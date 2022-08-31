Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Motorist Alert: Construction starting soon along County Road 218Zoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Orange Park Mall’s image takes another hit with ‘juvenile disturbance’ on National Cinema DayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Middleburg woman arrested after stabbing man with knife in vehicleZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Clay High Blue Devils defeat Ridgeview, 33-22Anthony SalazarOrange Park, FL
Orange Park man arrested for domestic battery by strangulation, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Related
Paying to soak up some rays: Holiday beachgoers embrace new paid parking in Atlantic Beach
ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. — Folks looking to catch a few rays in Atlantic Beach over the long weekend had to crack open their wallets. This was the first holiday weekend since paid parking was implemented at two of the city's busiest beach access points. "We got here early and...
Number of lifeguards on Jacksonville Beach increases to patrol large crowds over the Labor Day weekend
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — From the shoreline to the pier, beachgoers lined up the coast at Jacksonville Beach to enjoy sunny skies and cool water. The Labor Day crowd came as no surprise to Ocean Rescue lifeguards who brought in more guards than usual to help with rescue and patrol. They also shortened the space between lifeguard stands and stationed more guards in the area of the Jacksonville Beach pier as a preventative measure.
A look inside Miller Electric Center, see construction status of the Jaguars future facility
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — * The video above is from a previous story. The folks from 1st DownTown Jacksonville had a walk-through of Miller Electric Center and snapped some photos of the latest construction status. Here's what they had to say:. "We walked through Miller Electric Center and it is...
A military veteran wants a reimbursement after tree service company took months to complete $4,500 job
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In May, the city of Jacksonville sent Ronald Butler Sr. a letter stating that he had to either trim dead limbs from the tree in his yard or cut it down. “$4,500. That's what I paid them and it came out of my retirement money," Butler said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
First Coast News
Jacksonville QuiltFest: Preserving the Heritage (FCL Sep. 6, 2022)
The purpose of QuiltFest, Inc. is to preserve the heritage of quilting, to be a source of information and inspiration, to perpetuate a high quality of excellence in quilting and related arts, and to coordinate an annual exhibition of this art form. If you're going to Quilt Fest and have old eyeglasses, please bring them to donate! Visit Quiltfestjax.com for more information.
Atlantic Beach residents fighting to save a 100-year-old oak from being removed
ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. — A group of longtime residents of Atlantic Beach are outraged. Developers are moving in and tearing down a 100 year old oak. It is more than aesthetics. Trees protect the environment, their homes, and when it rains the roots protect the streets from flooding. Long...
Blue Shield Family Foundation hosts event to raise funds for injured LEOs in Nassau County
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Blue Shield Family Foundation will be hosting a silent auction along with an auction dinner at The Barn at Cottonwood Ranch. Proceeds raised will benefit critically injured men and women of law enforcement in Nassau County. "The money helps pay for their ongoing medical expenses...
First Coast News
Record number of rescue calls at Jacksonville Beach
Captain Rob Emahiser says the area around the Jax Beach Pier is a dangerous place to swim. But lifeguards have done a good job handling all types of situations.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New suicide hotline 'only the beginning' for expanding mental health services in Northeast Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The new suicide hotline number is being called just the 'tip of the spear' when it comes to connecting you to mental healthcare resources in Northeast Florida. The hotline has now been live for almost two months and at United Way of Northeast Florida they've seen...
Watch: Police expected to give details about investigation in Moncrief Park area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is expected to give additional information in reference to an investigation Tuesday in the Moncrief Park area.
Jacksonville Zoo moving forward with improvement plans
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens announced last fall a five-year, $50 million campaign that will bring upgrades to animal care, improved educational spaces, and guest experience. One of the larger projects is a $20 million manatee rehabilitation center and river for manatees. J. Wayne and Delores...
Jacksonville mayor Curry officially names Sunday 904 day, celebrating Northeast Florida small businesses
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry has officially declared Sunday 904 Day, a holiday marking the date where Northeast Florida's primary area code matches the date, September 4. The day has been unofficially marked as 904 Day for years. The holiday will celebrate local businesses, encouraging Northeast Florida...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
JFRD: Four children, 1 adult injured in crash on Atlantic Boulevard
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department says four pediatric patients and one adult have been rushed to a hospital after a crash on Atlantic Boulevard near General Doolittle Drive. JFRD says the crash happened around 5 p.m. in the 11200 block of Atlantic Boulevard and described...
First Coast News
13th Floor Haunted House returns to Jacksonville
13th Floor Haunted House opens to the public on Friday, September 17 and runs select nights through Halloween. This year’s includes mazes and attractions: Chop House, All Hallows Eve and Legends of the Deep. Guests will also find interactive and immersive five minute mini escape games and axe throwing.
Will JEA commit to using more renewable energy? CEO Jay Stowe answers questions
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — It's now September and that means you could see a higher number on your utility bill. Electricity used by JEA customers in August cost over 30 percent more than the same time last year, according to a JEA spokesperson. Your money is one consideration in local environmental groups' efforts to get JEA to commit to using more renewable energy.
Yulee home buyer planned to move into new house last year; she's still waiting for the keys as company blames delays on supplies
YULEE, Fla. — One homeowner owner in Yulee was planning to move into her forever home late last year, but she says it's taken forever to move in. "There's so much that's not done," said Jessica. She only wanted us to use her first name. She says the process...
Residents from Jacksonville living in Okinawa prepare for Typhoon
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Despite not having a hurricane yet in the Atlantic, there are permeant residents of Jacksonville experiencing the effects of a Category 5 Storm system. This is Super Typhoon Hinnamnor, and it passed just south of Okinawa Japan Wednesday home to 70,000 US military service members and their families.
Clay County Sheriff vows to keep community safe after disturbance at Orange Park Mall Saturday
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Monday, Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook issued a statement about an incident at Orange Park Mall Saturday. A disturbance caused by groups of teenagers, the Sheriff's Office said Saturday, forced the mall and the AMC movie theater to close. Monday, Cook said deputies are committed to keeping the community safe, and "we will not allow incidents like this to define who we are as a community."
How Florida Highway Patrol brought the Monopoly Motorcycle Bandit down
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — New details are in on Florida Highway Patrol's pursuit, non-pursuit, aerial support and capture a 25-year-old Jacksonville motorcyclist who fled from a trooper recklessly through traffic. Not only did Bradley Scott Allen try to make a run for it, he popped a wheelie while doing so.
12 Who Care: Ponte Vedre army veteran on a mission to train service dogs for children with autism
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Some people call Erik Kolbow the dog whisperer. The Army veteran trained dogs in the military how to sniff out landmines. Now, he's on a mission to train service dogs for non-verbal children with autism. "I absolutely love it and this is what keeps...
First Coast News
Jacksonville, FL
26K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Jacksonville local newshttps://www.firstcoastnews.com/
Comments / 0