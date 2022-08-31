ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apex Legends Dev Explains New Weapon Symbol In-Game

An Apex Legends developer explained the new symbol that appears in the weapon HUD. As Redditor Own_Tale_3860 pointed out, sometimes your current weapon has a new symbol in the top right corner of the box. The answers to follow were quite humorous, "It transforms your character into Bob Ross," or "It's reminding you that you always spin paint brushes clockwise, never counter clockwise."
Fortnite Inferno's Quest Pack Returns to Item Shop: Price, Items Detailed

Inferno's Quest Pack is back in the Fortnite Item Shop. Here's what you need to know. Fortnite's Chapter 3 Season 3 is steadily heading towards its close. Whether you've been playing since the start of the season or just now dropping in, it's important to get the most out of the Battle Royale. With Inferno's Quest Pack returning to the Item Shop, players can unlock access to a number of cosmetics and V-Bucks through some exclusive quests.
Apex Legends Leak Reveals New 'Divided Moon' as Possible Season 15 Map

Season 14 of Apex Legends is just about a month underway. But that hasn't stopped data leakers from digging up a possible new map. Recently, a series of two images and one video has made an appearance on Reddit. Three different Reddit users have posted different shots. One is an image of the map, one is of a POI and the last is a video of a player flying around the untextured map.
TimTheTatman Picks The M1 Garand as the 'DMR 2.0'

Popular Warzone streamer TimTheTatman revealed in a recent video that the M1 Garand has the potential to be the next DMR. As many Warzone fans remember, the DMR was insanely broken as it had pinpoint accuracy and a high TTK. The claim comes after Season 5 released, which saw the...
Free Fortnite Emote 'The Dip' is Causing Trouble in Matches

A new Emote is being used to make some slick plays in Fortnite — here's what you need to know. Fortnite's latest Rainbow Royale celebrations have seen the addition of some colorful, and free, items being added to the Item Shop. For a limited time, players can get their hands on a variety of Loading Screens, a music track, and quirky new Emote 'The Dip'.
How to Get Starfire in Fortnite

The iconic Teen Titan, Starfire, has made her debut in Fortnite — here's how to add her Outfit to your locker. Fortnite continues to add more super heroes to its collection. Be it DC or Marvel, every quirky character has the potential to make their way to the Fortnite Island. Joining the lineup, and Teen Titans Set, is Starfire.
Assassin Olaf TFT Explained

TFT players might be wondering about what Assassin Olaf is. This incredibly fun carry unit has persisted throughout Set 7 and has lots of versatility. With the end of Set 7 looming and the dawn of Set 7.5, we can look back at the units that persisted in the meta throughout Set 7's three month duration. Early on, Olaf was an extremely overpowered unit that could wipe even four and five-cost units despite only costing three gold himself. Once he was toned down, though, he remained relevant in the competitive meta. However, he was only truly viable when players gave him the Assassin spatula and paired him with the right units.
