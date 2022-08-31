ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Columbus Animal Care and Control Center launches 2-day Amnesty Pilot Program

By Simone Gibson
 6 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) – On Wednesday, the Columbus Animal Care and Control Center announced a 2-day Amnesty Pilot Progam would begin on Sept. 6.

According to the Columbus Animal Care and Control Center, the program will enable all pet owners to reclaim their animals within two days after the animals’ initial arrival at the facility.

The Columbus Animal Care and Control Center say the program was created to encourage pet owners to retrieve their animals before charging an impoundment fee.

All lost and found pets in Muscogee County are housed at the Columbus Animal Care and Control Center at 4910 Milgen Rd.; for five days. The facility is open Monday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information regarding the program, contact Interim Division Manager Contreana Pearson at 706-653-4512.

