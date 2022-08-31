Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
khqa.com
Local agency offers free meat
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — Some families having trouble keeping up with the high cost of meat can get a helping hand. The North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) is helping people to beat inflation by offering free meat to income-qualifying clients in eight Missouri counties. The meat is available...
khqa.com
Kirksville woman drives van into wet concrete on Baltimore Street
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A Heartland road project was disrupted briefly after a van drove into freshly laid wet concrete. Just before 1 p.m. Wednesday, a call came in about a woman who had driven a van into wet concrete on North Baltimore Street. The road work is part of...
khqa.com
1 man dead, 1 injured in rollover crash
SHELBY COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — A Brashear, Mo., man was killed and another man was injured when the trash truck they were in ran off the road and overturned. It happened around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday on Highway H, about 3 miles south of Leonard in Shelby County. The...
khqa.com
Kirksville Kiwanis Club collecting kids Halloween costumes for its annual drive
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The calendar says it's September, but the forecast continues to be more summer-like than fall-like. That means many people aren't probably thinking about the upcoming spooky season. To make sure every kid has a very happy Halloween, the Kirksville Kiwanis Club is holding its costume drive...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
khqa.com
Scotland County Hospital board holds meeting to address community concerns
MEMPHIS, Mo. — The Scotland County Hospital District Board of Directors is facing backlash over lack of transparency surrounding a recent change in leadership at the hospital. The board faced a crowded room of concerned citizens during its regular monthly meeting Tuesday evening. It was the first public meeting...
Comments / 0