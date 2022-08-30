Read full article on original website
Seven Rivers Christian School gains first-ever School Safety Deputy
With the topic of school safety being increasingly prevalent with each passing year, local private schools have been doubling down on improving security alongside public schools and, as of Monday, Aug. 29, Seven Rivers Christian School (SRCS) has its very first School Safety Deputy on campus, Deputy Joe Gentile. This...
Other Voices l Questions about your assessment or exemptions?
The Citrus County Property Appraiser’s main objective is to provide accurate and equitable assessments with unsurpassed customer service. It is my duty and responsibility as your Property Appraiser to determine that your property is appraised correctly and that all exemptions and classifications are properly administered. I do not control property values. They are determined by the rise and fall of the real estate market.
Chiefland Chamber Corner news
The Greater Chiefland Area Chamber of Commerce would like to thank Radiant Credit Union for sponsoring the General Membership luncheon on Friday, which was held at The Gathering Table Restaurant. The guest speaker was Adonnis Harris, vice president of Member Experience, who gave us insight on the organization’s direction and...
Project shouldn’t hinge on tax credits
Sunday's article, “Development hinges on getting government tax credits” cites affordable housing as one of Citrus County's greatest concerns/needs, yet once again, an affordable housing project depends on whether or not the developer can get millions in tax credits. In this case, the developer is hoping for nearly...
DeSantis draw criticism for prosecutor suspension
TALLAHASSEE — More than 100 legal scholars and dozens of former judges, prosecutors and police chiefs are decrying Gov. Ron DeSantis’ suspension of Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren, arguing that the move runs counter to professional standards, sets a dangerous precedent and violates the constitutional separation of powers.
Wildwood man convicted of killing Inverness woman in fatal Sumter County crash
A jury found a Wildwood man guilty of leading police in an August 2017 vehicle chase and causing a four-vehicle collision near his hometown that killed a woman from Citrus County. Sumter County court records show jurors on Wednesday, Aug. 31, convicted 33-year-old Anthony Nepoleon Brown of Laura Lee Price’s...
Editorial l New life for Crystal River Mall
Housing and retail planned at defunct Crystal River Mall. Thirty years, there was celebration about the new mall in Crystal River.
Hole opening causes lane closure on northbound U.S. 19
Drivers heading north on U.S. 19 through a portion of Crystal River will find a lane closure that could last into next week. John McShaffrey, with the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), said Friday the right lane has been closed to traffic on northbound U.S. 19 between West Anna Gail Lane and SE Mayo Drive and will remain closed until further notice.
Update on blood donations between Southern Leisure RV Resort and Strawberry Fields for RV'ERS
According to the most recent update from LifeSouth Community Blood Center in Chiefland, Southern Leisure RV Resort is leading Strawberry Fields for RV’ERS, 6 to 4, as part of the Levy Citizen’s friendly competition to see which RV park can donate the most blood to support LifeSouth, which is in need of donations.
After found with pistol, narcotics, Inverness man tells deputies he was going to drug deal
An Inverness man and repeat felon taken into custody for allegedly concealing a loaded pistol alongside a baggie of various narcotics told authorities he was on his way to a drug deal. Brian John Murphy, 42, also admitted to Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies during an Aug. 21 traffic stop...
Snook, redfish bite heating up in Cedar Key
The redfish bite in Cedar Key is getting right. They are starting to get in their normal patterns. The fish have not totally schooled up like they do in September and October, but it is starting to get good. Shrimp, mullet and artificial lures are the way to go. Keep...
King's Bay Restoration Project ramps up removal of floating eelgrass with skimmer
A stringy carpet of vegetation floated on the surface of King’s Bay in the city of Crystal River, sloshing up against a seawall. With the adrift greenery in his sights from the enclosed helm of his pontoon-like vessel, Naythan Ramirez maneuvered Sea & Shoreline’s surface skimmer toward his target with care.
Homeless Inverness woman arrested for invading, burglarizing home with knife
A homeless woman from Inverness was taken into custody after she allegedly broke into a local home and robbed an occupant at knifepoint, holding the blade to her victim’s throat. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 39-year-old Leah Marie Ramsey Aug. 27 on charges of home invasion and residential...
Hitchcock's Market closing in Homosassa
Hitchcock’s Market in Homosassa is closing. The last day will be Oct. 30, with a liquidation sale occurring shortly before then.
Homecoming information for Chiefland Middle High School
Chiefland Middle High School SGA would like to invite you to join us this year Oct. 10-14 to celebrate Homecoming 2022. Thursday, Oct. 13, Pow Wow will be held on the CMHS football field starting at 6 p.m. Pow Wow tickets will be available in the CMHS office starting Sept. 30.
Too many walking on wrong side of the road
I would like someone in Citrus County to write a letter like I’m doing to explain why so many of you walk on the wrong side of the road. I spend a lot of time on Citrus County roads, riding my bike 40 miles and more daily through Citrus Hills, Beverly Hills, Pine Ridge, Citrus Springs and other roads. I am astonished at the number of walkers enjoying their mornings on the same roads and seemingly ignorant of the threat of vehicles at their backs.
Chipotle Mexican Grill to move into old Joe's site
After 28 years as an Inverness landmark, Joe’s Family Restaurant has closed. The last day was Thursday.
Homosassa man arrested during traffic stop for trafficking in fentanyl, cocaine
A Homosassa man could face a mandatory, day-for-day prison sentence of 23 years after authorities allegedly found trafficking weights of fentanyl and cocaine in his vehicle. Along with arresting Nathan Glynn Carfagno the evening of Tuesday, Aug. 30, on charges of trafficking in fentanyl and cocaine, Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies also jailed the 36-year-old for possessing 35 oxycodone pills and 3.81 grams of methamphetamine.
Chasing a lifelong dream while carrying on a family legacy
BRONSON — When Vikki Smith started 2022, she did not know she would be opening a restaurant. “I have always wanted to open a restaurant,” Smith said. “And I never thought it would be an attainable dream until this year. I started out this year not knowing this was where I was going to go.”
Springstead storms past Hurricanes, 44-7
INVERNESS — Behind the arm of quarterback Ayden Ferguson, Springstead came out firing Friday night against Citrus, cruising to a resounding 44-7 victory. Ferguson scored on a 1-yard keeper on the Eagles’ first possession, never looking back against the Hurricanes. The senior signal-caller also threw for three first-half scores as Springstead staked itself to a 37-0 halftime lead, forcing a running clock in the second half.
