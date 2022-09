All-New Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live™ Glow Party™ Worldwide Tour Rolls Into Thompson-Boling Arena with a Thrilling Hot Wheels® Monster Trucks. This is the first time ever this show’s been to Knoxville. Fans of all ages will experience the thrill of watching their favorite Hot Wheels Monster Trucks in the dark. This one-of-a-kind show will be January 7-8, 2023 for 3 epic performances.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 7 HOURS AGO