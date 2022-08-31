ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Comments / 2

Related
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Grand Junction Colorado Streets with the Most Unique Names

Ever roll up to a stop sign and discover you are driving down a Grand Junction street with a unique name? Perhaps you found yourself on Delicious Road, or maybe Partee Drive?. Some of our listeners had some great streets to share. A few of these we had never heard of, and there are some that got multiple mentions yet we can exactly locate them. See what you think, and include your choice for the most unique street in Grand Junction by chatting on our station app.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Junction, CO
Traffic
State
Colorado State
City
Grand Junction, CO
Local
Colorado Traffic
westernslopenow.com

Labor Day Morning Cone Zone

We are seeing less road work today than last Monday. Still expect some slow downs between Montrose and Gunnison on highway 50, and near Silverthorne on I-70.
MONTROSE, CO
KKTV

Colorado state trooper under investigation for ‘dishonesty’

FRUITA, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado state trooper is under investigation for lying. According to sister station KKCO in Grand Junction, Sgt. Aaron Laing is being investigated by Colorado State Patrol for allegedly changing a subordinate’s report. “One of our uniformed members discovered a change in the report of...
FRUITA, CO
westernslopenow.com

Grand Junction Awarded $184,000 COSWAP Grant

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX)–Colorado Parks and Wildlife awarded the city of Grand Junction with a grant worth more than $184,000 for fire mitigation as part of the Colorado Strategic Action Program, or COSWAP. This is the second time Grand Junction has received a grant from COSWAP. The first grant...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
ESPN Western Colorado

City of Grand Junction Gets Much-Needed Clean Up

You may not have noticed, but the city of Grand Junction isn't looking quite as trashy lately. It's incredible how trash builds up and accumulates over time and before you know it, you've got a huge mess. That's why I tend to get a little irritated when I see people dropping cigarette butts on the ground or when I see pieces of trash on the Riverfront Trail. It all adds up.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highway 6 50#The Colorado State Patrol
nbc11news.com

Small wildfire named the ‘Big Dominguez’ being utilized for resource management

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - A wildfire south of Whitewater ignited last week, reaching a total acreage of 70 acres Tuesday morning. The Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire and Aviation Management Unit is the responsible agency for managing the fire, and it states that it plans to use the fire as a management strategy not unlike a prescribed burn.
WHITEWATER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
nbc11news.com

More record highs could be broken this week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - More record heat is likely this week. Two days in the past week have tied record highs, and we’ve been close every day otherwise. This next week will largely be even hotter than last week, and record highs are more likely to be broken through at least Thursday, possibly even Friday. We have also extended our latest 100-degree reading of any year to September 5. The previous record latest 100-degree reading was on September 4, and we may extend it another day or two before all is said and done. Monday’s triple-digit high also extends our 100-degree season, the period from the first 100-degree day the last 100-degree day, to 87 days. That’s the longest 100-degree season on record at Grand Junction. The previous record was 77 days in 2002.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Aspen Daily News

Woman facing multiple charges after rollover crash outside Basalt on Sunday night

A woman was arrested and facing multiple charges by the Colorado State Patrol after she rolled a vehicle Sunday night about 1 mile east of Basalt on Frying Pan Road. Anna Patterson, 36, was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, careless driving and two counts of child abuse, according to CSP Trooper Josh Lewis. She was booked into Garfield County Jail on Sunday and released Monday. The accident occurred in Eagle County.
BASALT, CO
nbc11news.com

Motorcycle accident sends one to hospital

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Friday, September 2, 2022, at approximately 10 p.m., a motorcycle stopped in traffic to make a left turn onto Bristol Court when he was rear-ended by a car. The driver of the motorcycle was sent to the hospital for treatment. The accident is under...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Wrong way driver almost collides with Grand Junction police car

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - At approximately 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 3, 2022, a wrong way driver nearly collided head-on with a Grand Junction Police car. The driver was traveling near Highway 50 and Unaweep Ave. The officer attempted to stop the driver but failed to do so, causing the officer to pursue the driver until he was able to pin the car to the curb on Ute Ave and 5th Street.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Gimme-Gimme’

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet our Roice-Hurst pet of the week, Gimme-Gimme!. Gimme-Gimme is a three-year-old cat who was found as stray near the Colorado National Monument, hungry and covered in fleas. She has since made a full recovery and is a healthy weight and no longer has any fleas.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Hot Spots for Date Night in Montrose Colorado

When I think of all the fun hot date spots in Montrose a few come to mind. The Stonehouse has upscale dining and very personable servers. When I first met Donald the Now owner, he was the lead Bartender 4 years ago. He now owns the Restaurant and is just a great guy. They have weekly specials, and a Specialty Cocktail too, so you can relax after your long workday.
MONTROSE, CO
nbc11news.com

Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Hawaii’

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet our Grand Rivers pet of the week, Hawaii!. Hawaii is a seven-year-old male Shepard mix. Hawaii is a calm and friendly dog who loves others. He walks well on a leash and gets along great with other dogs and children. Hawaii is a very cuddly dog and would work well in any family.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy