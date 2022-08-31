ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Several residents rescued, 3 people treated for injuries after KC apartment fire

By Tia Johnson, Juan Cisneros
 6 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One resident was treated for injuries after a fire at a Kansas City apartment complex.

The Kansas City Fire Department was called the Canyon Creek apartment complex near Bannister Road and U.S. 71 Highway at about 11 a.m. Wednesday morning.

“They could see fire from multiple sides of the structure,” Kansas City Fire Chief Donna Lake said. “It was very active, and they were able to do a quick knock down of that fire.”

Drake Grimm lives in another building at the complex and watched it all unfold.

“Dozens of sirens,” Grimm said. “It got loud suddenly. I could tell they were in the complex somewhere.”

Fire crews rescued several people, including children, from inside.

“I saw the kids and the elderly woman, and I’m like they got to get out of here,” resident Charles Morgan said.

Morgan described it as a chaotic morning. He and his family woke up to screams in their apartment building.

“Everybody screaming fire, so I got up and saw some smoke,” Morgan said.

But that’s not all he saw after the fire broke out.

“Went outside, then I saw these people on the patio,” Morgan said, “You know, an older woman, younger woman and some kids. So I’m like, put the kids down, and I tried to catch the kids.”

The fire department said about four units are a total loss.

Two firefighters were also treated at the scene for heat exposure.

Investigators are unsure at this time what caused the fire, but they continue to investigate.

