NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The people of western Massachusetts had no shortage of things to do and places to go this holiday weekend. Sunday, the Three County Fair continued its historic run at the Northampton Fairgrounds. Large crowds filling the sprawling fair and celebrating the agricultural roots in Hampshire, Franklin and Hampden counties. Visitors and exhibiters alike take great pride in the longevity of the Three County Fair.

NORTHAMPTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO