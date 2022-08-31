Read full article on original website
Related
khqa.com
ISP gets new regional headquarters
EAST ST. LOUIS (WICS) — There is a new regional headquarters for the Illinois State Police (ISP). On Tuesday, Governor JB Pritzker announced that East St.Louis will be home to the Illinois State Police Metro East Regional Headquarters. “Today, we take a significant step forward in ensuring the safety...
khqa.com
Fraternal Order of Police: Illinois' correctional facilities are unsafe
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — One police organization is claiming conditions in Illinois' Correctional Facilities are becoming more dangerous. The leader of the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Corrections Lodge 263 said there is no plan to improve conditions in Illinois' correctional facilities. The Fraternal Order of Police works with...
khqa.com
Debate over ranked-choice voting heats up after Alaska primary
HUNT VALLEY, Md. (TND) — A heated debate among politicians surrounding ranked-choice voting has ignited since Alaska’s primary election. Some lawmakers say the electoral system “gives all Americans a voice” and is “sensible” to weed out extreme candidates, while others call it a “scam” that “disenfranchises voters.”
khqa.com
Chicago mayor seeks help for immigrants bused from Texas
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago officials have asked the public for volunteers and donations to help immigrants being bused to the city from Texas amid the Republican-led state's political battle over the immigration policies of President Joe Biden's administration. A busload of 50 immigrants arrived Sunday in Chicago, days after...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
khqa.com
Illinois man pleads guilty to charges in Jan. 6 Capitol Riot
WASHINGTON, DC (WICS/WRSP) — An Illinois man pleaded guilty on Friday to charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the United States Capitol. Matthew Capsel, 28, of Ottawa, pleaded guilty to interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder. Court documents state Capsel was among...
khqa.com
18th ISP squad car hit in Scott's Law violation
WAYNE COUNTY, Ill. (WICS) — An Illinois State Police (ISP) squad car was sideswiped on Monday night. The crash happened on Interstate 64 westbound at milepost 101 in Wayne County. The trooper was taken to the hospital with minor injuries while the driver was uninjured. The driver, 72-year-old Elvie...
khqa.com
Kansas City woman thrown from tube, seriously injured at Lake of the Ozarks
A Kansas City woman was seriously injured after being thrown from a tube on the Lake of the Ozarks. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online report, it happened at the 10.6-mile mark of the Grand Glaize Arm of the lake. Bruce Peterson, 33, of Gladstone, MO, was piloting...
Comments / 0