'We're trying to educate, not indoctrinate': Fear looms over CRT as 60 high schools across the US will offer the first AP African American Studies this fall to study black pride, black power and black feminism

By Ronny Reyes For Dailymail.Com
 6 days ago

About 60 high schools across the nation will offer a new Advance Placement African American studies course this fall that includes lessons on black pride, black power and black feminism.

Although the College Board, which approved the pilot program, declined to release a syllabus or name the schools that will be teaching the course, Marlon Williams-Clark, a history teacher at the Florida State University Schools, identified himself as one of the instructors for the new course, The New York Times reported.

Williams-Clark, 35, said the course would be a deep dive into African American history, but some fear the AP course could be a ploy to teach Critical Race Theory in schools, a controversial subject that has sparked a recent culture war in the US.

Eric Welch, a Republican board of education member in Williamson County, Tennessee, told the Times he would be reviewing the new program's content for any political bias.

'It would bother me as a school board member to have any course material that was agenda-driven,' he said. He added, 'We're trying to educate, not indoctrinate.'

Marlon Williams-Clark, a history teacher at the Florida State University Schools, will be teaching a new Advance Placement African American studies course this fall that includes lessons on black pride, black power and black feminism
Williams-Clark said the course would be a deep dive into African American history, but some fear the AP course could be a ploy to teach Critical Race Theory schools

Williams-Clark, who teaches students in sixth through eight grade, said his students will be learning about early African kingdoms, the trans-Atlantic slave trade, abolition and black pride movements throughout history.

He claimed he would stick to Florida's standards for teaching history and that the course does not break laws prohibiting CRT, which Governor Ron DeSantis signed in April.

Eric Welch, a Republican board of education member in Williamson County, Tennessee, said he would review the course for any attempt to 'indoctrinate' students

'I think people need to understand that critical race theory is not an element of this course,' Williams-Clark told the Times. 'As far as the 1619 Project, this course is not that either.

'There might be elements that cross over. But this course is a comprehensive, mainstream course about the African American experience.'

In a statement about the program, which has been in the works for a decade, the College Board said that additional schools will be added to the program next year, with hopes of a nationwide rollout by the 2024-2025 school year.

'We hope it will broaden the invitation to Advanced Placement and inspire students with a fuller appreciation of the American story,' Trevor Packer, senior vice president of AP and instruction at the College Board, said in a statement.

Henry Gates Jr., a former chair of Harvard's department of African and African American studies who served as an advisor for the new course, said that while CRT is not included in the class, it could be touched upon briefly as students discuss the modern day conversations about race education.

'This hypothetical unit would discuss the controversies over different interpretive frameworks used to analyze the history of race in America,' Gates Jr. told the Times.

'I am certainly not advocating employing those theories as interpretive frameworks for the course itself. That's a big difference.'

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (above)  has championed the state's move away from CRT, banning it from schools. Williams-Clark said the new course does not break the new law and that he would be following Florida's guidelines regarding education on race

The launch of the new course comes amid a nationwide crackdown against critical race theory, with mostly Republican lawmakers passing laws restricting education on race.

So far this year, 36 states have proposed 137 bills seeking to restrict teaching on race and gender, up from 22 states and 54 bills last year, according to a report by PEN America.

Last year, Senate minority leader Mitch McConnel and dozens of Republican senators opposed the Biden administration's push to promote programs on how racism is embedded in American society, dubbing it 'divisive nonsense.'

'Americans never decided our children should be taught that our country is inherently evil,' the senators wrote in a letter to the education secretary.

CRITICAL RACE THEORY: WHAT DOES IT MEAN?

The fight over critical race theory in schools has escalated in the United States in recent years.

The theory has sparked a fierce nationwide debate in the wake of the Black Lives Matter protests around the country over the last year and the introduction of the 1619 Project.

The 1619 Project, which was published by the New York Times in 2019 to mark 400 years since the first enslaved Africans arrived on American shores, reframes American history by 'placing the consequences of slavery and the contributions of black Americans at the center of the US narrative'.

The debate surrounding critical race theory regards concerns that some children are being indoctrinated into thinking that white people are inherently racist or sexist.

Those against critical race theory have argued it reduces people to the categories of 'privileged' or 'oppressed' based on their skin color.

Supporters, however, say the theory is vital to eliminating racism because it examines the ways in which race influence American politics, culture and the law.

Comments / 385

AmenRaa
6d ago

CRT is false just like the 1619 project and anyone trying to promote you are African and not indigenous to America is your enemy …they are promoting a false narrative for money the same way they sold you out for money !!!!!!!

Reply(15)
122
Franklin Loll
5d ago

AP African American studies shouldn't exist. can you imagine the uproar by Democrats if there were a white American studies class ?

Reply(17)
92
Rodney Blaylock
5d ago

Learning ALL history is important. Just teach the truth, and not that any race is either superior or inferior to any other race. Simple solution.

Reply(27)
45
