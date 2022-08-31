Read full article on original website
WWLP 22News
Three County Fair continues through Labor Day, paying homage to agricultural roots
NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The people of western Massachusetts had no shortage of things to do and places to go this holiday weekend. Sunday, the Three County Fair continued its historic run at the Northampton Fairgrounds. Large crowds filling the sprawling fair and celebrating the agricultural roots in Hampshire, Franklin and Hampden counties. Visitors and exhibiters alike take great pride in the longevity of the Three County Fair.
WWLP 22News
The 173rd Franklin County Fair starts Thursday
(Mass Appeal) – One of the oldest fairs in the country, the Franklin County Fair, kicks off it’s 173rd year this Thursday September 8th. Here to give us a preview of what you can expect is Steve DeJoy.
WWLP 22News
Things to look for in a real estate agent
(Mass Appeal) – Buying property is a huge investment, with a lot steps and plenty of paperwork. So you need the right person to help guide you through the process. Here now with a segment sponsored by Realtor Association of Pioneer Valley is RAPV President Elect, Lori Chase. RAPV...
