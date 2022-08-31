Read full article on original website
Related
KOLO TV Reno
State of Nevada pushes Suicide Awareness Month
This is a recurring recording of GMR at 5 am. This is a recurring recording of the 5 pm newscast. Brandon Pfaadt rolling through MiLB with unforgettable season. Brandon Pfaadt rolling through MiLB with unforgettable season.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada to receive millions as part of Juul settlement
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The state of Nevada is set to receive more than $14 million as part of a $438 million nationwide settlement with E-cigarette company Juul. State Attorney General Aaron Ford announced Tuesday that Nevada and 33 other states and territories entered into an agreement with the company that will limit their marketing and sales practices.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada students invited to make art for America Recycles Day
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - K-12 students across the state of Nevada are invited to take part in the Nevada Recycles Poster Contest. The contest, open now through Oct. 13 at 5:00 p.m., invites students to create a poster highlighting the theme of “Refuse it or Reuse it.”. Posters should...
KOLO TV Reno
Sisolak signs executive order to bolster Nevada’s cybersecurity
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak signed an executive order aiming to bolster the state’s cybersecurity. “Our cyber security efforts are more critical now than ever – we need to protect Nevadans against the threats of cyber attacks that could interrupt essential services and essential functions of government,” said Governor Steve Sisolak.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOLO TV Reno
post labor day travel 2
KOLO 8 News Now's 9am newscast featuring lifestyle segments and the latest news from around northern Nevada. KOLO 8 News Now's 9am newscast featuring lifestyle segments and the latest news from around northern Nevada. KOLO Cooks: Plum and Cheese Stuffed Peppers. Updated: 5 hours ago. KOLO 8 News Now's 9am...
KOLO TV Reno
Man found dead in Frenchman Lake after extensive search
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Michigan man was found dead after paddle boarding on Frenchman Lake in Plumas County, authorities said Tuesday. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched after getting reports of a man who went under the water and was not seen for around 20 minutes. Search...
KOLO TV Reno
Average Nevada gas prices hit $4.80 a gallon
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The average price of a gallon of gas has fallen another three cents since last week, and now average $4.80 a gallon in the Silver State, according to a GasBuddy survey. The cost of gas in Nevada has fallen more than 17 cents from where it...
Comments / 1