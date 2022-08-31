Read full article on original website

Along Colorado’s I-70 detour route, speeding, traffic jams — and an occasional boost to business
Closures of Colorado’s main east-west thoroughfare this summer have sent drivers on hourslong detours — bringing added traffic and a welcome boost to some towns and businesses on the alternate routes. In Craig, there’s been a bump to restaurants and grocery stores. In Rifle, Interstate 70 closures have...
Grand Junction Colorado Streets with the Most Unique Names
Ever roll up to a stop sign and discover you are driving down a Grand Junction street with a unique name? Perhaps you found yourself on Delicious Road, or maybe Partee Drive?. Some of our listeners had some great streets to share. A few of these we had never heard of, and there are some that got multiple mentions yet we can exactly locate them. See what you think, and include your choice for the most unique street in Grand Junction by chatting on our station app.
Move Into a Permanent Vacation Setting in Grand Junction Colorado
A Colorado dream home is one that helps make every day feel like a vacation. Coming home should be something you celebrate at the end of the day, especially if have made upgrades or modifications yourself. Today we are going to check out a 'permanent vacation' waiting off Patterson in...
Two Lost Hikers in Record High Temperatures
The Mesa County Sheriff's Office received a report about two missing hikers as Grand Valley Temperatures soared toward record high today.

Labor Day Morning Cone Zone
We are seeing less road work today than last Monday. Still expect some slow downs between Montrose and Gunnison on highway 50, and near Silverthorne on I-70.

Colorado state trooper under investigation for ‘dishonesty’
FRUITA, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado state trooper is under investigation for lying. According to sister station KKCO in Grand Junction, Sgt. Aaron Laing is being investigated by Colorado State Patrol for allegedly changing a subordinate’s report. “One of our uniformed members discovered a change in the report of...

Grand Junction Awarded $184,000 COSWAP Grant
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX)–Colorado Parks and Wildlife awarded the city of Grand Junction with a grant worth more than $184,000 for fire mitigation as part of the Colorado Strategic Action Program, or COSWAP. This is the second time Grand Junction has received a grant from COSWAP. The first grant...
City of Grand Junction Gets Much-Needed Clean Up
You may not have noticed, but the city of Grand Junction isn't looking quite as trashy lately. It's incredible how trash builds up and accumulates over time and before you know it, you've got a huge mess. That's why I tend to get a little irritated when I see people dropping cigarette butts on the ground or when I see pieces of trash on the Riverfront Trail. It all adds up.
Body Found after Possible Road Rage in Montrose County
A tip led Montrose Sheriff's deputies to a body lying in the middle of a road
Murder in Montrose County; Update
For the first time in 3 years homicide has been committed in Montrose County.

Small wildfire named the ‘Big Dominguez’ being utilized for resource management
MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - A wildfire south of Whitewater ignited last week, reaching a total acreage of 70 acres Tuesday morning. The Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire and Aviation Management Unit is the responsible agency for managing the fire, and it states that it plans to use the fire as a management strategy not unlike a prescribed burn.

UPDATE: Man killed in first Montrose homicide in three years identified, further details released
UPDATE: 3:26 p.m. Sept. 6 - MONTROSE, Colo. (KKCO) - The Montrose County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man killed in the first homicide in Montrose County in three years. Authorities state that the victim is 41-year-old Olathe, Colorado resident Jonas Najar Junior. Mark Miller, a 64-year-old Montrose man,...

More record highs could be broken this week
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - More record heat is likely this week. Two days in the past week have tied record highs, and we’ve been close every day otherwise. This next week will largely be even hotter than last week, and record highs are more likely to be broken through at least Thursday, possibly even Friday. We have also extended our latest 100-degree reading of any year to September 5. The previous record latest 100-degree reading was on September 4, and we may extend it another day or two before all is said and done. Monday’s triple-digit high also extends our 100-degree season, the period from the first 100-degree day the last 100-degree day, to 87 days. That’s the longest 100-degree season on record at Grand Junction. The previous record was 77 days in 2002.
Aspen Daily News
Woman facing multiple charges after rollover crash outside Basalt on Sunday night
A woman was arrested and facing multiple charges by the Colorado State Patrol after she rolled a vehicle Sunday night about 1 mile east of Basalt on Frying Pan Road. Anna Patterson, 36, was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, careless driving and two counts of child abuse, according to CSP Trooper Josh Lewis. She was booked into Garfield County Jail on Sunday and released Monday. The accident occurred in Eagle County.

Motorcycle accident sends one to hospital
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Friday, September 2, 2022, at approximately 10 p.m., a motorcycle stopped in traffic to make a left turn onto Bristol Court when he was rear-ended by a car. The driver of the motorcycle was sent to the hospital for treatment. The accident is under...

Wrong way driver almost collides with Grand Junction police car
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - At approximately 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 3, 2022, a wrong way driver nearly collided head-on with a Grand Junction Police car. The driver was traveling near Highway 50 and Unaweep Ave. The officer attempted to stop the driver but failed to do so, causing the officer to pursue the driver until he was able to pin the car to the curb on Ute Ave and 5th Street.

Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Gimme-Gimme’
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet our Roice-Hurst pet of the week, Gimme-Gimme!. Gimme-Gimme is a three-year-old cat who was found as stray near the Colorado National Monument, hungry and covered in fleas. She has since made a full recovery and is a healthy weight and no longer has any fleas.
Hot Spots for Date Night in Montrose Colorado
When I think of all the fun hot date spots in Montrose a few come to mind. The Stonehouse has upscale dining and very personable servers. When I first met Donald the Now owner, he was the lead Bartender 4 years ago. He now owns the Restaurant and is just a great guy. They have weekly specials, and a Specialty Cocktail too, so you can relax after your long workday.
CSP Ongoing Investigation of a Fruita Trooper
The Colorado State Patrol provided KREX with a statement release over an on going investigation of a Fruita Trooper

Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Hawaii’
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet our Grand Rivers pet of the week, Hawaii!. Hawaii is a seven-year-old male Shepard mix. Hawaii is a calm and friendly dog who loves others. He walks well on a leash and gets along great with other dogs and children. Hawaii is a very cuddly dog and would work well in any family.
