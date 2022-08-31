ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Number of lifeguards on Jacksonville Beach increases to patrol large crowds over the Labor Day weekend

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — From the shoreline to the pier, beachgoers lined up the coast at Jacksonville Beach to enjoy sunny skies and cool water. The Labor Day crowd came as no surprise to Ocean Rescue lifeguards who brought in more guards than usual to help with rescue and patrol. They also shortened the space between lifeguard stands and stationed more guards in the area of the Jacksonville Beach pier as a preventative measure.
Jacksonville QuiltFest: Preserving the Heritage (FCL Sep. 6, 2022)

The purpose of QuiltFest, Inc. is to preserve the heritage of quilting, to be a source of information and inspiration, to perpetuate a high quality of excellence in quilting and related arts, and to coordinate an annual exhibition of this art form. If you're going to Quilt Fest and have old eyeglasses, please bring them to donate! Visit Quiltfestjax.com for more information.
Jacksonville Zoo moving forward with improvement plans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens announced last fall a five-year, $50 million campaign that will bring upgrades to animal care, improved educational spaces, and guest experience. One of the larger projects is a $20 million manatee rehabilitation center and river for manatees. J. Wayne and Delores...
13th Floor Haunted House returns to Jacksonville

13th Floor Haunted House opens to the public on Friday, September 17 and runs select nights through Halloween. This year’s includes mazes and attractions: Chop House, All Hallows Eve and Legends of the Deep. Guests will also find interactive and immersive five minute mini escape games and axe throwing.
Will JEA commit to using more renewable energy? CEO Jay Stowe answers questions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — It's now September and that means you could see a higher number on your utility bill. Electricity used by JEA customers in August cost over 30 percent more than the same time last year, according to a JEA spokesperson. Your money is one consideration in local environmental groups' efforts to get JEA to commit to using more renewable energy.
Clay County Sheriff vows to keep community safe after disturbance at Orange Park Mall Saturday

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Monday, Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook issued a statement about an incident at Orange Park Mall Saturday. A disturbance caused by groups of teenagers, the Sheriff's Office said Saturday, forced the mall and the AMC movie theater to close. Monday, Cook said deputies are committed to keeping the community safe, and "we will not allow incidents like this to define who we are as a community."
