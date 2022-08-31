Read full article on original website
Today Men’s Soccer Takes On No. 1-Ranked Pima
After a 2-0 start to the season, the Yavapai College men’s soccer team will face its biggest test of the young season in the form of a home matchup against the No. 1-ranked Pima Community College Aztecs. The matchup takes place on Tuesday (September 6) at 7 p.m. in...
Time For Skull Valley Clean Up
The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors, working with the Public Works Department, is pleased to announce a community cleanup in Skull Valley. The cleanup will be at the Skull Valley Transfer Station, 12970 West Van Dickson Road, north of Skull Valley, on the west side of Iron Springs Road, near the railroad underpass.
Latest News Stabbing Suspect Arrested
Man airlifted to Phoenix Hospital After Friday Night Stabbing; Suspect Arrested. An 18-year-old male was airlifted to a Phoenix area hospital with serious injuries Friday night, Sept. 2, after he was stabbed by another male during a fight in the Prescott Valley Safeway store parking lot. Prescott Valley Police officers...
