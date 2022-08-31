ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local agency offers free meat

HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — Some families having trouble keeping up with the high cost of meat can get a helping hand. The North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) is helping people to beat inflation by offering free meat to income-qualifying clients in eight Missouri counties. The meat is available...
1 man dead, 1 injured in rollover crash

SHELBY COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — A Brashear, Mo., man was killed and another man was injured when the trash truck they were in ran off the road and overturned. It happened around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday on Highway H, about 3 miles south of Leonard in Shelby County. The...
