveals Rarest Cosmetics that are Barely Touched
Just like every other video game, Apex Legends has its cosmetic items. Although they are broken down into a few different tiers, some items are much rarer than others. Recently, it was revealed what some of the rarest items in Apex Legends were and how many players were using these items.
TimTheTatman Picks The M1 Garand as the 'DMR 2.0'
Popular Warzone streamer TimTheTatman revealed in a recent video that the M1 Garand has the potential to be the next DMR. As many Warzone fans remember, the DMR was insanely broken as it had pinpoint accuracy and a high TTK. The claim comes after Season 5 released, which saw the...
Free Fortnite Emote 'The Dip' is Causing Trouble in Matches
A new Emote is being used to make some slick plays in Fortnite — here's what you need to know. Fortnite's latest Rainbow Royale celebrations have seen the addition of some colorful, and free, items being added to the Item Shop. For a limited time, players can get their hands on a variety of Loading Screens, a music track, and quirky new Emote 'The Dip'.
3 Champions That Need a Nerf in League of Legends Patch 12.17
League of Legends has many champions that need nerfs in Patch 12.17. With Patch 12.17 bringing in new changes to the game, some of the stars of the Rift are looked towards by the League of Legends community for better balancing and nerfs. Here are the top three champions in...
World Series of Warzone Battle Pack: How to Claim, and Rewards
The Warzone World Series is back! With the massive event, Call of Duty developer Activision is collaborating with Prime Gaming to release a ton of cosmetic items such as :. World Series of Warzone Battle Pack: How to Claim, and Rewards. In order to get your rewards, use this link...
How to Get Starfire in Fortnite
The iconic Teen Titan, Starfire, has made her debut in Fortnite — here's how to add her Outfit to your locker. Fortnite continues to add more super heroes to its collection. Be it DC or Marvel, every quirky character has the potential to make their way to the Fortnite Island. Joining the lineup, and Teen Titans Set, is Starfire.
Alleged Silent Hill 2 Remake Screenshots Leaked
Screenshots of what claims to be Silent Hill 2 Remake have been leaked online.
How to Get Erebos' Secret World Quest
Here's how to start Erebos' Secret World quest in Genshin Impact.
Assassin Olaf TFT Explained
TFT players might be wondering about what Assassin Olaf is. This incredibly fun carry unit has persisted throughout Set 7 and has lots of versatility. With the end of Set 7 looming and the dawn of Set 7.5, we can look back at the units that persisted in the meta throughout Set 7's three month duration. Early on, Olaf was an extremely overpowered unit that could wipe even four and five-cost units despite only costing three gold himself. Once he was toned down, though, he remained relevant in the competitive meta. However, he was only truly viable when players gave him the Assassin spatula and paired him with the right units.
Northrend Epic Upgrade: What Does It Include?
With the Lich King returning soon, World of Warcraft is offering its players a chance to upgrade some of their items. The Wrath of the Lich King: Classic will launch on September 26.
